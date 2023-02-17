Roblox RoCitizens codes (February 2023): Free Cash, Pets, and more 

Robloxians in RoCitizens can do anything they want in an immersive RP environment in the metaverse. To lead a luxurious virtual life in Roblox RoCitizens, players need a significant amount of Cash (in-game currency).
Instead of grinding for countless hours to earn Cash, players can redeem the codes featured in this article. These codes offer free Cash, exclusive Trophies, and pets. New players can use the active codes listed below to quickly get wealthy on the server.
Active codes in Roblox RoCitizens
Unfortunately, no new codes have been issued by the developers this month. Players can expect a fresh set of Roblox codes in the upcoming patch update and in-game events.
- koob - You can redeem this code for $85
- partypooper - You can redeem this code for a Bathroom Boutiques Toilet Plunger
- partytime - You can redeem this code for $1k Cash
- goodneighbor - You can redeem this code for $2,500 & Trophy
- discordance - You can redeem this code for a Discord Trophy & $3,500
- SweetTweets - You can redeem this code for a Twitter Trophy & $2,500
- truefriend - You can redeem this code for a Pet Rock & $4,000
- rosebud - You can redeem this code for $3,000
- easteregg - You can redeem this code for $1,337
- code - You can redeem this code for $10
Inactive codes in Roblox RoCitizens
Listed below are the expired codes in Roblox RoCitizens:
- smokinghot - This code was redeemable for $1.5k Cash
- valentines22 -This code was redeemable for Cash and x3 Box of Chocolate
- gifttoyou - This code was redeemable for Cash
- happy2022 -This code was redeemable for Cash
- creepycode - This code was redeemable for Cash
- headlesscodeman - This code was redeemable for 3K Candy
- MILLION - This code was redeemable for $2,500 & Trophy
- letsdosomelaundry - This code was redeemable for $5,000
- xmas19 - This code was redeemable for 3x Gifts & $3,000
- rocitizens6th - This code was redeemable for Snowglobe & $6,000
- 500million - This code was redeemable for $5,000 & Trophy
- 20valentine - This code was redeemable for $4,000 & Crystal Rose
- supdatember - This code was redeemable for $4,000
- cantthinkofcodenames - This code was redeemable for $2,000
- ilovefirebrand1 - This code was redeemable for $4,000
- xmasbonus - This code was redeemable for $1,500
- bugsareannoying - This code was redeemable for $2,500
- gimmegimmegimme - This code was redeemable for $750
- allthemoola - This code was redeemable for $1,000
- canigetahottub - This code was redeemable for a free Hot Tub
- cornerpocket - This code was redeemable for a free Pool Table
- ggpd - This code was redeemable for $10,000
- goodluckspellingsovereignty - This code was redeemable for a free Sovereignty Computer
- rainyday - This code was redeemable for $3,500
- youwishyouhadafish - This code was redeemable for $1,500
- ihaveafish - This code was redeemable for $1,000
- coldhardcash - This code was redeemable for $3,500
- alittlesomething - This code was redeemable for $4,000
How to redeem the active codes in Roblox RoCitizens?
Players can easily activate the Roblox codes. All they have to do is follow the simple steps outlined below to claim the free rewards within a matter of minutes:
- Launch the title and log into the server.
- Press the green-colored shop icon button on the left-hand side of the screen.
- A black-themed interface will pop up on the screen.
- Select the blue Twitter logo button to open the code box.
- Copy the required code from the provided list above and paste it into the "Enter Code" text box
- Hit the "Enter" button on your keyboard to redeem the code immediately!
Roblox codes are case-sensitive; hence players are advised to avoid making typos throughout the redemption process.