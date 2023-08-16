Roblox Survive the Killer codes (August 2023): Free Cash, Boost, and more 

Roblox Survive the Killer is one of the best survival horror games in the metaverse. The gameplay is based on the notable Friday the 13th horror franchise. Players are divided into two groups: A Killer and survivors. While the former must eliminate everyone to emerge victorious, the latter must survive the wraith of the killer and escape with friends.

Furthermore, players who play as killers can use a variety of weapons to eliminate their targets. They can simply redeem the codes featured in this article to acquire free money, knives, and boosters. You can use the newly obtained money to purchase the required combat tools from the shop. Scroll ahead to learn more about the codes.

Active codes in Roblox Survive the Killer

Only two new codes in Roblox Survive the Killer have been published. We will update the list with fresh codes once they are issued by the devs.

SORRY - You can redeem this code for 1000 Cash (Latest)

You can redeem this code for 1000 Cash PEST - You can redeem this code for Ye Olde Slycer (Latest)

You can redeem this code for Ye Olde Slycer OOPSIES - You can redeem this code for Oopsie Daisies (knife)

Inactive codes in Roblox Survive the Killer

Unfortunately, many old codes in Roblox Survive the Killer have gone inactive. Trying these will only result in error.

HEARTBREAKER - This code was redeemable for the Hollow Heat Weapon and Heartbreaker title

- This code was redeemable for the Hollow Heat Weapon and Heartbreaker title NEWYEARGRIND - This code was redeemable for a one hour XP Boost

- This code was redeemable for a one hour XP Boost SNOWMAN - This code was redeemable for the Minty Hook weapon

- This code was redeemable for the Minty Hook weapon omgfinally - This code was redeemable for 100 Gems

- This code was redeemable for 100 Gems BOO - This code was redeemable for the Dark Fiend Knife

- This code was redeemable for the Dark Fiend Knife DESYNC - This code was redeemable for The Broken Clock knife

- This code was redeemable for The Broken Clock knife LUCKY2022 - This code was redeemable for Cookie Cutter Slycer

- This code was redeemable for Cookie Cutter Slycer CUPID2022 - This code was redeemable for a free knife

- This code was redeemable for a free knife STK2YEARS - This code was redeemable for the 2 Year Birthday Slycer

- This code was redeemable for the 2 Year Birthday Slycer SANTA - This code was redeemable for Santa Hat Slycer

- This code was redeemable for Santa Hat Slycer HAPPYNEWYEAR - This code was redeemable for the 2022 New Year Slycer

- This code was redeemable for the 2022 New Year Slycer 900M - This code was redeemable for 900M Slycer

- This code was redeemable for 900M Slycer HALLOWVEMBER - This code was redeemable for Friendly Spirits Knife

- This code was redeemable for Friendly Spirits Knife 800M - This code was redeemable for 800M Slycer

- This code was redeemable for 800M Slycer jumpbug - This code was redeemable for the Jumping Bug Knife

- This code was redeemable for the Jumping Bug Knife 700M - This code was redeemable for 700M Slycer

- This code was redeemable for 700M Slycer PRIDE - This code was redeemable for the Pride Knife

- This code was redeemable for the Pride Knife LUCKY2021 - This code was redeemable for Lucky Carver Knife

- This code was redeemable for Lucky Carver Knife Heartbreaker Knife - This code was redeemable for cupid2021

- This code was redeemable for cupid2021 LUCKY2020 - This code was redeemable for Clover Carver Knife

- This code was redeemable for Clover Carver Knife FRIDAY13 - This code was redeemable for Rusty Dagger

- This code was redeemable for Rusty Dagger 10M - This code was redeemable for 10 Million Celebration Knife

- This code was redeemable for 10 Million Celebration Knife CUPID - This code was redeemable for Heart Breaker Knife

- This code was redeemable for Heart Breaker Knife SPOOKY2020 - This code was redeemable for Hollowed Moon Knife

- This code was redeemable for Hollowed Moon Knife HAPPYHOLIDAYS - This code was redeemable for Holiday Knife

- This code was redeemable for Holiday Knife FULLMOON - This code was redeemable for Burlap Brute's Chains

- This code was redeemable for Burlap Brute's Chains CHEESE - This code was redeemable for Cheeseworth's Cheesy Chopper

- This code was redeemable for Cheeseworth's Cheesy Chopper SAWBLADE - This code was redeemable for Sawblade's Jigsaw Knife

- This code was redeemable for Sawblade's Jigsaw Knife WhatsTheCode - This code was redeemable for 300k Knife

- This code was redeemable for 300k Knife ThatsALotOfVisits - This code was redeemable for Ribbons of Gold Knife

- This code was redeemable for Ribbons of Gold Knife DEVIOUS - This code was redeemable for Devious Dagger

- This code was redeemable for Devious Dagger KILLERCRAZE - This code was redeemable for Happy's Circus Knife, 50 Coins, and 100 XP

- This code was redeemable for Happy's Circus Knife, 50 Coins, and 100 XP CHUCKY - This code was redeemable for Chucky's Rattle Knife

- This code was redeemable for Chucky's Rattle Knife SPOON - This code was redeemable for Spoon Knife

- This code was redeemable for Spoon Knife MASHEDPOTATOES - This code was redeemable for Purple Pinstripe Knife

- This code was redeemable for Purple Pinstripe Knife TRADINGWHEN - This code was redeemable for Sunlit Glass Knife

- This code was redeemable for Sunlit Glass Knife CRATESSOON - This code was redeemable for Patched Knife

- This code was redeemable for Patched Knife TEST - This code was redeemable for Test Knife

- This code was redeemable for Test Knife 5MILLION - This code was redeemable for 100 Coins and 50 XP

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Survive the Killer?

Follow the simple steps outlined below to activate the Roblox codes without any hassle:

Start the Roblox game and enter the game's server.

Find Cody (NPC) on the map (Twitter logo on top of his head).

Hit the interact button next to Cody to open the code dialog box.

Copy and paste any code into the ENTER CODE HERE box.

Press the Redeem button to redeem the Roblox code instantly.

You can find the newly obtained knives and boosters in your in-game inventory. The redeemed money will be credited to your treasury automatically.