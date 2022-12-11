Roblox Sea Piece codes (December 2022): Free Boost, Beli, and more

The Roblox Metaverse has a variety of titles based on the popular One Piece anime franchise. Roblox Sea Piece stood out from the crowd due to its special gameplay features and polished mechanisms.
Players are given the task of becoming elite pirate lords by exploring the mysterious map and becoming the best fighters. They must also earn Beli (in-game money) to enrich their inventory and gameplay.
To help them achieve the ultimate task, players can access the forbidden power of Devil Fruit. These fruits provide players with strong spells and movesets showcases. However, to purchase the finest Devil Fruits, gamers will be needing a significant amount of Beli. New players will struggle due to this as they won't be able to defend themselves against their strongest adversaries.
This is when they must consider actiavting the codes featured in this article. These codes offer free Beli, Boosters, and more for free.
Active codes in Roblox Sea Piece
- WORLDS2022!—Redeem for rewards (Must be in Sea Piece Group to claim) (New)
- AWAKENEDMERA!—Redeem for an XP Boost (Must be in Sea Piece Group to claim)
- 40kBigOnes—Redeem for 50 Candy
- HappySpooktober—Redeem for 666,666 Beli
Individuals must join the Sea Piece Roblox group before redeeming the codes. Additionally, they must redeem the active codes in Roblox Sea Piece with haste as they will expire soon.
XP Boost can be very useful to new players as they can level up at a faster rate and catch up with seasoned players on the server.
Inactive codes in Roblox Sea Piece
- AWAKENEDMOCHI!—Redeemed for Candy (Must be in Sea Piece Group to claim)
- CommonW—This code was redeemed for 100 Candy
- SOUL—This code was redeemed for 666,666 Beli
- caughtemlackin—This code was redeemed for 600k Beli
- fishlol—This code was redeemed for Beli
- SECONDSEA!—This code was redeemed for 123 Beli
- Billionare!—This code was redeemed for 1 billion Beli
- Millionare!—This code was redeemed for 500million Beli
- Update8!—Redeemed for Free Rewards
- Update7!—Redeemed for 246,810 Beli
- Update6!—Redeemed for 5 Mins double exp and a Stat reset
- BackToSchoolNerds—Redeemed for 123,456 Beli and a Stat reset
- Update5!—Redeemed for 1,000,000 Beli
- Big20—Redeemed for 1,000,000 Beli
- SorryAbout10K!—Redeemed for 250,000 Beli
- UPDATE4!—Redeemed for 2x exp 5 Mins
- cat!—Redeemed for 2x exp for five minutes
- 10kLikes!—Redeemed for free Belo
- 1000Likes—Redeemed for stat reset and 2x exp for five minutes
- UPDATE3!—Redeem for 1 million Beli and a Stat Reset (New)
- woopsmbgang!—Redeemed for 150,000 beli and 2x exp for 15 minutes
- APOLOGIES!—Redeemed for 2x exp for 2 hours
- 500Likes—Redeemed this code for stat reset and 100,000 Beli
- Sub2Taklaman—This code was redeemed for 2x exp for five minutes
- Sub2MrSwole—This code was redeemed for 2x exp for five minutes
- Sub2Kaijoh26—This code was redeemed for for 2x exp for five minutes
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN!—This code was redeemed for 2x exp for five minutes
- Sorry!—This code was redeemed for 2x exp for 10 minutes
How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Sea Piece?
Users can follow the easy steps outlined below to redeem the active codes in Roblox Sea Piece within a few minutes:
- Start the Roblox title and get into the server
- Select the small black icon titled "Codes," situated between the "Shop" and "Settings" options
- A black-themed code redemption box will be displayed on the screen
- Players can copy the required code from our list and paste it into the empty text box right next to "Enter Code:"
- Press "Enter" button on your keyboard to activate the code instantly!
The redeemed resources will be added to the players' in-game treasuries. Claimed boosts can be found in their inventories.