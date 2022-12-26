Roblox Survive the Killer codes (December 2022): Free Weapon, Boost, and Gems 

Among several survival-horror Roblox titles, Survive the Killer stands out from the flock due to its in-game features and refined mechanisms. Furthermore, its gameplay is based on the popular Friday the 13th franchise.
The developers of this game have provided some promo codes that can enrich their metaverse experience. They are easy to use and offer free weapons as well as resources. Make sure to redeem the active codes featured below as soon as possible, as they can expire at any time.
Active and inactive codes in Roblox Survive the Killer
The following are the valid Roblox codes. Players can expect new ones in the upcoming update.
- NEWYEARGRIND - Redeem this code for an hour XP Boost. (NEW)
- SNOWMAN - Redeem this code for the Minty Hook weapon. (NEW)
- omgfinally - Redeem this code for 100 Gems.
Inactive codes in Roblox Survive the Killer
- BOO - This code was redeemable for the Dark Fiend Knife
- DESYNC - This code was redeemable for The Broken Clock knife
- LUCKY2022 - This code was redeemable for Cookie Cutter Slycer
- CUPID2022 - This code was redeemable for a free knife
- STK2YEARS - This code was redeemable for the 2 Year Birthday Slycer
- SANTA - This code was redeemable for Santa Hat Slycer
- HAPPYNEWYEAR - This code was redeemable for the 2022 New Year Slycer
- 900M - This code was redeemable for 900M Slycer
- HALLOWVEMBER - This code was redeemable for Friendly Spirits Knife
- 800M - This code was redeemable for 800M Slycer
- jumpbug - This code was redeemable for the Jumping Bug Knife
- 700M - This code was redeemable for 700M Slycer
- PRIDE - This code was redeemable for the Pride Knife
- LUCKY2021 - This code was redeemable for Lucky Carver Knife
- Heartbreaker Knife - This code was redeemable for cupid2021
- LUCKY2020 - This code was redeemable for Clover Carver Knife
- FRIDAY13 - This code was redeemable for Rusty Dagger
- 10M - This code was redeemable for 10 Million Celebration Knife
- CUPID - This code was redeemable for Heart Breaker Knife
- SPOOKY2020 - This code was redeemable for Hollowed Moon Knife
- HAPPYHOLIDAYS - This code was redeemable for Holiday Knife
- FULLMOON - This code was redeemable for Burlap Brute's Chains
- CHEESE - This code was redeemable for Cheeseworth's Cheesy Chopper
- SAWBLADE - This code was redeemable for Sawblade's Jigsaw Knife
- WhatsTheCode - This code was redeemable for 300k Knife
- ThatsALotOfVisits - This code was redeemable for Ribbons of Gold Knife
- DEVIOUS - This code was redeemable for Devious Dagger
- KILLERCRAZE - This code was redeemable for Happy's Circus Knife, 50 Coins, and 100 XP
- CHUCKY - This code was redeemable for Chucky's Rattle Knife
- SPOON - This code was redeemable for Spoon Knife
- MASHEDPOTATOES - This code was redeemable for Purple Pinstripe Knife
- TRADINGWHEN - This code was redeemable for Sunlit Glass Knife
- CRATESSOON - This code was redeemable for Patched Knife
- TEST - This code was redeemable for Test Knife
- 5MILLION - This code was redeemable for 100 Coins and 50 XP
How to redeem active codes in Roblox Survive the Killer
Follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem the free codes within a few seconds:
- Launch the Roblox title and get into the server.
- Then, go to the NPC named Cody (you can see the Twitter logo on top of his name).
- Interact with him to open the code redemption box titled "CODES."
- Now copy any code from the active list provided earlier and paste it into the text box that says "ENTER CODE HERE."
- Hit the black Redeem button to claim the freebies.
If the codes don't work, then restart the game and try using them again. This transfers you to a new server where things may work smoothly.
Roblox Survive the Killer players are divided into two groups: survivors and killer. The former must elude the assailant and also help their teammates, while the hunter must silence them before they escape. Additionally, players can compete on a number of maps, each with its own set of structures and blueprints.