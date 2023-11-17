Roblox Survive the Killer: How to play and game passes

Developed by Slyce Entertainment, Roblox Survive the Killer boasts a whopping 1.8 billion visits in the metaverse. Its gameplay revolves around survivors and one killer, where the former must escape the latter to win. The hunter must eliminate all other players to triumph.

The high-tempo gameplay in this title is based on a time. Hence, regardless of the role you play, make sure to complete your objective with haste. At the beginning of every round, one player will be randomly selected as the killer. It's also worth noting that you can purchase passes in this title to gain perks and special sets that help during gameplay.

Scroll ahead to learn more about the Roblox Survive the Killer.

How to play Roblox Survive the Killer

Survivor

If you start the game as a survivor, your primary job is to evade the killer. You can revive fallen allies and complete your daily objectives to earn in-game money. Wait until the timer on your screen reaches zero for the exit gates to open.

After that, you will see a green door icon on the screen, which will guide you to the exit to help you get there as soon as possible.

To avoid falling prey to the killer, hide inside lockers and stay in safe spots. If the hunter is chasing you, perform a 360-degree turn next to them to dodge their attacks. This move can be a little tricky to pull off. However, once you master it, you can easily evade the killer.

Making sure to hide on top of trees and buildings will let you jump to the low ground and have the killer waste time running after you. Furthermore, with quick decision-making skills and an escape plan, you can outsmart the foe without much hassle.

Killer

When you're playing as the killer, your main objective is to eliminate the survivors. Roam the map, and when you encounter survivors, use your knife to eliminate them. Additionally, you can crawl under enclosed spaces to chase players effectively.

Camp near fallen survivors. This way, you can ambush their allies who try to revive them. You can also equip the killer with different accessories, themes, kill effects, and knives. After the timer is up, guard the exits to ensure you're a constant threat to the survivors.

Game passes in Roblox Survive the Killer

Here is the list of passes in Roblox Survive the Killer:

Legendary VIP - 399 Robux

3x Killer Chance - 799 Robux

Epic Knife Pack - 49 Robux

Double-Jump (Survivor) - 499 Robux

Killer Papa Roni - 1,299 Robux

Voldar Bundle - 999 Robux

Dread Bundle - 999 Robux

Malvus Bundle - 999 Robux

Scraphos the Searing Bundle - 199 Robux

Mr. Risus Bundle - 199 Robux

Layfa Ashwell Bundle - 199 Robux

The bundles mentioned above will change your killer's theme, kill effect, knife, and model. That said, you can also trade knives with other players in-game.

You will get the following after purchasing the Legendary VIP pass:

1,000 Degree Knife

Special name tag

20% more coins when purchasing coins

1,000 coins (in-game currency)

The 3x Killer Chance pass increases the probability of you being deployed as the killer. Unlock Red Slycer, Sapphire, Sparkle Time, and The Emerald Dream with the Epic Knife Pack.

The Double-Jump pass is very useful for players who enjoy the survivor role. With this, you can double jump to escape from the killer in various ways in Roblox Survive the Killer.