Roblox Rojutsu Blox codes (February 2023): Free EXP, Spins, and more

Roblox Rojutsu Blox draws its gameplay inspiration from the popular Jujutsu Kaisen manga franchise. Players must become the ultimate fighters to dominate the world of Rojutsu Blox.

To do so, they will require in-game resources, levels, and enhancements. Instead of spending Robux to obtain the aforementioned items, one can simply redeem the free promo codes regularly offered by the developers.

These codes not only offer Yen and levels, but also free Spins, Energy, and more. Interested readers can redeem the Roblox codes featured below to fill up their in-game coffers immediately.

Active codes in Roblox Rojutsu Blox

Unfortunately, no new codes have been issued as of this month. Roblox players need not worry as they can expect a fresh set of promo codes to arrive in the upcoming patch update or major in-game event.

!PremSpin7 – Redeem for a Premium Spin

!PremSpin8 – Redeem for a Premium Spin

!RegSpin5 – Redeem for a Regular Spin

!RegSpin4 – Redeem for a Regular Spin

!PrestCode7 – Redeem for 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level (Won't go past 10)

!PrestCode8 – Redeem for 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level (Won't go past 10)

!ReColor7 – Redeem for a Random Cursed Energy Color

!ReColor8 – Redeem for a Random Cursed Energy Color

!RegSpin1 – Redeem for a Regular Spin

!RegSpin2 – Redeem for a Regular Spin

!RegSpin3 – Redeem for a Regular Spin

!PremSpin1 – Redeem for a Premium Spin

!PremSpin2 – Redeem for a Premium Spin

!PremSpin3 – Redeem for a Premium Spin

!ReColor4 – Redeem for a Random Cursed Energy Color

!ReColor5 – Redeem for a Random Cursed Energy Color

!ReColor6 – Redeem for a Random Cursed Energy Color

!PrestCode4 – Redeem for a 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level (Won't go past 10)

!PrestCode5 – Redeem for a 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level (Won't go past 10)

!PrestCode6 – Redeem for a 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level (Won't go past 10)

!PrestCode1 – Redeem for a 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level (Won't go past 10)

!PrestCode2 – Redeem for a 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level (Won't go past 10)

!PrestCode3 – Redeem for a 5% chance to keep your stats/level and gain a prestige level (Won't go past 10)

!ReColor1 – Redeem for a Random Cursed Energy Color

!ReColor2 – Redeem for a Random Cursed Energy Color

!ReColor3 – Redeem for a Random Cursed Energy Color

!SpinCode5 – Redeem for 200 Spins & 50 Premium Spins

!EXPCode2 – Redeem for 500,000 EXP

Inactive codes in Roblox Rojutsu Blox

Unfortunately, a significant number of old codes have expired in Roblox Rojutsu Blox. Since none of the codes featured below work, you shouldn't waste your time trying to redeem them.

!EXPCode1 – Redeem for 500,000 EXP

!SpinCode4 – Redeem for 90 Spins

!SpinCode3 – Redeem for 150 Spins & 30 Premium Spins

!SpinCode2 – Redeem for 60 Spins & 15 Premium Spins

!SpinCode1 – Redeem for 30 Spins & 5 Premium Spins

!Data2 – Redeem for 200 Premium Spins, 50,000 Yen & 1M EXP

!ResetCode4 – Redeem for a Stat Reset

!PremiumSpin4 – Redeem for 20 Premium Spins

!Spin4 – Redeem for 90 Spins

!Spin3 – Redeem for 30 Spins

!ReBalance2 – Redeem for 100,000 EXP

!PremiumSpin2 – Redeem for 15 Premium Spins

!Spin2 – Redeem for 45 spins

!ResetCode2 – Redeem for a Stat Reset

!ReBalance – Redeem for 100,000 EXP

!MobileFix1 – Redeem for 30 minutes of 1.5x EXP

!Spin1 – Redeem for 50 spins

!PremiumSpin1 – Redeem for 10 Premium Spins

!ResetCode1 – Redeem for a Stat Reset

!ReKatana – Redeem for free rewards

!BloodCurse – Redeem for 90 Spins

!Parties – Redeem for 50 Spins

!OtherFixes – Redeem for 30 minutes of 1.5x EXP & 15 Premium Spins

!FirstResetCode – Redeem to Reset stats

!Curtain – Redeem for free rewards

!Upd3 – Redeem for 60 Spins, 2,500 Yen, 50,000 XP, 30 minutes of 1.5x EXP

!PlantUpdate – Redeem for 30 Spins, 5 Premium Spins, 10,000 Yen, 10,000 EXP

!GiftsForAll – Redeem for 30 Spins, 5 Premium Spins, 10,000 Yen, 10,000 EXP

!NewShop – Redeem for 30 spins, 5 Premium Spins, 10,000 Yen

!Fix2 – Redeem for 45 spins

!Prestige – Redeem for 60 spins

!Unique – Redeem for 45 spins

!1MVisits – Redeem for 50 spins

!Sorry – Redeem for 75 spins

!20KLikes – Redeem for 45 spins

!Rojutsu – Redeem for 60 spins

!10KLikes – Redeem for 30 spins

!Mobile – Redeem for a free reward

!PopularPage – Redeem for a free reward

!Update3 – Redeem for a free reward

!MileStone – Redeem for a free reward

!Friends – Redeem for a free reward

!Update2 – Redeem for a free reward

!Appreciation – Redeem for a free reward

!TestNoJutsu – Redeem for a free reward

!EarlyAlpha – Redeem for a free reward

!ClapItUp – Redeem for a free reward

How to redeem codes in Roblox Rojutsu Blox

Follow the steps outlined below to redeem active codes in the game:

Launch this Roblox title and get into the game's server

Click on the M button on your keyboard to open up the Options menu

You must hit the Codes button on the right-hand side of the UI

A blue themed code box titled '@JayTheCoderRBX' will be displayed

You can now copy an active code from the list provided above and paste it into the -CODE- text box

Press the Check Code button to activate the Roblox code instantly

Considering that Roblox codes are case-sensitive, you must avoid making typos while redeeming these codes.

