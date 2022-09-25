Roblox Shindo Life mask codes (September 2022)

Nobody said that Roblox Shindo Life heroes just have to be powerful. They can look fancy, too. Just like eye IDs, mask codes will give players' avatars fun cosmetics to show off in the game.

Shindo life can get serious at times and offers many enemies to beat, as well as plenty of levels to complete. This is why engaging in an activity like customization can help gamers take a break and save themselves from burnout. Moreover, the masks that can be obtained through the codes are not just anime based. Players can get items inspired by the Doge meme, Pink Floyd, and many more.

All active mask codes in Roblox Shindo Life

295743219 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Pink Floyd mask

5789540122 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Spider Creature mask

5792391247 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Blue Demon with Tusks mask

5894383418 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Clown Face mask

5894675538 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain White Kakashi Character mask

5902860812 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Green Creature mask

6363195081 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Black Anbu mask with Red

6386030930 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Yellow mask with Black Lightning

6386034759 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Blue and Black Abstract Swirl mask

6386226906 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Lightning Sky mask

6386250681 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Traditional Japanese Waves mask

6388505568 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Black mask with Smoke

6449722364 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Black mask with Red Lightning

6529038534 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Flame Demon mask

6692951901 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Japanese Flag mask

6767752589 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Shindo Fox mask

6902345884 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Red Details Black Dawn mask

7004472054 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Blue Bankai Dark mask

7056923329 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Blood Dragon mask

7134080523 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Creepy mask

7162240906 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Chibi Red and Black mask

7235704394 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Spider Blue mask

7456321 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Moose mask

7602001271 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Pikachu mask

7606322686 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Obito Rainbow Swirl mask

7696688191 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Static TV mask

7696758224 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Many Eyes mask

7729456245 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Black and White Dichotomy mask

7741094907 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Roblox Noob mask

7769015935 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Curse Black and White mask

7770707630 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Doge mask

Players can follow the developers' Twitter accounts and join their Discord channel to get new codes and updates related to the game.

Steps to redeem the mask codes in Roblox Shindo Life

Players can follow these simple steps to redeem the aforementioned active codes in Roblox Shindo Life:

Start by logging into Roblox. You will have to use your username and password to do so.

Once logged in, you'll see the homepage and the Search option on the top. Enter the game's name in the text bar and hit Search.

Launch Shindo Life, and wait for it to load.

Now, you should see the game's main page or lobby and have to spawn in any world.

Next, hit M to load the Menu options.

You'll need to click on Customs, which is the second-last option on the list.

Now, buy the Customs Gamepass for 250 Robux.

Finally, you can head over to the Mask section.

Then, copy and paste an active code into the relevant text box.

Players must remember that not all codes are free. So they may have to use some RELL coins for a few masks.

