Roblox The Takeover event: Work at a Pizza Place guide

Work at a Pizza Place is one of the games featured in Roblox’s The Takeover event. It is all about running a pizza shop with your team. The contest offers you the chance to earn Creds by completing some in-game challenges. You or your crew can then use these Creds to purchase exclusive items from the shop.

If playing with a crew, clearing these missions will grant some points, and the crew with the highest points earns 20 Creds. This guide will help you clear all four challenges offered by the Takeover.

How to play Work at a Pizza Place in The Takeover

Boat in game (Image via Roblox)

The game appears inside the Artistic Alley tunnel. As you're in, look for the subway and enter the portal. On selecting the mission, you'll be teleported into the game.

On spawning, locate the boat near the shore. You can also check if there's any option for the event. As you reach the board on the boat, in 10 seconds, you'll be in the event hub. Select the mission you want to play or you're eligible for; this will take you inside the game.

Completing the Takeover challenges

Challenges to Complete (Image via Roblox)

Once you're in-game, you'll see a cut scene and can start playing as it ends. The game offers multiple roles; you can choose one or play them all. You can become the cook, be the receptionist and take orders, and pack or deliver them. There are four challenges in the game.

Superspeed (Noob) : Zoom around to deliver orders!

: Zoom around to deliver orders! Work at a Space Place (Pro): Deliver pizzas to familiar-looking aliens. Keep track of your oxygen, though!

Deliver pizzas to familiar-looking aliens. Keep track of your oxygen, though! The Floor is Lava (Master): Watch your step and pour water to temporarily create obsidian. You and your customers will need it.

Watch your step and pour water to temporarily create obsidian. You and your customers will need it. cOOlkidd strikes again (Extreme): He's corrupting the game; stop him in his tracks!

Serving Pizzas (Image via Roblox)

For the first challenge, you must deliver 10 orders. Ask your crew members to join in and play the crucial roles and speedrun the game. On the last pizza delivered, you must return to the hub and start your pro mission.

The second mission spawns you in a space place where you float every time you hit the jump button. Delivering pizzas (20) is quite a tough job in this mode since your oxygen bar depletes and causes you to get eliminated. To restore your oxygen, reach back to the pizza place.

The master challenge requires you to work on a volcano where there’s magma everywhere. You'll spawn with a bucket, using which you can turn magma into obsidian and use it as a base to walk. Remember not to walk on Magma since the obsidian bases can disappear. You have to deliver 25 pizzas using the car.

In the Extreme challenge, you must deliver 30 pizzas by escaping mischievous cOOlkidd. It can teleport you again and again and spawns holes whenever you're out for delivery. The holes will damage your car every time you hit one. During the game, you need to collect the ingredients too.

FAQs

Can you play the same challenge twice for more Creds?

No, you can continue playing for fun, but creds would be rewarded once for each challenge.

Is playing with your crew worth it in the game?

Your crew will help you complete the missions quickly and smoothly. You guys can assign tasks to each of your teammates.

How many challenges are available?

There are four challenges of increasing difficulty in the game. Each requires different skills and increased fun.

