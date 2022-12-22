Roblox Saber Simulator codes (December 2022): Free Crowns, Coins, and more 

The ultimate objective of players in Roblox Saber Simulator is to become the best fighters on the server. In this title, gamers must acquire Strength — an in-game resource — and fight elite players on the map to become the strongest warriors.
Furthermore, gamers have access to a variety of tools that can help them increase their stats and XP in Saber Simulator. Newbies might struggle to thrive in this title as they lack financial resources and weapons. This is why they must consider using the codes featured in this article. They are quite easy to redeem and provide users with free Coins and Strength.
Active and inactive codes in Roblox Saber Simulator
The following are the active Roblox codes in Saber Simulator:
- 2020 - Redeem this code for 10K Crowns
- 5000Followers - Redeem this code for 5K Crowns
- Vehnix - Redeem this code for 1K Crowns
- Slayer - Redeem this code for 1K Crowns
- Saber - Redeem this code for 1K Crowns
- Legend - Redeem this code for 1K Crowns
- ISLANDS - Redeem this code for 1K Crowns
- 100m - Redeem this code for 1K Crowns
- Airstudio - Redeem this code for 500 Crowns
- MIRRAWRXD - Redeem this code for 500 Crowns
- straw - Redeem this code for 500 Crowns
- calixo - Redeem this code for 500 Crowns
- erick - Redeem this code for 300 Crowns
- GOLDEN - Redeem this code for 200 Crowns
- prez - Redeem this code for 200 Crowns
- grim - Redeem this code for 50 Crowns
- boss - Redeem this code for 1K Coins and 200 Crowns
- Update100 - Redeem this code for Pet Charms
- PetBoost - Redeem this code for 20 Void Charms
- VoidGG - Redeem this code for 20 Void Charms
- weekend - Redeem this code for 20K Crowns
- oioi - Redeem this code for Free Crowns
- Yippee - Redeem this code for 5K Crowns
- telanthric - Redeem this code for 500 Coins and 50 Crowns
- defild - Redeem this code for 500 Coins
- melihkardes - Redeem this code for 500 Coins
- cookieclix - Redeem this code for 500 Coins
- cookie - Redeem this code for 500 Coins
- gravy - Redeem for 500 Coins
- JS - Redeem this code for 500 Coins
- raven - Redeem this code for 500 Coins
- razor - Redeem this code for 500 Coins
- robzi - Redeem this code for 500 Coins
- subtoaustin - Redeem this code for 500 Coins
- release - Redeem this code for 150 Coins
- mirrorrs - Redeem this code for 10K Strength
- henrydev - Redeem this code for 1K Strength
- mmistaken - Redeem this code for 999 Strength
Players are advised to redeem the featured active codes with haste as they may expire at any time.
Inactive codes in Roblox Saber Simulator
Unfortunately, a handful of old Roblox Saber Simulator codes have gone inactive. Players can expect new ones during special in-game events, collaborations, and updates.
- xmas - Was redeemable for 200 Candy Corns
- Hearts - Was redeemable for 1,400 hearts
- Valentine - Was redeemable for 300 hearts
- Beast - Was redeemable for 600 Candy Corn
- trickortreat - Was redeemable for 500 Candy Corn
- Master3395 - Was redeemable for 500 Candy Corn
- Astro - Was redeemable for 100 Candy Corn
- zarco - Was redeemable for 100 Candy Corn
How to redeem active codes in Roblox Saber Simulator
You can redeem the free rewards within no time. All you have to do is follow the simple steps listed below:
- Launch the title and enter the server
- Once inside, select the small blue Twitter logo located on the bottom right-hand side of the screen. Subsequently, a yellow code redemption interface will be displayed.
- Now copy a code from the active list and paste it into the text box that says "Enter Codes Here."
- Hit the blue "Redeem" button to claim the freebies right away!
Avoid making spelling mistakes when entering Roblox codes manually. For a hassle-free redemption process, you can consider copy-pasting them throughout the procedure.