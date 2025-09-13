Roblox The Takeover event: Carry an Egg guide

The Takeover, a limited-time event on Roblox, features multiple games, including Carry an Egg. It is a 2-player obstacle course where one player becomes the egg and the other carries it. The event offers several challenges that you can complete in exchange for Creds. These Creds can be used individually or with your crew to buy special items.

This guide will help you clear all the challenges in Carry an Egg and shine with your crew in The Takeover event.

How to play Carry an Egg in The Takeover

From the hub, skate to the Artistic Alley tunnel, which contains the portal to the game. Upon entering, you will get to choose the challenge.

As you spawn into the game, you'll see a couple of pods where you must choose who becomes the egg between you and your partner. Choose your pod and enter; the game will start in five seconds.

Clearing the challenges in Carry an Egg

Playing Carry an Egg (Image via Roblox)

As you spawn into the obstacle course, a Grav-mount displaying "Noob" will appear; start your first challenge using it. The challenges offered in The Takeover event are:

Noob (two Creds): Complete the puzzle in the forest.

Pro (four Creds): Make it out of the cave in the forest.

Master (six Creds): Make it to the middle of the desert.

Expert (eight Creds): Reach the cave in Magma.

Once in the game, the player who chose to be the egg will lie on the tray and cannot move voluntarily until on the duct. Once on the duct, the egg must move to reach its end and take the elevator.

The first challenge, Noob, asks you to complete a forest course, in which there are two ducts. Avoid stumbling upon obstacles, as that makes the egg bounce off the tray. The player holding the tray has to pass through the course and place it on the grav-mount at the end of the course. Then, start the Pro challenge using the grav-mount.

The Pro challenge requires you to cross through a cave with slim platforms. This course involves two ducts and steeper jumps. Note that if you mess up, you don't have to begin from the first challenge all over again. You can simply start playing the Pro challenge and continue onward.

The Master challenge contains only one duct and requires you to travel through the desert. A tip for crossing this section swiftly would be to jump sideways, since the platforms are small.

The Expert challenge sends you through a magma cave containing two ducts. This course contains lava in some places, which you must avoid to save the egg. The best strategy to cross is to jump backwards, as that helps you contain the egg if you stumble.

FAQs

Can players interchange their positions in Carry an Egg?

Yes, you can interchange your positions in the lobby every time the egg falls.

Can I move while being the egg?

As the egg, while you're in the tray, voluntary movement is disabled. You can only move while you're in the ducts.

Do I have to begin from the start every time the egg falls?

No, you can start playing the next challenge from the last challenge you've cleared.

