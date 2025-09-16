Roblox The Takeover event: Plane Crazy guide

Plane Crazy is featured in Roblox's The Takeover event. It offers difficult challenges so players can earn Creds, which can be redeemed later in the shop. The game is about building a plane and flying high into the sky, where physics will constantly test your build and skills. The game can be played solo or with your crew members.
This guide will help you soar high and avoid crash landings.
How to play Plane Crazy in The Takeover
On the event hub, locate the Artists Alley tunnel and look for Runoff River on entering. Once you spawn into the game, start with the tutorial and build your first plane, or tap on the event button and dig into challenges.
Select the mission and you'll get teleported into the game arena. You'll get a prebuilt vehicle with several seats; sit on the red seat and hit yes to spawn in an aircraft.
Completing the Takeover challenges in Plane Crazy
As discussed earlier, choose the mission, and you will be teleported into the arena. The Takeover offers these three missions:
- Noob: Go through the rings in the ocean and complete two laps using a boat in the time trial.
- Pro: Go through the rings in the sky and complete four laps using a plane in the time trial.
- Master: Go through the rings on the ground and complete eight laps using a car in the off-road time trial.
For the Noob challenge, you'll spawn with a boat and must go through the rings to complete two laps. Completing the laps would be easy, but controlling the boat might get tough. Drive in economy for better handling and earn two Creds smoothly.
The Pro challenge will spawn you with a plane in the arena. Sit on the red seat and use S/W to propel and D/G/A for other actions on the plane. You have to complete four laps by passing through the loops. Controlling the plane is difficult at high speed, so try maintaining the balance and speed for smoother completion. You'll earn six Creds for completing this challenge.
The last Master mission will spawn you with a car. This car has very jumpy suspension and not-so-good handling. You'll drive your car on an off-road track, complicating the course. The challenge asks you to complete eight laps passing through the rings and rewards six Creds.
FAQs
Do I need Robux to complete the Plane Crazy event challenges?
No, Robux are not required. The event challenges can be completed with smart driving skills.
How does the crew benefit from my gameplay?
Every challenge you complete contributes to your crew’s score. If your crew dominates the zone, you can collectively earn 20 Creds.
Can I customize my plane during the challenge?
You can use the building system to design your plane in the game. However, once inside a challenge, you must play with the vehicles provided.
