Roblox RoCitizens codes (February 2023): Free Cash, Pets, and more 

Robloxians in RoCitizens can do anything they want in an immersive RP environment in the metaverse. To lead a luxurious virtual life in Roblox RoCitizens, players need a significant amount of Cash (in-game currency).

Instead of grinding for countless hours to earn Cash, players can redeem the codes featured in this article. These codes offer free Cash, exclusive Trophies, and pets. New players can use the active codes listed below to quickly get wealthy on the server.

Active codes in Roblox RoCitizens

Unfortunately, no new codes have been issued by the developers this month. Players can expect a fresh set of Roblox codes in the upcoming patch update and in-game events.

koob - You can redeem this code for $85

partypooper - You can redeem this code for a Bathroom Boutiques Toilet Plunger

partytime - You can redeem this code for $1k Cash

goodneighbor - You can redeem this code for $2,500 & Trophy

discordance - You can redeem this code for a Discord Trophy & $3,500

SweetTweets - You can redeem this code for a Twitter Trophy & $2,500

truefriend - You can redeem this code for a Pet Rock & $4,000

rosebud - You can redeem this code for $3,000

easteregg - You can redeem this code for $1,337

code - You can redeem this code for $10

Inactive codes in Roblox RoCitizens

Listed below are the expired codes in Roblox RoCitizens:

smokinghot - This code was redeemable for $1.5k Cash

valentines22 - This code was redeemable for Cash and x3 Box of Chocolate

gifttoyou - This code was redeemable for Cash

happy2022 - This code was redeemable for Cash

creepycode - This code was redeemable for Cash

headlesscodeman - This code was redeemable for 3K Candy

MILLION - This code was redeemable for $2,500 & Trophy

letsdosomelaundry - This code was redeemable for $5,000

xmas19 - This code was redeemable for 3x Gifts & $3,000

rocitizens6th - This code was redeemable for Snowglobe & $6,000

500million - This code was redeemable for $5,000 & Trophy

20valentine - This code was redeemable for $4,000 & Crystal Rose

supdatember - This code was redeemable for $4,000

cantthinkofcodenames - This code was redeemable for $2,000

ilovefirebrand1 - This code was redeemable for $4,000

xmasbonus - This code was redeemable for $1,500

bugsareannoying - This code was redeemable for $2,500

gimmegimmegimme - This code was redeemable for $750

allthemoola - This code was redeemable for $1,000

canigetahottub - This code was redeemable for a free Hot Tub

cornerpocket - This code was redeemable for a free Pool Table

ggpd - This code was redeemable for $10,000

goodluckspellingsovereignty - This code was redeemable for a free Sovereignty Computer

rainyday - This code was redeemable for $3,500

youwishyouhadafish - This code was redeemable for $1,500

ihaveafish - This code was redeemable for $1,000

coldhardcash - This code was redeemable for $3,500

alittlesomething - This code was redeemable for $4,000

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox RoCitizens?

Players can easily activate the Roblox codes. All they have to do is follow the simple steps outlined below to claim the free rewards within a matter of minutes:

Launch the title and log into the server.

Press the green-colored shop icon button on the left-hand side of the screen.

A black-themed interface will pop up on the screen.

Select the blue Twitter logo button to open the code box.

Copy the required code from the provided list above and paste it into the "Enter Code" text box

Hit the "Enter" button on your keyboard to redeem the code immediately!

Roblox codes are case-sensitive; hence players are advised to avoid making typos throughout the redemption process.

