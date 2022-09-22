Roblox RS Tennis codes (September 2022): Free RoCoins 

Roblox RS Tennis is one of the best, if not the best, jeu de paume-based titles in the metaverse. The gameplay will remind you of the iconic Top Spin series. Veteran players from the famous tennis franchise can have a tranquil time on Roblox RS Tennis.

You can start your very own tennis club and compete against elite clubs on the server. Players must keep winning to forge their names on the game's global leaderboard. One can even enter PvP battles with their friends and other users on the server.

Every tennis superstar has his or her own unique style of attire. Roblox RS Tennis provides this to its community since one has the option to select from a broad range of in-game accessories and rackets.

On the other hand, the best-looking gear might be prohibitively expensive. This is when gamers should consider redeeming active codes for free RoCoins (in-game currency). In this manner, you can avoid paying Robux and instead receive free money to buy the best tennis apparel and kit.

Redeem codes in Roblox RS Tennis and show off your skills on the court

Active codes

MarchCode2 – Redeem code for 1,000 Coins

– Redeem code for 1,000 Coins MARCHCODE1 – Redeem code for 1,500 Coins

– Redeem code for 1,500 Coins CLUBRELEASE – Redeem code for 1,000 RoCoins

– Redeem code for 1,000 RoCoins RandomUpdate – Redeem code for 1,000 Coins

– Redeem code for 1,000 Coins NEW YEAR NEW ME 2022 – Redeem for 5,000 RoCoins

– Redeem for 5,000 RoCoins 1MILLION – Redeem for 1,500 RoCoins

– Redeem for 1,500 RoCoins 7.5KFANS – Redeem for 1,000 RoCoins

– Redeem for 1,000 RoCoins VINCENTSOLD4 – Redeem code for 500 RoCoins

Note: Act with haste and redeem all the active codes as they may expire at any time.

You can earn double the amount of RoCoins on Fridays and Weekends. One can also purchase expensive clothing with free RoCoins after redeeming the codes.

New players can benefit a lot from these active codes as they can avoid grinding for money and reach stardom at an early level. They can also learn a lot about the game from the featured in-game tutorial.

Inactive codes

Unfortunately, there are a lot of expired codes in Roblox RS Tennis. However, new codes are provided regularly.

7kFANS – Redeem for 1,000 RoCoins

– Redeem for 1,000 RoCoins 10KFAV – Redeem for 750 RoCoins

– Redeem for 750 RoCoins 6kFANS – Redeem for 1,000 RoCoins

– Redeem for 1,000 RoCoins 5GRAND – Redeem for 1,500 RoCoins

– Redeem for 1,500 RoCoins VINCENTSOLD2 – Redeem for 300 RoCoins

– Redeem for 300 RoCoins 3KLIKES – Redeem for 1,000 RoCoins

– Redeem for 1,000 RoCoins 2KLIKES – Redeem for 1,000 RoCoins

– Redeem for 1,000 RoCoins XBOX+TENNIS – Redeem for 1,000 RoCoins

– Redeem for 1,000 RoCoins SELLERMAGE – Redeem for 500 RoCoins

– Redeem for 500 RoCoins BallTPsSuck – Redeem for 1,000 RoCoins

– Redeem for 1,000 RoCoins RSTENNIS2021 – Redeem for 1,000 RoCoins

– Redeem for 1,000 RoCoins 500LIKES – Redeem for 500 RoCoins

– Redeem for 500 RoCoins 1kFANS – Redeem for 1,000 RoCoins

– Redeem for 1,000 RoCoins ROGUESOLD1 – Redeem for 200 RoCoins

– Redeem for 200 RoCoins VincentSold1 – Redeem for 300 RoCoins

How to redeem codes in Roblox RS Tennis?

Readers can claim free RoCoins within minutes by following the simple steps outlined below:

Start the game and enter from the main menu (You can choose the tutorial or personal court mode)

Look at the bottom right of the screen and click the blue-colored button named "Shop"

The Shop menu will appear at the top of the menu box, where you can find the small code box

Copy the required code from our list and paste it into the text box

Make sure to hit the white redeem button to claim the RoCoins instantly!

RoCoins will automatically be added to your treasuries.

Tips to keep in mind when redeeming the working codes

Since Roblox codes are case-sensitive, one must pay extra attention to the codes before hitting the redeem button. Instead of manually inputting the codes, you can copy and paste them throughout the redemption process. This method is not only fast but is also safe as it eliminates annoying spelling mistakes.

Sometimes an error message can appear when redeeming a specific code. You must instantly restart the game and try activating the same code. This transfers you to a new server where things may work fine.

If the error message still appears, one can conclude that the code has gone inactive.

Where to find new Roblox RS Tennis codes?

You can find the latest codes on the developer's Twitter account. Along with new codes, other game-related content is also posted there. One can expect new codes during updates, collaborations, and milestones.

Exclusive items are available for a short span of time during special events. You must complete various tasks to obtain them. The value of these items will skyrocket once the event ends.

They can also join the game's official Discord server to get new codes and interact with the community to learn about special events and patch notes. With the right knowledge and free RoCoins, one can easily become the best in RS Tennis.

