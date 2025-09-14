Roblox The Takeover Barry's Prison Run guide

The Takeover has made a notable change to Barry's Prison Run, one of the many experiences participating in the event. Players can now complete several event-based challenges in the game's Prison map to earn Solo Creds and spend them on cosmetics. Additionally, each challenge has an associated badge, which serves as a hallmark of your achievement.

This guide presents all the available challenges in Barry's Prison Run as part of The Takeover.

How to start The Takeover challenges in Barry's Prison Run

Play the Prison map on Easy mode (Image via Roblox)

The Takeover challenges are accessible from both the Barry's Prison Run experience and the Tagtown event hub. This game, along with several others, can be found in the Competition Park district within the hub.

If you prefer to enter the game via Tagtown, follow these instructions:

Find and enter the portal to the Competition Park. You'll then enter a new server.

After spawning in Competition Park, enter the door that leads to Barry's Prison Run. It is located near the leaderboard that displays the Arena Points.

Select any challenge from the pop-up menu to be teleported to the game.

Make sure to choose the Prison map and play on Easy difficulty. Otherwise, your event progress won't be counted.

The event challenges in Barry's Prison Run can be checked as well as started by pressing the flag icon on the right side of the game screen

Finishing any challenge will reward you with Solo Creds, also known as credits, which will be added to your account once you teleport to the event hub. Notably, double credits can be earned by completing a particular challenge for the first time. There will also be special days when all players will be able to earn bonus credits from missions.

The Takeover and all its provided rewards and badges will expire on September 22, 2025. As such, you and your crew must focus on earning as many Creds as possible before the event sunsets.

Use this guide to learn how to join and manage a crew in The Takeover.

All challenges and their rewards in Barry's Prison Run

Finish challenges to get Creds and badges (Image via Roblox)

The ongoing event didn't make any changes to the gameplay of Barry's Prison Run. It is still a platformer experience, featuring players as inmates trying to escape from prison by avoiding guards and performing deadly jumps.

The Takeover challenges are categorized into Noob, Pro, Master, and Extreme, based on their difficulty. You begin with the Noob task, and then keep unlocking more difficult ones as you progress.

Here are the event challenges, their base credit rewards, and their offered badges:

Difficulty Challenge Reward Badge Noob Collect 5 Donuts without Barry catching you! 1 Cred THE TAKEOVER: NOOB Pro Defeat Barry Knight with a Sword! 2 Creds THE TAKEOVER: PRO Master Beat the game in under 12 minutes 3 Creds THE TAKEOVER: MASTER Extreme Flawless Run - Beat the game in under 10 minutes without dying or being caught by Barry! 4 Creds THE TAKEOVER: EXTREME

The Extreme mission requires you to make a completely flawless prison escape. You cannot mistime a jump, get caught by any guard, or be defeated by the final boss. As of this writing, only 26,500 players all over the world have been successful in finishing this herculean challenge.

Also check: Roblox The Takeover: Ultimate Mining Tycoon guide

FAQs on The Takeover

Where is Barry's Prison Run in Tagtown?

This prison-escape experience is in the Competition Park district of Tagtown.

How many event challenges are in Barry's Prison Run?

There are four event challenges, classified into Noob, Pro, Master, and Extreme.

Who is Barry Knight in Barry's Prison Run?

Barry Knight is an armored enemy that appears in the catacombs of the prison. You'll reach him after digging a hole in one of the washrooms and completing the lava obby.

