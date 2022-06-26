Roblox Shindo Life Eye ID codes (June 2022)

The player's character can have eyes that stand out thanks to these Roblox Shindo Life codes. The codes that can be used for free eyes are listed here, along with instructions on how to update them.
One of the most played Roblox games worldwide is Shindo Life. It is clear from the game's massive fan base and the volume of users who are continuously looking for Shindo Life codes and secret servers.
Customize the avatar with free Eye ID codes in Roblox Shindo Life
Active codes
No Roblox code has a specific expiry date and may stop working on any random date. Players should redeem them as soon as possible.
- 1073513062 - Redeem this code in the game to get Custom Eyes
- 5889450377 - Redeem this code in the game to get Blossom Eyes
- 5889868271 - Redeem this code in the game to get Boruto Eyes
- 5899682933 - Redeem this code in the game to get Espada Mode
- 6116157937 - Redeem this code in the game to get Black Eyes
- 6194204693 - Redeem this code in the game to get Sengoku Eyes
- 6245383920 - Redeem this code in the game to get Eterno Eyes
- 7241436647 - Redeem this code in the game to get Custom Eye 2
- 7694728446 - Redeem this code in the game to get Shindo Life Blue Oni Eye
- 7696313168 - Redeem this code in the game to get Shindo Life Right Star Eye 2
- 7698554002 - Redeem this code in the game to get Bankai Akuma Reanimation Eyes
- 7703785482 - Redeem this code in the game to get Custom Made Eyes
- 7705288594 - Redeem this code in the game to get 02 Left Eye
- 7708568243 - Redeem this code in the game to get Isshiki Right Eye
- 7708572641 - Redeem this code in the game to get Isshiki Left Eye
- 7714100823 - Redeem this code in the game to get Itadori’s Eyes
- 7716850764 - Redeem this code in the game to get Eye Custom Rinnegan Akuma
- 7719303153 - Redeem this code in the game to get Inferno Eyes
- 7719323052 - Redeem this code in the game to get Inferno Eyes (With Scar)
- 7720396264 - Redeem this code in the game to get Moon Eyes
- 7756012728 - Redeem this code in the game to get Senken-Sei Eyes
- 7756901430 - Redeem this code in the game to get God Ascended Eyes
- 7758710221 - Redeem this code in the game to get Temari Eyes
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Shindo Life
These codes do not work in the game anymore.
- 1073513062 - Redeem this code to get Angry Red Tattoo Eyes
- 3043520575 - Redeem this code to get Custom Susanoo Eyes
- 5873150930 - Redeem this code to get Kawaii Eyes
- 5889450377 - Redeem this code to get Blossom Eyes
- 5897055681 - Redeem this code to get Susanoo Eyes
- 6377049545 - Redeem this code to get Six Paths Tailed Beast Mode
- 6422557744 - Redeem this code to get Golden Byakugan
- 7706467600 - Redeem this code to get Karumaki
- 7708568243 - Redeem this code to get Isshiki Right Eye
- 7708572641 - Redeem this code to get Isshiki Left Eye
- 7711956199 - Redeem this code to get Sasuke Rinnegan
- 7721380035 - Redeem this code to get Naruto Face
- 7724767274 - Redeem this code to get Time Walker Eyes
- 7756012728 - Redeem this code to get Senken-Sei Eyes
- 7759354285 - Redeem this code to get Sukuna’s Face w/Normal Eyes
- 7760585988 - Redeem this code to get Boruto Jougan Eyes
- 7760585988 - Redeem this code to get Boruto Jougan Eyes
- 7760651351 - Redeem this code to get Naruto Sage Mode Eyes
- 7762449183 - Redeem this code to get Bennimaru Eyes
- 7765749343 - Redeem this code to get Akaza Eyes
- 7765829037 - Redeem this code to get Gaara from Naruto
- 7775643125 - Redeem this code to get Cute Oni Face
- 7775645037 - Redeem this code to get Oni Eyes
- 7776060797 - Redeem this code to get Gojo’s Red Eyes
- 7782158020 - Redeem this code to get Sasuke’s Rinnegan
- 7782173735 - Redeem this code to get Shindai Rengoku with Kor Tailed V2
- 7834449549 - Redeem this code to get Lumines Eyes
- 7835714334 - Redeem this code to get Gojo Eyes
- 7875619029 - Redeem this code to get Tomioka Eyes
- 7910886413 - Redeem this code to get Demon Eyes
- 8044317067 - Redeem this code to get Isabella’s Eyes
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Shindo Life
Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the Roblox game:
- Launch the Roblox game, Shindo Life.
- Now go to the edit section in the main menu.
- Head over to the character customization screen.
- Click on the + button next to the eye color option.
- Copy and paste an active code of the eye you prefer.
- Hit submit to change.
Players can still type the code, but the best way to redeem it is by copy-pasting it to avoid making mistakes.