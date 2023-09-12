Roblox RoCitizens codes (September 2023): Free Cash, pets, and more 

Roblox RoCitizens is an RP-themed title in the metaverse where individuals can create their own storylines. They can also purchase different types of accessories and clothes. Additionally, players can engage in a variety of interactions on the map to earn Cash (in-game resource). New players will usually spend Robux to purchase pets, resources, and more in-game.

One can avoid spending Robux by redeeming the promo codes featured in this article. These are very easy to use and can help players become wealthy on the server.

Active codes in Roblox RoCitizens

You can take your time in redeeming the following active Roblox RoCitizens codes, as they won't expire soon. Furthermore, follow us to learn about the latest codes and game updates.

koob - You can redeem this code for $85

partypooper - You can redeem this code for a Bathroom Boutiques Toilet Plunger

partytime - You can redeem this code for $1k Cash

goodneighbor - You can redeem this code for $2,500 & Trophy

discordance - You can redeem this code for a Discord Trophy & $3,500

SweetTweets - You can redeem this code for a Twitter Trophy & $2,500

truefriend - You can redeem this code for a Pet Rock & $4,000

rosebud - You can redeem this code for $3,000

easteregg - You can redeem this code for $1,337

code - You can redeem this code for $10

Inactive codes in Roblox RoCitizens

Several old Roblox RoCitizens codes have gone inactive over time. Fresh codes will be issued by the devs during updates and events.

smokinghot - This code was redeemable for $1.5k Cash

valentines22 - This code was redeemable for Cash and x3 Box of Chocolate

gifttoyou - This code was redeemable for Cash

happy2022 - This code was redeemable for Cash

creepycode - This code was redeemable for Cash

headlesscodeman - This code was redeemable for 3K Candy

MILLION - This code was redeemable for $2,500 & Trophy

letsdosomelaundry - This code was redeemable for $5,000

xmas19 - This code was redeemable for 3x Gifts & $3,000

rocitizens6th - This code was redeemable for Snowglobe & $6,000

500million - This code was redeemable for $5,000 & Trophy

20valentine - This code was redeemable for $4,000 & Crystal Rose

supdatember - This code was redeemable for $4,000

cantthinkofcodenames - This code was redeemable for $2,000

ilovefirebrand1 - This code was redeemable for $4,000

xmasbonus - This code was redeemable for $1,500

bugsareannoying - This code was redeemable for $2,500

gimmegimmegimme - This code was redeemable for $750

allthemoola - This code was redeemable for $1,000

canigetahottub - This code was redeemable for a free Hot Tub

cornerpocket - This code was redeemable for a free Pool Table

ggpd - This code was redeemable for $10,000

goodluckspellingsovereignty - This code was redeemable for a free Sovereignty Computer

rainyday - This code was redeemable for $3,500

youwishyouhadafish - This code was redeemable for $1,500

ihaveafish - This code was redeemable for $1,000

coldhardcash - This code was redeemable for $3,500

alittlesomething - This code was redeemable for $4,000

How to redeem the codes in Roblox RoCitizens?

Follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem the Roblox codes:

Start the game and connect to the server.

Select the green shop button located on the left-hand side of the game screen.

A black-colored UI will be displayed on the screen.

Press the blue Twitter logo icon to open the code dialog box.

Copy the desired code from our list above and paste it into the "Enter Code" box

Make sure to press the "Enter" button on your keyboard to claim the free rewards

Open the in-game inventory to find the newly obtained freebies.