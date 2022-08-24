Roblox Soul War codes: Free reroll and race (August 2022)

In Roblox Soul War, players must escape a diabolical Roblox nightmare based on the most sinister scenes from the well-known anime series, Bleach. Players in the game have the option to either hunt their victims or escape their hunters. By acquiring resources, battle skills, and the souls of people who are less powerful than them, the player can develop their avatar to become the greatest killer.

Codes are quite useful in this game since they can give players the in-game resources they require to either effectively pursue weak people or build up enough strength and stamina to fend off the terrifying creatures terrorizing the realm. In any Roblox game, having money is always a good thing. Players can acquire it and other benefits with free coupons.

Check out Roblox Soul War and the redeem codes it has to offer

Active codes in Roblox Soul War

Here are the active codes in the game:

!code ANTICHEAT - Redeem this code in the game to get 1k Yen (New)

!code BYAKUYA - Redeem this code in the game to get 1k Yen (New)

!code RACEREROLL2 - Redeem this code in the game to get a Race Reroll (New)

!code RACEREROLL - Redeem this code in the game to get a Race Reroll (New)

!code SINNER - Redeem this code in the game to get 1k Yen (New)

!code SPECIALREROLL2 - Redeem this code in the game to get a Special Reroll (New)

!code SPECIALREROLL - Redeem this code in the game to get a Special Reroll (New)

Expired codes in Roblox Soul War

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

!code 10KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get an Ability Reroll

!code 1MVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get a 1 hour XP Boost

!code 2MVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get 5k Yen

!code 3MVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get 2k Yen

!code 50KMEMBERS - Redeem this code in the game to get a Slot Wipe

!code ANOTHERWIPE - Redeem this code in the game to get a character wipe

!code EVENRICHER - Redeem this code in the game to get 5k Yen

!code FREEMONEY - Redeem this code in the game to get 1k Yen

!code FREEWIPE - Redeem this code in the game to get a character wipe

!code NEWPOWER - Redeem this code in the game to get an Ability Reroll

!code NOTENOUGHRICHES - Redeem this code in the game to get 5k Yen

!code THANKYOU - Redeem this code in the game to get 5k Yen

!code UPDATE0 - Redeem this code in the game to get a 15-minute XP Boost

!code UPDATE1 - Redeem this code in the game to get 3k Yen

!code WEAREBACK - Redeem this code in the game to get 10k Yen

!code XPBOOST - Redeem this code in the game to get a 15-minute XP Boost

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Soul War

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Open the platform on your preferred device. It could be a laptop or a smartphone running Android or iOS. Next, sign into your Roblox account using your own username and password.

On the platform's home page, look for the game. Launch the game after you've located it and wait for it to load.

Press the "/" key on your keyboard or the speech bubble in the upper-left corner of the screen once the game has loaded and the main page is visible to access the conversation.

Copy and paste an active code into the chat box. Press Enter.

It is possible that if users type the code incorrectly, it will display an error. However, the option is still available.

