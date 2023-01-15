Roblox Ragdoll Royale Codes for January 2023: Free cash and rewards

Roblox Ragdoll Royale is the ultimate test of survival for those who dare to enter its chaotic arena. With up to 30 players fighting against each other to be the last to survive, the game is a battle of wit and agility. This physics-based simulator offers daily challenges and rewards for those who play each day, making it a thrilling experience for all ages.

For those unfamiliar with Ragdoll Royale, it is a game on the Roblox platform wherein players enter an arena and fight in close quarters. The objective is to be the final player left, and the competition is fierce.

Players earn coins and gems as they complete the daily challenges, which allows them to purchase game items for character customization, such as clothing and accessories to weapons and armor. The game also features modes like solo, duo, and team; each provides a unique experience and requires different strategies.

Roblox Ragdoll Royale is immersive and is aided by a physics-based simulator that allows one to interact with their environment and build a unique strategy to win the round.

The game's producers occasionally give out promotional offers called Ragdoll Royale Codes. Players can redeem these codes to receive cash rewards and make various purchases. Keep reading this article to learn more about the active as well as inactive codes in the game.

Roblox Ragdoll Royale codes and steps for redeeming them

Active codes in Ragdoll Royale

As of January 2023, the following Roblox Ragdoll Royale codes will provide players with cash and rewards for use in-game. Users are encouraged to use them before the expiration date.

SLOWMODES2 - Use this code to obtain a reward

- Use this code to obtain a reward TB23 - Use this code to obtain 1,500 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 1,500 Cash NERDUP - Use this code to obtain 2,500 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 2,500 Cash RAGEGAME - Use this code to obtain 1,500 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 1,500 Cash RAGDOLLME - Use this code to obtain2,500 Cash

- Use this code to obtain2,500 Cash HYPEUP - Use this code to obtain 2,500 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 2,500 Cash FLAMINGO - Use this code to obtain 5,000 Cash

Inactive codes in Ragdoll Royale

The codes listed below are no longer valid for use with Ragdoll Royale. However, players can try using them if they are still redeemable in their specific account.

WEDIDIT - Use this code to obtain 2,500 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 2,500 Cash GETBOPPED - Use this code to obtain 2,500 Cash

How to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Ragdoll Royale

Utilize the codes for Roblox Ragdoll Royale by taking the actions mentioned below. Users can easily redeem any code that is active as of January 2023.

Find and press the Twitter bird icon button on the main menu screen.

Open the code redemption window.

Copy a code, paste it into the box, and press enter.

Players should exit the game and reopen it a few minutes later if a new code does not work. An account might be moved to a server that has been updated and is running the code.

Poll : 0 votes