Roblox Shoot Out codes in November 2022: Free skins and more 

Roblox Shoot Out is a western-themed action-packed metaverse title. The gameplay takes place in the Roblox environment of a traditional Western American map. Players are tasked with using western-themed weapons to eliminate other players on the server.

To triumph, a score of 32 kills must be achieved in a single match. Players can earn money after each game based on how well they performed in the previous game. They can spend their earnings on skins, guns, and kill effects.

Skins are precious in Roblox Shoot Out because each skin has its own ambient effects. Players can use these skins to customize their in-game personas.

Instead of paying a fortune on Robux to get the best skins, users can redeem the codes provided in this article to acquire some of the exclusive skins for free.

Active codes

phantx – Redeem this code and get phantom Skin using this code (New)

– Redeem this code and get phantom Skin using this code (New) santabot – Redeem this code and get Skin using this code (New)

– Redeem this code and get Skin using this code (New) PUNCHED – Redeem this code and get Juiceman Skin

– Redeem this code and get Juiceman Skin FREEDOM – Redeem this code and get the Glorious Uncle Sam Skin

– Redeem this code and get the Glorious Uncle Sam Skin DEADEYE – Redeem this code and get the Cowboy Skin

– Redeem this code and get the Cowboy Skin HIGHNOON – Redeem this code and get the Anti Hero SkiN

– Redeem this code and get the Anti Hero SkiN META – Redeem this code and get the Smooth Criminal Skin

– Redeem this code and get the Smooth Criminal Skin SLAYER – Redeem this code and get the Master Slayer Skin

– Redeem this code and get the Master Slayer Skin SCORE – Use this code to receive a reward

– Use this code to receive a reward ANIME – Use this code to receive a reward

– Use this code to receive a reward RUSH – Use this code to receive a reward

– Use this code to receive a reward TWITTER2K – Use this code to receive a reward

– Use this code to receive a reward ELF – Use this code to receive the reward

– Use this code to receive the reward HUNT –Redeem this code and get x10 gems

–Redeem this code and get x10 gems turkey – Redeem this code and getx10 Gems

– Redeem this code and getx10 Gems ALIEN –Redeem this code and get x10 Gems

–Redeem this code and get x10 Gems EPIC – Redeem this code and get x300 Gold!

– Redeem this code and get x300 Gold! ZOMBIE –Redeem this code and get x10 Gems!

–Redeem this code and get x10 Gems! TWITTER –Redeem this code and get Tatty PJs skin!

–Redeem this code and get Tatty PJs skin! LOOT –Redeem this code and get x300 Gold!

–Redeem this code and get x300 Gold! GOLD –Redeem this code and get x300 Gold!

–Redeem this code and get x300 Gold! 50kLIKES –Redeem this code and get x300 Gold!

–Redeem this code and get x300 Gold! Discord1000 –Redeem this code and get x300 Gold!

–Redeem this code and get x300 Gold! Xbox –Redeem this code and get x500 Gold (Xbox Only!)

–Redeem this code and get x500 Gold (Xbox Only!) Pride – Redeem this code and get the Pride Gun Trial, an exclusive handgun

– Redeem this code and get the Pride Gun Trial, an exclusive handgun truthbehindthelies – Redeem this code and obtain 400 gold

Redeem this code and obtain 400 gold 30000likes –Redeem this code and get 300 gold

Since the active codes in Roblox Shoot Out do not have expiration dates, players must redeem every active code before it is too late.

Skins and guns obtained through codes are precious because some are relatively expensive while others are unavailable in the in-game store. The Pride Gun Trial is a gun that has a chromatic theme to it and is quite rare.

Players must first redeem the skin and gun codes, as the prices of these items in the community market will skyrocket once the codes expire.

Xbox users can only redeem Xbox codes; players from other devices and consoles are not eligible to redeem the Xbox code.

Inactive codes

Sadly, a handful of Roblox Shoot Out codes have expired. This is a silver lining, as only Gems and Gold codes have gone inactive. Players can expect new codes in the forthcoming update.

METAVERSE - Redeem code for Gold

- Redeem code for Gold turkey - Redeem code for 10 Gems

- Redeem code for 10 Gems 30000likes - Redeem code for 300 Gold!

- Redeem code for 300 Gold! 20000likes - Redeem code for 300 Gold!

- Redeem code for 300 Gold! 15000likes - Redeem code for 300 Gold!

- Redeem code for 300 Gold! 10000likes - Redeem code for 300 Gold!

- Redeem code for 300 Gold! 5000likes - Redeem code for 300 Gold!

- Redeem code for 300 Gold! DISCORD - Redeem code for 300 Gold!

- Redeem code for 300 Gold! LOOT - Redeem code for 300 Gold!

- Redeem code for 300 Gold! EPIC - Redeem code for 300 Gold!

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Shoot Out?

Players can easily redeem the Roblox Shoot Out codes within a few minutes. They must follow the simple steps outlined below to claim the free rewards:

Launch the Roblox title and stay on the main menu

Click on the small blue colored Twitter logo icon located on the upper right-hand side of the screen right next to the settings icon

A new cerulean-themed code box will pop up.

Copy the required code from our list above and paste it into the empty text box under "ENTER CODE:"

Hit the green colored "Enter" button to redeem the code

Players can find the redeemed skins and guns in their inventories. Claimed gold and other resources will be added directly to their coffers.

