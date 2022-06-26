Roblox Shindo Life Mask codes (June 2022)

One of the many features that Roblox Shindo Life may use is the option to alter the mask worn by the in-game character. By selecting a particular mask pattern from the Roblox Catalog section, users can customize one themselves.
Finding a mask that one might appreciate can be a challenge. Players may locate the perfect mask if they browse through the articles and check out the different ones!
In the Naruto-inspired game Shindo Life, players engage in a interpretation of the popular show while facing other ninjas in a variety of game modes, featuring PvP and PvE. After a disagreement with the anime's creators, the title had to be changed from Shinobi Life 2 to the current one.
Use these codes to add a mask that reflects your style in Roblox Shindo Life
Active Mask codes in Roblox Shindo Life
The codes in Roblox don't last forever as the developers haven't mentioned any expiry date. Players are requested to use these codes immediately to avoid missing out:
- 295743219 - Redeem this code in the game to get Pink Floyd Mask
- 5789540122 - Redeem this code in the game to get Spider Creature Mask
- 5792391247 - Redeem this code in the game to get Blue Demon with Tusks Mask
- 5894383418 - Redeem this code in the game to get Clown Face Mask
- 5894675538 - Redeem this code in the game to get White Kakashi Character Mask
- 5902860812 - Redeem this code in the game to get Green Creature Mask
- 6363195081 - Redeem this code in the game to get Black Anbu Mask with Red color
- 6386030930 - Redeem this code in the game to get Yellow Mask with Black Lightning
- 6386034759 - Redeem this code in the game to get Blue and Black Abstract Swirl Mask
- 6386226906 - Redeem this code in the game to get Lightning Sky Mask
- 6386250681 - Redeem this code in the game to get Traditional Japanese Waves Mask
- 6388505568 - Redeem this code in the game to get Black Mask with Smoke
- 6449722364 - Redeem this code in the game to get Black Mask with Red Lightning
- 6529038534 - Redeem this code in the game to get Flame Demon Mask
- 6692951901 - Redeem this code in the game to get Japanese Flag Mask
- 6767752589 - Redeem this code in the game to get Shindo Fox Mask
- 6902345884 - Redeem this code in the game to get Red Details Black Dawn Mask
- 7004472054 - Redeem this code in the game to get Blue Bankai Dark Mask
- 7056923329 - Redeem this code in the game to get Blood Dragon Mask
- 7134080523 - Redeem this code in the game to get Creepy Mask
- 7162240906 - Redeem this code in the game to get Chibi Red and Black Mask
- 7235704394 - Redeem this code in the game to get Spider Blue Mask
- 7456321 - Redeem this code in the game to get Moose Mask
- 7602001271 - Redeem this code in the game to get Pikachu Mask
- 7606322686 - Redeem this code in the game to get Obito Rainbow Swirl Mask
- 7696688191 - Redeem this code in the game to get Static TV Mask
- 7696758224 - Redeem this code in the game to get Many Eyes Mask
- 7729456245 - Redeem this code in the game to get Black and White Dichotomy Mask
- 7741094907 - Redeem this code in the game to get Roblox Noob Mask
- 7769015935 - Redeem this code in the game to get Curse Black and White Mask
- 7770707630 - Redeem this code in the game to get Doge Mask
- Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired Mask codes in Roblox Shindo Life
There are no expired codes yet.
How to redeem the Mask codes in Roblox Shindo Life
Redeeming codes for mask designs in Shindo Life is simple. Start the game by spawning into a world first. Then press M to bring up the menu and choose Customs, which is the last option present.
The Customs Gamepass costs 250 Robux, and players must purchase it. Enter the code by selecting the Mask section there. Following the confirmation of the design, players can purchase the mask for the requested price.
More codes in Roblox Shindo Life
After large updates, events, achievements, or celebrations, new codes frequently surface. For instance, a lot of Roblox game producers release fresh codes if their game meets important likes or visits milestones.
To keep up with the new code updates, join the game's discord server or follow its official Twitter account. The game's Roblox main page contains links.
Conclusion
In Shindo Life, codes can be challenging, but they are also an essential gameplay component. For improved gameplay and fun, knowing how to use cheats effectively is crucial. Everybody uses cheats to avoid interruptions while playing but not to breach the law or damage someone.