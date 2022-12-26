Roblox SharkBite codes for December 2022: Free Shark Teeth 

Roblox SharkBite is an online game that has been gaining popularity since its release in April 2017. It presents a battle between a human fisherman and a shark player, where each must use their skills and strategies to win the match. The game has a variety of boats, weapons, and skins that one can use to get an edge.

For human players, the goal is to use their fishing boats and guns to slay the shark player. They can earn Shark Teeth to purchase better boats and guns. Boats have different sizes, speeds, and weapons that can assist human players in their missions. The lattermost range from fishing rods to harpoons and even more powerful weapons.

Shark players must take out as many human opponents as they can. They can use Shark Teeth to purchase new skins and become more powerful predators. The skins range from the classic Great White to the more exotic Tiger Shark. Players also have a variety of different abilities to use.

One of the most popular ways to get more shark teeth is by using codes. These can be found in various places, including online forums, websites, and in-game advertisements. Those who enter a code in SharkBite will receive a certain amount of shark teeth.

Get free Shark Teeth using Roblox SharkBite codes in December 2022

Active codes in Roblox SharkBite

The following is a list of all the working SharkBite codes that will award free Shark Teeth:

RGBSHARK - Redeem this code and get 80 Shark Teeth

SHARKBITE2 - Redeem this code and get 200 Shark Teeth

1BILLION - Redeem this code and get 100 Shark Teeth

SimonsSpace - Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth

FROGGYBOAT - Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth

DUCKYRAPTOR - Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth

Inactive codes in Roblox SharkBite

The codes listed below are no longer valid:

SHARKCAGE - Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth

SHARKWEEK2020 - Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth

20KDISCORD - Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth

SKELETONS - Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth

GHOSTS - Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth

STEALTH - Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth

LegendaryGun! - Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth

NewShark - Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth

EditShark! - Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth

NewGun - Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth

mosasaurus - Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth

SwimingLizard - Redeem this code and get 50 Shark Teeth

How to redeem SharkBite codes in Roblox

By following the instructions below, you can quickly redeem your codes in SharkBite:

Get SharkBite going on Roblox

On the left side of the screen, select the Twitter bird icon.

Add one of the codes listed above to the text field on the screen.

Click Redeem to receive your prize.

When redeeming prizes, players should exercise caution because mistakes can be expensive. They should consider copying and pasting the active codes to prevent typographical errors.

