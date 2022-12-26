Roblox Survive the Killer codes (December 2022): Free Weapon, Boost, and Gems 

Among several survival-horror Roblox titles, Survive the Killer stands out from the flock due to its in-game features and refined mechanisms. Furthermore, its gameplay is based on the popular Friday the 13th franchise.

The developers of this game have provided some promo codes that can enrich their metaverse experience. They are easy to use and offer free weapons as well as resources. Make sure to redeem the active codes featured below as soon as possible, as they can expire at any time.

Active and inactive codes in Roblox Survive the Killer

The following are the valid Roblox codes. Players can expect new ones in the upcoming update.

NEWYEARGRIND - Redeem this code for an hour XP Boost. (NEW)

- Redeem this code for an hour XP Boost. (NEW) SNOWMAN - Redeem this code for the Minty Hook weapon. (NEW)

- Redeem this code for the Minty Hook weapon. (NEW) omgfinally - Redeem this code for 100 Gems.

Inactive codes in Roblox Survive the Killer

BOO - This code was redeemable for the Dark Fiend Knife

DESYNC - This code was redeemable for The Broken Clock knife

LUCKY2022 - This code was redeemable for Cookie Cutter Slycer

CUPID2022 - This code was redeemable for a free knife

STK2YEARS - This code was redeemable for the 2 Year Birthday Slycer

SANTA - This code was redeemable for Santa Hat Slycer

HAPPYNEWYEAR - This code was redeemable for the 2022 New Year Slycer

900M - This code was redeemable for 900M Slycer

HALLOWVEMBER - This code was redeemable for Friendly Spirits Knife

800M - This code was redeemable for 800M Slycer

jumpbug - This code was redeemable for the Jumping Bug Knife

700M - This code was redeemable for 700M Slycer

PRIDE - This code was redeemable for the Pride Knife

LUCKY2021 - This code was redeemable for Lucky Carver Knife

Heartbreaker Knife - This code was redeemable for cupid2021

LUCKY2020 - This code was redeemable for Clover Carver Knife

FRIDAY13 - This code was redeemable for Rusty Dagger

10M - This code was redeemable for 10 Million Celebration Knife

CUPID - This code was redeemable for Heart Breaker Knife

SPOOKY2020 - This code was redeemable for Hollowed Moon Knife

HAPPYHOLIDAYS - This code was redeemable for Holiday Knife

FULLMOON - This code was redeemable for Burlap Brute's Chains

CHEESE - This code was redeemable for Cheeseworth's Cheesy Chopper

SAWBLADE - This code was redeemable for Sawblade's Jigsaw Knife

WhatsTheCode - This code was redeemable for 300k Knife

ThatsALotOfVisits - This code was redeemable for Ribbons of Gold Knife

DEVIOUS - This code was redeemable for Devious Dagger

KILLERCRAZE - This code was redeemable for Happy's Circus Knife, 50 Coins, and 100 XP

CHUCKY - This code was redeemable for Chucky's Rattle Knife

SPOON - This code was redeemable for Spoon Knife

MASHEDPOTATOES - This code was redeemable for Purple Pinstripe Knife

TRADINGWHEN - This code was redeemable for Sunlit Glass Knife

CRATESSOON - This code was redeemable for Patched Knife

TEST - This code was redeemable for Test Knife

5MILLION - This code was redeemable for 100 Coins and 50 XP

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Survive the Killer

Follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem the free codes within a few seconds:

Launch the Roblox title and get into the server.

Then, go to the NPC named Cody (you can see the Twitter logo on top of his name).

Interact with him to open the code redemption box titled "CODES."

Now copy any code from the active list provided earlier and paste it into the text box that says "ENTER CODE HERE."

Hit the black Redeem button to claim the freebies.

If the codes don't work, then restart the game and try using them again. This transfers you to a new server where things may work smoothly.

Roblox Survive the Killer players are divided into two groups: survivors and killer. The former must elude the assailant and also help their teammates, while the hunter must silence them before they escape. Additionally, players can compete on a number of maps, each with its own set of structures and blueprints.

Poll : 0 votes