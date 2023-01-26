Roblox Survive the Killer codes (January 2023): Free Weapon and Boost 

Roblox Survive the Killer is based on the classic Friday the 13th horror franchise. The title received a cult following due to its polished gameplay mechanisms and interactive features.

In this high-tempo gameplay, players are split into innocents and a killer. The latter is tasked with eliminating the former before the timer runs out. Innocents who survive the timer are given XP along with in-game tools and resources.

Instead of using Robux to purchase boosters and weapons, players can consider redeeming the codes provided in this article. These Roblox codes offer Minty Hook, a special event weapon, and XP boost for free.

Active codes in Roblox Survive the Killer

Active codes in Roblox have expiration dates, so players are urged to redeem them before it's too late.

NEWYEARGRIND —Players can redeem this code for a 1 hour XP Boost (New)

—Players can redeem this code for a 1 hour XP Boost SNOWMAN—Players can redeem this code for the Minty Hook weapon (New)

Inactive codes in Roblox Survive the Killer

Unfortunately, many codes in Roblox Survive the Killer have gone invalid.

omgfinally - This code was redeemable for 100 Gems

- This code was redeemable for 100 Gems BOO - This code was redeemable for the Dark Fiend Knife

- This code was redeemable for the Dark Fiend Knife DESYNC - This code was redeemable for The Broken Clock knife

- This code was redeemable for The Broken Clock knife LUCKY2022 - This code was redeemable for Cookie Cutter Slycer

- This code was redeemable for Cookie Cutter Slycer CUPID2022 - This code was redeemable for a free knife

- This code was redeemable for a free knife STK2YEARS - This code was redeemable for the 2 Year Birthday Slycer

- This code was redeemable for the 2 Year Birthday Slycer SANTA - This code was redeemable for Santa Hat Slycer

- This code was redeemable for Santa Hat Slycer HAPPYNEWYEAR - This code was redeemable for the 2022 New Year Slycer

- This code was redeemable for the 2022 New Year Slycer 900M - This code was redeemable for 900M Slycer

- This code was redeemable for 900M Slycer HALLOWVEMBER - This code was redeemable for Friendly Spirits Knife

- This code was redeemable for Friendly Spirits Knife 800M - This code was redeemable for 800M Slycer

- This code was redeemable for 800M Slycer jumpbug - This code was redeemable for the Jumping Bug Knife

- This code was redeemable for the Jumping Bug Knife 700M - This code was redeemable for 700M Slycer

- This code was redeemable for 700M Slycer PRIDE - This code was redeemable for the Pride Knife

- This code was redeemable for the Pride Knife LUCKY2021 - This code was redeemable for Lucky Carver Knife

- This code was redeemable for Lucky Carver Knife Heartbreaker Knife - This code was redeemable for cupid2021

- This code was redeemable for cupid2021 LUCKY2020 - This code was redeemable for Clover Carver Knife

- This code was redeemable for Clover Carver Knife FRIDAY13 - This code was redeemable for Rusty Dagger

- This code was redeemable for Rusty Dagger 10M - This code was redeemable for 10 Million Celebration Knife

- This code was redeemable for 10 Million Celebration Knife CUPID - This code was redeemable for Heart Breaker Knife

- This code was redeemable for Heart Breaker Knife SPOOKY2020 - This code was redeemable for Hollowed Moon Knife

- This code was redeemable for Hollowed Moon Knife HAPPYHOLIDAYS - This code was redeemable for Holiday Knife

- This code was redeemable for Holiday Knife FULLMOON - This code was redeemable for Burlap Brute's Chains

- This code was redeemable for Burlap Brute's Chains CHEESE - This code was redeemable for Cheeseworth's Cheesy Chopper

- This code was redeemable for Cheeseworth's Cheesy Chopper SAWBLADE - This code was redeemable for Sawblade's Jigsaw Knife

- This code was redeemable for Sawblade's Jigsaw Knife WhatsTheCode - This code was redeemable for 300k Knife

- This code was redeemable for 300k Knife ThatsALotOfVisits - This code was redeemable for Ribbons of Gold Knife

- This code was redeemable for Ribbons of Gold Knife DEVIOUS - This code was redeemable for Devious Dagger

- This code was redeemable for Devious Dagger KILLERCRAZE - This code was redeemable for Happy's Circus Knife, 50 Coins, and 100 XP

- This code was redeemable for Happy's Circus Knife, 50 Coins, and 100 XP CHUCKY - This code was redeemable for Chucky's Rattle Knife

- This code was redeemable for Chucky's Rattle Knife SPOON - This code was redeemable for Spoon Knife

- This code was redeemable for Spoon Knife MASHEDPOTATOES - This code was redeemable for Purple Pinstripe Knife

- This code was redeemable for Purple Pinstripe Knife TRADINGWHEN - This code was redeemable for Sunlit Glass Knife

- This code was redeemable for Sunlit Glass Knife CRATESSOON - This code was redeemable for Patched Knife

- This code was redeemable for Patched Knife TEST - This code was redeemable for Test Knife

- This code was redeemable for Test Knife 5MILLION - This code was redeemable for 100 Coins and 50 XP

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Survive the Killer?

Follow the steps outlined below to activate the Roblox codes:

Launch the Roblox title and enter the server.

Find the NPC named Cody on the map (you can see the Twitter logo on top of his name).

Interact with Cody to open the code redemption box titled CODES.

Copy the active code and paste it into the text box that states ENTER CODE HERE.

and paste it into the text box that states ENTER CODE HERE. Make sure to hit the black Redeem button to claim the freebies.

Players can find the newly obtained boost and weapon in their inventories.

