Roblox The Takeover event: My Little Pony RP guide

My Little Pony is an avatar simulator featured in Roblox's The Takeover event. Players can complete challenges to earn Creds, which can be redeemed for exclusive items from the event shop. Inside the game, you have to groom your My Little Pony character and get it ready for the fashion show.

The player with the most likes wins the round. Winning these missions will push your crew closer to earning 20 Creds by becoming the top scorers.

This guide will help you clear all the missions smoothly and quickly.

How to start playing The Takeover challenges for My Little Pony

My Little Pony (Image via Roblox)

On the event hub, look for the Strat University tunnel and search for The Lecture Hall zone inside. As you enter the game portal, you'll be spawned into the game.

Once inside, you have to choose among the three: Earth Pony, Unicorn, and Pegasus. As you select your pony, you'll be teleported to the game lobby. Start your first mission, and you'll be inside the game arena.

Challenges in The Takeover for My Little Pony

Challenges to Complete (Image via Roblox)

The game is similar to Dress to Impress. My Little Pony asks you to groom your pony by using makeup, hairstyling, and other grooming methods and products. To earn Creds, these are the missions to complete in-game.

Noob: Vote on five other players' outfits in the Fashion Show.

Pro: Receive 15 votes from other players in the fashion show.

Master: Win three times in the Fashion Show.

For the Noob mission, you need to vote for five players. Before every fashion show, there's a timer running on the top of the screen. You must enter the fashion show and vote for players based on their outfits. You'll receive two Creds upon completing this task.

The Pro mission asks you to acquire 15 votes for yourself, no matter how many fashion shows. You can keep playing fashion shows for an early and faster win on this challenge. You'll receive four Creds on clearing it.

These missions are not so easy if you're playing solo, since every player is there to compete. Invite your crew members to play together and win challenges mutually.

In the Master mission, the objective is to win three fashion shows. To complete this, you must play multiple times and look better than others. If you’re playing along with your crew, the game would get much easier.

FAQs

Do I need to win the fashion show to earn Creds?

Winning gives you the highest rewards, but simply completing the missions also grants Creds.

How do likes work in the fashion show?

Other players vote for their favorite looks, and the pony with the most likes wins the round.

How do I groom my pony for the fashion show in My Little Pony?

Use the grooming tools provided in My Little Pony to style your pony’s mane, tail, and accessories before entering the show.

