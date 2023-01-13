Roblox RoCitizens codes (January 2023): Free Cash, Trophy, and more 

Roblox RoCitizens is one of the best open-world RP games in the metaverse. The interactive gameplay features have garnered positive feedback from the esports and gaming community.

Robloxians can have a traditional RP experience on the map as they can do anything they want. From purchasing properties to cruising around in luxury cars, RoCitizens offers quite a lot to the players. However, to have the best RP experience, individuals will be needing Cash (in-game currency).

This is when they must consider redeeming the codes provided in this article. These codes offer free Cash, Trophies, and more. Newbies can easily thrive with the help of the active codes listed below.

Active codes in Roblox RoCitizens

The following are the active Roblox codes:

koob —Redeem for $85 (New)

—Redeem for $85 partypooper —Redeem for a Bathroom Boutiques Toilet Plunger

—Redeem for a Bathroom Boutiques Toilet Plunger partytime —Redeem for $1k Cash

—Redeem for $1k Cash goodneighbor —Redeem for $2,500 & Trophy

—Redeem for $2,500 & Trophy discordance —Redeem for a Discord Trophy & $3,500

—Redeem for a Discord Trophy & $3,500 SweetTweets —Redeem for a Twitter Trophy & $2,500

—Redeem for a Twitter Trophy & $2,500 truefriend —Redeem for a Pet Rock & $4,000

—Redeem for a Pet Rock & $4,000 rosebud —Redeem for $3,000

—Redeem for $3,000 easteregg —Redeem for $1,337

—Redeem for $1,337 code—Redeem for $10

Players are advised to redeem the active codes in Roblox RoCitizens with haste as they will expire very soon.

With the newly obtained resources, gamers can furnish their house with luxurious items and purchase the finest vehicles in the world of RoCitizens.

Inactive codes in Roblox RoCitizens

Unfortunately, a significant amount of old codes in RoCitizens have gone invalid. The silver lining is that the developers release new codes on a regular basis. Furthermore, players can expect fresh codes in the forthcoming patch update and special events.

Here's the list of inactive Roblox RoCitizens codes:

smokinghot —This code was redeemable for $1.5k Cash

—This code was redeemable for $1.5k Cash valentines22 —This code was redeemable for Cash and x3 Box of Chocolate

—This code was redeemable for Cash and x3 Box of Chocolate gifttoyou —This code was redeemable for Cash

—This code was redeemable for Cash happy2022 —This code was redeemable for Cash

—This code was redeemable for Cash creepycode —This code was redeemable for Cash

—This code was redeemable for Cash headlesscodeman —This code was redeemable for 3K Candy

—This code was redeemable for 3K Candy MILLION —This code was redeemable for $2,500 & Trophy

—This code was redeemable for $2,500 & Trophy letsdosomelaundry —This code was redeemable for $5,000

—This code was redeemable for $5,000 xmas19 —This code was redeemable for 3x Gifts & $3,000

—This code was redeemable for 3x Gifts & $3,000 rocitizens6th —This code was redeemable for Snowglobe & $6,000

—This code was redeemable for Snowglobe & $6,000 500million —This code was redeemable for $5,000 & Trophy

—This code was redeemable for $5,000 & Trophy 20valentine —This code was redeemable for $4,000 & Crystal Rose

—This code was redeemable for $4,000 & Crystal Rose supdatember —This code was redeemable for $4,000

—This code was redeemable for $4,000 cantthinkofcodenames —This code was redeemable for $2,000

—This code was redeemable for $2,000 ilovefirebrand1 —This code was redeemable for $4,000

—This code was redeemable for $4,000 xmasbonus —This code was redeemable for $1,500

—This code was redeemable for $1,500 bugsareannoying —This code was redeemable for $2,500

—This code was redeemable for $2,500 gimmegimmegimme —This code was redeemable for $750

—This code was redeemable for $750 allthemoola —This code was redeemable for $1,000

—This code was redeemable for $1,000 canigetahottub —This code was redeemable for a free Hot Tub

—This code was redeemable for a free Hot Tub cornerpocket —This code was redeemable for a free Pool Table

—This code was redeemable for a free Pool Table ggpd —This code was redeemable for $10,000

—This code was redeemable for $10,000 goodluckspellingsovereignty —This code was redeemable for a free Sovereignty Computer

—This code was redeemable for a free Sovereignty Computer rainyday —This code was redeemable for $3,500

—This code was redeemable for $3,500 youwishyouhadafish —This code was redeemable for $1,500

—This code was redeemable for $1,500 ihaveafish —This code was redeemable for $1,000

—This code was redeemable for $1,000 coldhardcash —This code was redeemable for $3,500

—This code was redeemable for $3,500 alittlesomething—This code was redeemable for $4,000

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox RoCitizens?

Players can easily redeem the codes in Roblox RoCitizens. They must follow the simple steps outlined below to get the freebies within a matter of minutes:

Start the title and enter the server.

Once inside the game's server, select the green colored shop icon button that can be found on the left side of the screen.

A black-themed UI will be displayed on the screen.

Now, click the blue Twitter logo options to open the code redemption box.

You can copy the required code from the list above and paste it in the text box that says "Enter Code."

Make sure to hit the "Enter" button on your keyboard to activate the code instantly!

The claimed resources will be credited to your in-game treasuries right after redeeming the codes. Redeem the codes ASAP!

