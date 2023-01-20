Roblox Saber Simulator codes (January 2023): Free Crowns, Charms, and more 

Saber Simulator stands out in a sea of action-packed Roblox titles for its innovative gameplay and features. In this game, players are tasked with becoming elite fighters. They can collect Coins and Strength to increase their stats.

Newbies can redeem the codes in this article to get a headstart in the world of Saber Simulator. Older players can use these codes to increase their influence on the server even further.

Active codes in Roblox Saber Simulator

Listed below are some valid codes in Roblox Saber Simulator:

2020 - redeem this code for 10K Crowns

- redeem this code for 10K Crowns 5000Followers - Redeem this code for 5K Crowns

- Redeem this code for 5K Crowns Vehnix - Redeem this code for 1K Crowns

- Redeem this code for 1K Crowns Slayer - Redeem this code for 1K Crowns

- Redeem this code for 1K Crowns Saber - Redeem this code for 1K Crowns

- Redeem this code for 1K Crowns Legend - Redeem this code for 1K Crowns

- Redeem this code for 1K Crowns ISLANDS - Redeem this code for 1K Crowns

- Redeem this code for 1K Crowns 100m - Redeem this code for 1K Crowns

- Redeem this code for 1K Crowns Airstudio - Redeem this code for 500 Crowns

- Redeem this code for 500 Crowns MIRRAWRXD - Redeem this code for 500 Crowns

- Redeem this code for 500 Crowns straw - Redeem this code for 500 Crowns

- Redeem this code for 500 Crowns calixo - Redeem this code for 500 Crowns

- Redeem this code for 500 Crowns erick - Redeem this code for 300 Crowns

- Redeem this code for 300 Crowns GOLDEN - Redeem this code for 200 Crowns

- Redeem this code for 200 Crowns prez - Redeem this code for 200 Crowns

- Redeem this code for 200 Crowns grim - Redeem this code for 50 Crowns

- Redeem this code for 50 Crowns boss - Redeem this code for 1K Coins and 200 Crowns

- Redeem this code for 1K Coins and 200 Crowns Update100 - Redeem this code for Pet Charms

- Redeem this code for Pet Charms PetBoost - Redeem this code for 20 Void Charms

- Redeem this code for 20 Void Charms VoidGG - Redeem this code for 20 Void Charms

- Redeem this code for 20 Void Charms weekend - Redeem this code for 20K Crowns

- Redeem this code for 20K Crowns oioi - Redeem this code for Free Crowns

- Redeem this code for Free Crowns Yippee - Redeem this code for 5K Crowns

- Redeem this code for 5K Crowns telanthric - Redeem this code for 500 Coins and 50 Crowns

- Redeem this code for 500 Coins and 50 Crowns defild - Redeem this code for 500 Coins

- Redeem this code for 500 Coins melihkardes - Redeem this code for 500 Coins

- Redeem this code for 500 Coins cookieclix - Redeem this code for 500 Coins

- Redeem this code for 500 Coins cookie - Redeem this code for 500 Coins

- Redeem this code for 500 Coins gravy - Redeem for 500 Coins

- Redeem for 500 Coins JS - Redeem this code for 500 Coins

- Redeem this code for 500 Coins raven - Redeem this code for 500 Coins

- Redeem this code for 500 Coins razor - Redeem this code for 500 Coins

- Redeem this code for 500 Coins robzi - Redeem this code for 500 Coins

- Redeem this code for 500 Coins subtoaustin - Redeem this code for 500 Coins

- Redeem this code for 500 Coins release - Redeem this code for 150 Coins

- Redeem this code for 150 Coins mirrorrs - Redeem this code for 10K Strength

- Redeem this code for 10K Strength henrydev - Redeem this code for 1K Strength

- Redeem this code for 1K Strength mmistaken - Redeem this code for 999 Strength

Inactive codes in Roblox Saber Simulator

The following codes are invalid in Roblox Saber Simulator:

xmas - This code was redeemable for 200 Candy Corns

- This code was redeemable for 200 Candy Corns Hearts - This code was redeemable for 1,400 hearts

- This code was redeemable for 1,400 hearts Valentine - This code was redeemable for 300 hearts

- This code was redeemable for 300 hearts Beast - This code was redeemable for 600 Candy Corn

- This code was redeemable for 600 Candy Corn trickortreat - This code was redeemable for 500 Candy Corn

- This code was redeemable for 500 Candy Corn Master3395 - This code was redeemable for 500 Candy Corn

This code was redeemable for 500 Candy Corn Astro - This code was redeemable for 100 Candy Corn

- This code was redeemable for 100 Candy Corn zarco - This code was redeemable for 100 Candy Corn

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Saber Simulator

Players can easily redeem Roblox Saber Simulator codes within a few minutes. They can follow the steps outlined below to claim the freebies right away:

Start the Roblox game and get into the server.

Once inside the game's server, click the small blue-themed Twitter button situated on the bottom right-hand side of the screen.

A new yellow code redemption box will pop up.

You can copy an active code from our list above and paste it into the text box that states, "Enter Codes Here."

Make sure to hit the blue "Redeem" button to activate the codes instantly.

You can find the redeemed rewards in your in-game inventory.

