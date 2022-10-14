Roblox Raging Seas codes in October 2022: Free Beli, Stat Resets, and more 

Roblox world is no stranger to anime-based titles on its gaming platform, and Raging Seas is one such game inspired by the famous One Piece franchise.

Players and fans alike are provided with an authentic pirate adventure designed around the iconic Grand and Red Lines of the One Piece world. They can also get their hands on the forbidden Devil Fruits (special accessories) to gain superpowers.

The major objective of Roblox Raging Seas is to become the deadliest pirates with the strongest force to sail the seven seas. Usually, new players struggle to achieve this goal as they lack Beli (in-game currency) and weapons to defeat their strongest foes on the map.

This is when they should consider redeeming the active codes listed in this article.

Become rich within no time with the help of Roblox Raging Seas working codes

Active codes

THANKSSIXKLIKES —Redeem for an XP Boost (New)

—Redeem for an XP Boost DARKDARK —Redeem for a Stat Reset (New)

—Redeem for a Stat Reset LIGHTLIGHT —Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x XP (New)

—Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x XP ONEMILVISITS —Redeem for a Stat Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Reset FREEMONEY —Redeem for 1 million Beli

—Redeem for 1 million Beli FIVEKLIKES —Redeem for a Stat Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Reset TENKFAVS —Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x XP

—Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x XP TENKLIKES —Redeem for 1 hour of 2x XP

—Redeem for 1 hour of 2x XP DIABLE —Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x XP

—Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x XP THREESWORDS —Redeem for 105k Cash

—Redeem for 105k Cash THREEKLIKES —Redeem for a Stat Point Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Point Reset THANKSFOR500K —Redeem for a Stat Point Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Point Reset SHISUI —Redeem for 50k Beli

—Redeem for 50k Beli GHOSTFRUIT —Redeem for a Stat Point Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Point Reset ONEANDAHALFK —Redeem for a Stat Point Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Point Reset TWOHUNNIDKVISITS —Redeem for 20 minutes of Double XP

—Redeem for 20 minutes of Double XP Goro —Redeem for 30 minutes of Double XP

—Redeem for 30 minutes of Double XP UPDATEONE —Redeem for 65k Cash

—Redeem for 65k Cash RAIDED —Redeem for a Stat Point Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Point Reset BUDDHA —Redeem for a 2x XP Boost

—Redeem for a 2x XP Boost HUNDREDKVISITS —Redeem for 75k Cash

—Redeem for 75k Cash PawAndWado —Redeem for a Stat Point Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Point Reset LOLWRONGBONUS —Redeem for free rewards

—Redeem for free rewards HereYouGO —Redeem for 250k Beli

—Redeem for 250k Beli THREEHUNDREDLIKES —Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x XP

—Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x XP TKxtraONTOP—Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x XP

Active codes in Roblox Raging Seas come with no expiration date, and as a result, they can expire at any time. Players must redeem all of the codes before it's too late.

Before using XP boosts, players must equip themselves with their best combat gear. This way, they can immediately start doing quests or take part in fights without wasting much time. Double XP boosts are very useful for new players, as they can level up at a rapid pace when the boosts are used effectively.

Players must think twice before activating Stat Point Resets. Once it resets the player's stats to default, they will have to start afresh.

Free Beli redeemed from Roblox Raging Seas codes can be used to empower players' weaponry and add the best defensive upgrades to their arsenal. Players can also purchase the best Devil Fruits with the newly earned Beli.

Inactive codes

Fortunately, only four codes in Roblox Raging Seas have expired. Players can expect new codes in the forthcoming patch update.

RELEASED : Redeem code reward for 15 minutes boost of 2x XP

: Redeem code reward for 15 minutes boost of 2x XP SorryForBugs : Redeem code for Stat Reset

: Redeem code for Stat Reset FreeSPRESET : Redeem code for some gifts

: Redeem code for some gifts FreeDOUBLE: Redeem code for some gifts

How to redeem the active Roblox Raging Seas codes?

Gamers can redeem all the active Roblox Raging Seas codes within a few minutes.

All they have to do is follow the easy steps listed below:

Launch the Roblox game and get into the server

Once inside the server, click on the Twitter icon located on the left-hand side of the screen

A new code box interface will be displayed

Copy the required code from our list above and paste it into the text box that says "Enter Code Here"

Make sure to hit the "Redeem" button to claim freebies immediately!

Players will instantly receive the free rewards after redeeming the codes. They can find resets and boosts in their inventories, while the claimed Beli will be added to the players' coffers.

Key tips to keep in your mind when redeeming the codes

Most readers are aware that Roblox codes are case-sensitive. Hence, they must avoid typos and double-check the code before hitting the redeem button.

Instead of manually entering the codes, players can copy and paste them throughout the redemption procedure. This method eliminates spelling and typographical mistakes and is very fast. Players can bookmark our page to access the active Roblox Raging Seas codes.

Sometimes an error notice can appear when redeeming a specific code. Players are asked not to panic as they can fix this easily by restarting the game. Once the game launches, players must try redeeming the same code once again. This transfers them to a new server where the redemption process is done peacefully.

However, if the error message still pops up, players can conclude that the code has gone inactive. If this is the case, please let us know in the comments section.

Poll : 0 votes