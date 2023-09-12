Roblox RoCitizens codes (September 2023): Free Cash, pets, and more 

Roblox RoCitizens is an RP-themed title in the metaverse where individuals can create their own storylines. They can also purchase different types of accessories and clothes. Additionally, players can engage in a variety of interactions on the map to earn Cash (in-game resource). New players will usually spend Robux to purchase pets, resources, and more in-game.
One can avoid spending Robux by redeeming the promo codes featured in this article. These are very easy to use and can help players become wealthy on the server.
Active codes in Roblox RoCitizens
You can take your time in redeeming the following active Roblox RoCitizens codes, as they won't expire soon. Furthermore, follow us to learn about the latest codes and game updates.
- koob - You can redeem this code for $85
- partypooper - You can redeem this code for a Bathroom Boutiques Toilet Plunger
- partytime - You can redeem this code for $1k Cash
- goodneighbor - You can redeem this code for $2,500 & Trophy
- discordance - You can redeem this code for a Discord Trophy & $3,500
- SweetTweets - You can redeem this code for a Twitter Trophy & $2,500
- truefriend - You can redeem this code for a Pet Rock & $4,000
- rosebud - You can redeem this code for $3,000
- easteregg - You can redeem this code for $1,337
- code - You can redeem this code for $10
Inactive codes in Roblox RoCitizens
Several old Roblox RoCitizens codes have gone inactive over time. Fresh codes will be issued by the devs during updates and events.
- smokinghot - This code was redeemable for $1.5k Cash
- valentines22 -This code was redeemable for Cash and x3 Box of Chocolate
- gifttoyou - This code was redeemable for Cash
- happy2022 -This code was redeemable for Cash
- creepycode - This code was redeemable for Cash
- headlesscodeman - This code was redeemable for 3K Candy
- MILLION - This code was redeemable for $2,500 & Trophy
- letsdosomelaundry - This code was redeemable for $5,000
- xmas19 - This code was redeemable for 3x Gifts & $3,000
- rocitizens6th - This code was redeemable for Snowglobe & $6,000
- 500million - This code was redeemable for $5,000 & Trophy
- 20valentine - This code was redeemable for $4,000 & Crystal Rose
- supdatember - This code was redeemable for $4,000
- cantthinkofcodenames - This code was redeemable for $2,000
- ilovefirebrand1 - This code was redeemable for $4,000
- xmasbonus - This code was redeemable for $1,500
- bugsareannoying - This code was redeemable for $2,500
- gimmegimmegimme - This code was redeemable for $750
- allthemoola - This code was redeemable for $1,000
- canigetahottub - This code was redeemable for a free Hot Tub
- cornerpocket - This code was redeemable for a free Pool Table
- ggpd - This code was redeemable for $10,000
- goodluckspellingsovereignty - This code was redeemable for a free Sovereignty Computer
- rainyday - This code was redeemable for $3,500
- youwishyouhadafish - This code was redeemable for $1,500
- ihaveafish - This code was redeemable for $1,000
- coldhardcash - This code was redeemable for $3,500
- alittlesomething - This code was redeemable for $4,000
How to redeem the codes in Roblox RoCitizens?
Follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem the Roblox codes:
- Start the game and connect to the server.
- Select the green shop button located on the left-hand side of the game screen.
- A black-colored UI will be displayed on the screen.
- Press the blue Twitter logo icon to open the code dialog box.
- Copy the desired code from our list above and paste it into the "Enter Code" box
- Make sure to press the "Enter" button on your keyboard to claim the free rewards
Open the in-game inventory to find the newly obtained freebies.