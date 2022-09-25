Roblox Shindo Life mask codes (September 2022)

Nobody said that Roblox Shindo Life heroes just have to be powerful. They can look fancy, too. Just like eye IDs, mask codes will give players' avatars fun cosmetics to show off in the game.
Shindo life can get serious at times and offers many enemies to beat, as well as plenty of levels to complete. This is why engaging in an activity like customization can help gamers take a break and save themselves from burnout. Moreover, the masks that can be obtained through the codes are not just anime based. Players can get items inspired by the Doge meme, Pink Floyd, and many more.
All active mask codes in Roblox Shindo Life
- 295743219 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Pink Floyd mask
- 5789540122 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Spider Creature mask
- 5792391247 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Blue Demon with Tusks mask
- 5894383418 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Clown Face mask
- 5894675538 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain White Kakashi Character mask
- 5902860812 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Green Creature mask
- 6363195081 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Black Anbu mask with Red
- 6386030930 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Yellow mask with Black Lightning
- 6386034759 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Blue and Black Abstract Swirl mask
- 6386226906 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Lightning Sky mask
- 6386250681 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Traditional Japanese Waves mask
- 6388505568 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Black mask with Smoke
- 6449722364 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Black mask with Red Lightning
- 6529038534 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Flame Demon mask
- 6692951901 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Japanese Flag mask
- 6767752589 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Shindo Fox mask
- 6902345884 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Red Details Black Dawn mask
- 7004472054 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Blue Bankai Dark mask
- 7056923329 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Blood Dragon mask
- 7134080523 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Creepy mask
- 7162240906 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Chibi Red and Black mask
- 7235704394 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Spider Blue mask
- 7456321 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Moose mask
- 7602001271 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Pikachu mask
- 7606322686 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Obito Rainbow Swirl mask
- 7696688191 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Static TV mask
- 7696758224 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Many Eyes mask
- 7729456245 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Black and White Dichotomy mask
- 7741094907 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Roblox Noob mask
- 7769015935 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Curse Black and White mask
- 7770707630 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Doge mask
Players can follow the developers' Twitter accounts and join their Discord channel to get new codes and updates related to the game.
Steps to redeem the mask codes in Roblox Shindo Life
Players can follow these simple steps to redeem the aforementioned active codes in Roblox Shindo Life:
- Start by logging into Roblox. You will have to use your username and password to do so.
- Once logged in, you'll see the homepage and the Search option on the top. Enter the game's name in the text bar and hit Search.
- Launch Shindo Life, and wait for it to load.
- Now, you should see the game's main page or lobby and have to spawn in any world.
- Next, hit M to load the Menu options.
- You'll need to click on Customs, which is the second-last option on the list.
- Now, buy the Customs Gamepass for 250 Robux.
- Finally, you can head over to the Mask section.
- Then, copy and paste an active code into the relevant text box.
Players must remember that not all codes are free. So they may have to use some RELL coins for a few masks.