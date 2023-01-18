Roblox Scythe Legends Codes for January 2023: Free Strength and coins

Developed by XueDab Studios, the exciting Roblox Scythe Legends game takes players on an adventure through strange and fascinating locations. They can upgrade their scythes to increase their strength, health, and damage while also collecting pets.

Challenges in each new world vary, so players must be prepared for any situation. One can level up their scythe, battle others, and even find unique items with the help of their in-game pets. As they advance through the game, players will become stronger and more powerful, eventually becoming masters of the scythe.

This article contains a complete list of all Scythe Legends codes. It should be noted that these codes do not contain Robux (the platform's virtual currency). Interested readers can make use of these redeem codes to progress further within Roblox Scythe Legends.

Make use of these Roblox Scythe Legends codes to get free Strength and coins in January 2023

List of active codes in Scythe Legends

Given below is a list of all the Scythe Legends codes that are currently active and will provide free coins and Strength as rewards. Players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible as they may expire at any moment:

Legend - Use this code to obtain 1000 Strength

- Use this code to obtain 1000 Strength Russo - Use this code to obtain 1000 coins

- Use this code to obtain 1000 coins Easy - Use this code to obtain 50000 Strength

- Use this code to obtain 50000 Strength BOSS - Use this code to obtain 50000 Strength

- Use this code to obtain 50000 Strength pet - Use this code to obtain a random pet

- Use this code to obtain a random pet NEW - Use this code to obtain 1,000 coins

- Use this code to obtain 1,000 coins Hawkie - Use this code to obtain 300 coins

- Use this code to obtain 300 coins xuefei - Use this code to obtain 500 coins

- Use this code to obtain 500 coins RELEASE - Use this code to obtain 1000 Strength

Inactive codes in Scythe Legends

Much to the delight of gamers, the game has no inactive codes in Scythe Legends as of January 2023. Nevertheless, they must ensure that all active codes are redeemed as soon as possible.

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Scythe Legends

Redeeming Roblox Scythe Legends codes is a simple process and can be done by following the steps given below:

Simply launch the game and click on the Twitter button on the screen's right side

A new window will open up with a text box where an active code can be entered

After adding the code there, click Enter on your keyboard

Enjoy your reward

Players must thoroughly check each of these codes after manually entering them to ensure that there are no typos or other issues. Alternatively, they can copy and paste the active codes throughout the redemption process.

More on Roblox Scythe Legends

Roblox Scythe Legends has a unique gameplay system that allows for a wide variety of creative strategies. Players must first choose their faction and unit loadouts carefully in order to gain an edge over their opponents.

The game is divided into two phases: the build phase, in which players build and upgrade their base, and the fight phase, where they must fight off enemy forces.

During the build phase, players will be able to construct turrets, walls, and other defensive structures to help protect their base. During the fight phase, they will have to use their unit's abilities and special powers to outwit and defeat their enemies.

