Roblox Racing Rocket Codes for January 2023: stars, boosts, and more

Roblox Racing Rocket Gameplay
Roblox Racing Rocket: Race against time to the finish line and become the best in the Metaverse. (Image via Roblox)

Roblox Racing Rocket is a game in which players compete against each other and the clock in a sprint to the finish line. The faster one is, the better their chances of becoming the best racer in the galaxy.

The game's objective is to reach the black hole at the end of the race, but that will need some strategic clicking. The rocket's speed depends on how fast players click. But if one clicks hurriedly, the rocket can run out of energy and won't reach the end. Obstacles must also be contended along the way, ranging from asteroids to enemy ships.

The game also features several power-ups that can help players on their journey. Speed boosts, shields, and extra time can give racers an edge against their opponents. Additionally, gamers can collect pets that give special abilities, such as being able to shoot lasers or fly faster.

Players can enhance their rocket's performance by claiming rewards and outdistancing their rivals with higher clicking speed. Utilizing codes to get the game's main currency, stars, clicking skills, and pets that give different perks. Moreover, using them regularly can make one the best rocket pilot in the galaxy.

Roblox Racing Rocket codes and steps to redeem them

Active codes in Roblox Racing Rocket

As of January 2023, the following Roblox Racing Rocket codes are still active and will provide gamers with much-needed rewards. The codes should be used as possible.

  • Xmas22 - Use this code to obtain a Reindeer Pet
  • HLW22 - Use this code to obtain 66 Stars
  • Punch - Use this code to obtain a Cosmetic Reward
  • Suit - Use this code to obtain Stars Boost
  • Mercury - Use this code to obtain 80 Stars
  • Strike - Use this code to obtain Omega Slasher
  • 500go - Use this code to obtain 30 Stars
  • Break - Use this code to obtain 80 Stars
  • BreakOut1 - Use this code to obtain ClickPower Max
  • BreakOut2 - Use this code to obtain ClickPower Max
  • MaxPower - Use this code to obtain 50 Stars
  • Mercury - Use this code to obtain 80 Stars
  • Solar - Use this code to obtain 35 Stars
  • UFO - Use this code to obtain 50 Stars
  • earth - Use this code to obtain 50 Stars
  • space - Use this code to obtain 10 Stars

Inactive codes in Roblox Racing Rocket

As of January 2023, there aren't any inactive codes in Roblox Racing Rocket. However, the active codes mentioned above might expire without warning.

How to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Racing Rocket?

Players may redeem codes by carrying out these simple steps:

  • Press the Code button located on the right side of the screen.
  • Enter the exact code in the text box.
  • Click the Redeem button to get the reward.

Players should be aware that the casing impacts the codes in every aspect. So, it is advised that one checks them twice before pressing the Redeem button key. Rather than typing in the code, one should copy and paste them from the list provided above.

