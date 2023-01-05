Roblox RPG Simulator codes (January 2023): Free Tokens and Coins

Roblox RPG Simulator provides the metaverse community with an action-packed gameplay experience. The ultimate objective for players is to become elite fighters on the server by defeating the strongest bosses and NPCs.

Furthermore, players can partake in a variety of quests to earn the game's currencies (Tokens and Coins). They will be able to increase their in-game power by purchasing the best fighting equipment. Instead of spending Robux on micro-transactions, fans can simply redeem the codes featured in this article.

These codes offer free in-game resources that can be used in various quests and raids. New players can avoid additional grinding by redeeming the active codes featured below.

Active codes in Roblox RPG Simulator

Listed below are all of the game's currently active codes:

Holiday2022 —Redeem this code for 10k Coins and 300 Tokens

—Redeem this code for 10k Coins and 300 Tokens FDGLJIGHDSAZFGJBK —Redeem this code for Coins and Tokens

—Redeem this code for Coins and Tokens 2021Christmas —Redeem this code for Coins and Tokens

—Redeem this code for Coins and Tokens 111K —Redeem this code for Coins and Tokens

—Redeem this code for Coins and Tokens COMP—Redeem this code for free rewards

Players are advised to redeem the active codes with haste as they may expire very soon. After redeeming the free Coins and Tokens from these codes, new players can purchase the finest weapons, gear, and enhancements to participate in difficult battles.

Inactive codes in Roblox RPG Simulator

Unfortunately, there's a fairly large number of expired codes in Roblox RPG Simulator. Nevertheless, players can expect new codes to arrive in forthcoming patch updates and special events.

85KNice - Redeem this for 10k Coins and 500 Tokens

Redeem this for 10k Coins and 500 Tokens groupPride - Redeem this for a free aura (Must be in the Roblox Group to activate the code)

Redeem this for a free aura (Must be in the Roblox Group to activate the code) hallow2020 - Redeem this for a bunch of Coins and Tokens

Redeem this for a bunch of Coins and Tokens TWISTBDAY - Redeem this for a bunch of Coins and Tokens

Redeem this for a bunch of Coins and Tokens HEEHOO - Redeem this for a bunch of Coins and Tokens

Redeem this for a bunch of Coins and Tokens SUMMER - Redeem this for a bunch of Coins and Tokens

Redeem this for a bunch of Coins and Tokens 100K - Redeem this for a lot of Coins & 69 Tokens

Redeem this for a lot of Coins & 69 Tokens SUMMER - Redeem this for 123,400 Coins & 1k Tokens

Redeem this for 123,400 Coins & 1k Tokens HEEHOO - Redeem this for 600 Tokens

Redeem this for 600 Tokens delayed - Redeem this for 123,400 Coins & 1k Tokens

Redeem this for 123,400 Coins & 1k Tokens epicgames - Redeem this for 69,696 Coins & 1 Token

Redeem this for 69,696 Coins & 1 Token vintiscoo123 - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins

Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins easter - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins

Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins codewhen? - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins

Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins thanksmanthankyou - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins

Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins pogchampion - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins

Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins heyheyheyhey - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins

Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins 10kSmilesOnly - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins

Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins 7000is7000 - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins

Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins 5bands - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins

Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins 4000FOURTHOUSAND - Redeem this for 5,000 Coins and 1,000 Gems

Redeem this for 5,000 Coins and 1,000 Gems tentokens - Redeem this for 700 Gems and 50,000 Coins

Redeem this for 700 Gems and 50,000 Coins AY2K - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins

Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins 1POINT5K - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins

Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins Thx41K - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins

Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins 100K - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins

Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins aura - Redeem this for free Tokens and Coins

How to redeem active codes in Roblox RPG Simulator

Interested players can easily redeem active codes in Roblox RPG Simulator by following the simple steps outlined below:

Start the Roblox title and get into the server

Click on the small Settings options located on the bottom right of the screen

A new interface titled Settings will appear

Now, click on the blue Twitter code box inside the Settings interface

You can copy any active code from the list above and paste it into the text box that reads, "ENTER CODE HERE"

Make sure to hit the Confirm button to redeem that code immediately

Tokens and Coins will be added to the players' in-game treasuries after redeeming the game's free active codes.

Poll : 0 votes