Roblox Ragdoll Mania Codes for January 2023: Free cash

Ragdoll Mania is a Roblox comedy physics simulator game developed by Ragdoll Mania RoyalFire Studios and is ideal for playing with friends. With realistic ragdoll physics, players can create and customize their own Ragdolls, then put them through their paces, either by playing mini-games or by causing themselves (or their friends) as much pain as possible.

In Ragdoll Mania, players can make money by injuring their characters' bodies in bizarre ways. Users can invest in the upgrades menu to improve their stats and make money faster.

The game features various mini-games, challenges, and multiplayer modes, so there’s always something new to try. Individual progress is tracked on the leaderboard, and one can earn special rewards for reaching certain milestones.

Ragdoll Mania also features an extensive upgrade system. Players can spend their in-game money on upgrades that make their ragdolls stronger, faster, and more durable. They can also customize the dolls with various clothing and accessories, adding to the game's fun factor.

Players can apply specific codes that offer cash to maximize their gaming experience. Using the codes listed below, new players will gain certain advantages. It is advised to redeem them before they expire.

Utilize these Roblox Ragdoll Mania codes to get free cash in January 2023

List of active codes in Ragdoll Mania

As of January 2023, the following Roblox Ragdoll Mania codes are still active and provide players with free cash.

58QTGX3 - Use this code to obtain 1000 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 1000 Cash RPG - Use this code to obtain 200 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 200 Cash BAROFLOP - Use this code to obtain 200 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 200 Cash SPARTA - Use this code to obtain 200 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 200 Cash EVENT - Use this code to obtain 500 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 500 Cash XMAS - Use this code to obtain 500 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 500 Cash NEWUPDATE - Use this code to obtain 500 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 500 Cash RELEASE - Use this code to obtain 500 Cash

List of inactive codes in Ragdoll Mania

As of January 2023, there are no inactive codes for Ragdoll Mania.

How to redeem all active codes in Roblox Ragdoll Mania

Follow these steps to use all the codes in Roblox Ragdoll Mania:

Launch the Roblox game Ragdoll Mania.

On the left side of the screen, select the Twitter button.

You can enter each working code in the text field of the newly opened window.

To get your free gift, tap the blue arrow.

Enjoy your reward

Players are advised to manually enter the codes as they are case-sensitive. They can copy and paste them as a more secure method during the redemption process. This method is not only quick but is also safer as it eliminates typographical errors.

