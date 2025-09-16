Roblox The Takeover event: SpongeBob Tower Defense guide

SpongeBob Tower Defense is a game featured in Roblox's The Takeover event. In this tower defense strategy title, you have to place your units, upgrade them, and survive strong waves of enemies. The event-specific challenges are preset and focused on defeating enemies. Completing these missions grant you Creds, using which you can redeem exclusive items during the event.

Doing these challenges while in a crew can be very benificial, rewarding 20 Creds during The Takeover event. This guide will discuss how to play and win at the SpongeBob Tower Defense arena.

How to start playing SpongeBob Tower Defense in The Takeover

Clearing waves (Image via Roblox)

Locate the Adrenaline Heights tunnel at the event hub and enter it. In the Scrapyard zone, you'll find SpongeBob Tower Defense's game portal. As you spawn into the game, you'll be able to spot the event button on the right side.

Once inside, the game will show you the loadout you'll be using to clear the first challenge. Before the first wave of enemies arrives, place your units and prepare yourself for the ensuing battle.

Clearing the SpongeBob Tower Defense challenges by The Takeover

Challenges to complete (Image via Roblox)

The challenges you'll have to complete are:

Noob: Survive 25 waves to send the Bubble Poppin' Boys a message.

Survive 25 waves to send the Bubble Poppin' Boys a message. Pro: Endure 50 waves to push the Bubble Poppin' Boys off the streets.

Endure 50 waves to push the Bubble Poppin' Boys off the streets. Master: Overcome 50 tough waves to shatter the Bubble Poppin' Boys' grip.

Overcome 50 tough waves to shatter the Bubble Poppin' Boys' grip. Extreme: Conquer 50 brutal waves to reclaim New Kelp City... before an even greater menace rises...

In the first challenge, enduring 25 waves might feel easy. Start by placing your first unit on a turn or corner to maximize its hit radius. Kelp Dollars are scattered throughout the map and respawn; remember to collect them. Keep placing different units and upgrading them. On clearing the first challenge, you'll receive two Creds and several other rewards.

The Pro challenge asks you to endure 50 Bubble Poppin' Boys waves. You'll get a new loadout this time, with better card levels and rarity. Placing your cards well and continuously upgrading them would smoothen the path to victory, and you'll receive six Creds.

Overcoming 50 tough waves is the Master challenge in the game. You'll get a fresh loadout with new and more powerful units. These units have different use cases and can benefit you in clearing waves faster. On passing, 14 Creds will be awarded to you.

Spawning into the Extreme challenge, you'll see a burning map with a new unit loadout. Place all your units wisely and keep upgrading them. Meteors will keep falling on the map, stunning you and damaging your units. Keep placing more and more units to ensure more damage against the waves of enemies. You'll get 16 Creds for your efforts.

FAQs

Do I need my own loadout to play The Takeover event challenges?

No, all event challenges come with a preset loadout, so you don’t need to bring your own towers.

Can you retry The Takeover challeges that you fail?

Yes, you can keep playing again by using the challenge menu.

How do I upgrade my units in SpongeBob Tower Defense?

On defeating enemies, you'll earn in-game coins, which can be used to place and upgrade units.

