Roblox RPG Simulator codes (January 2023): Free Tokens and Coins

Roblox RPG Simulator provides the metaverse community with an action-packed gameplay experience. The ultimate objective for players is to become elite fighters on the server by defeating the strongest bosses and NPCs.
Furthermore, players can partake in a variety of quests to earn the game's currencies (Tokens and Coins). They will be able to increase their in-game power by purchasing the best fighting equipment. Instead of spending Robux on micro-transactions, fans can simply redeem the codes featured in this article.
These codes offer free in-game resources that can be used in various quests and raids. New players can avoid additional grinding by redeeming the active codes featured below.
Active codes in Roblox RPG Simulator
Listed below are all of the game's currently active codes:
- Holiday2022—Redeem this code for 10k Coins and 300 Tokens
- FDGLJIGHDSAZFGJBK—Redeem this code for Coins and Tokens
- 2021Christmas—Redeem this code for Coins and Tokens
- 111K—Redeem this code for Coins and Tokens
- COMP—Redeem this code for free rewards
Players are advised to redeem the active codes with haste as they may expire very soon. After redeeming the free Coins and Tokens from these codes, new players can purchase the finest weapons, gear, and enhancements to participate in difficult battles.
Inactive codes in Roblox RPG Simulator
Unfortunately, there's a fairly large number of expired codes in Roblox RPG Simulator. Nevertheless, players can expect new codes to arrive in forthcoming patch updates and special events.
- 85KNice - Redeem this for 10k Coins and 500 Tokens
- groupPride - Redeem this for a free aura (Must be in the Roblox Group to activate the code)
- hallow2020 - Redeem this for a bunch of Coins and Tokens
- TWISTBDAY - Redeem this for a bunch of Coins and Tokens
- HEEHOO - Redeem this for a bunch of Coins and Tokens
- SUMMER - Redeem this for a bunch of Coins and Tokens
- 100K - Redeem this for a lot of Coins & 69 Tokens
- HEEHOO - Redeem this for 600 Tokens
- delayed - Redeem this for 123,400 Coins & 1k Tokens
- epicgames - Redeem this for 69,696 Coins & 1 Token
- vintiscoo123 - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins
- easter - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins
- codewhen? - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins
- thanksmanthankyou - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins
- pogchampion - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins
- heyheyheyhey - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins
- 10kSmilesOnly - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins
- 7000is7000 - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins
- 5bands - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins
- 4000FOURTHOUSAND - Redeem this for 5,000 Coins and 1,000 Gems
- tentokens - Redeem this for 700 Gems and 50,000 Coins
- AY2K - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins
- 1POINT5K - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins
- Thx41K - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins
- 100K - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins
- aura - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins
How to redeem active codes in Roblox RPG Simulator
Interested players can easily redeem active codes in Roblox RPG Simulator by following the simple steps outlined below:
- Start the Roblox title and get into the server
- Click on the small Settings options located on the bottom right of the screen
- A new interface titled Settings will appear
- Now, click on the blue Twitter code box inside the Settings interface
- You can copy any active code from the list above and paste it into the text box that reads, "ENTER CODE HERE"
- Make sure to hit the Confirm button to redeem that code immediately
Tokens and Coins will be added to the players' in-game treasuries after redeeming the game's free active codes.