Roblox The Takeover Murderers vs Sheriffs guide

Murderers vs Sheriffs features three challenges introduced by The Takeover event. Completing any of them grants players badges as well as Solo Creds, a currency that can be exchanged for cosmetic items in the event hub called Tagtown. All the missions are available till September 22, 2025, so you'll need to clear them quickly to acquire their associated rewards.

This guide tells how to begin and complete the event challenges in Murderers vs Sheriffs.

The Takeover: How to begin the challenges in Murderers vs Sheriffs

Interact with this structure to view and take challenges (Image via Roblox)

The Takeover challenges in Murderers vs Sheriffs can be accessed from the event hub. After spawning in Tagtown, enter the portal to the Competition Park district and then head over to the Half Pipe Zone. You'll find the door to Murderers vs Sheriffs across this Zone, near the Half Pipe Points leaderboards.

Once you enter this door, the Challenges Menu will open on the screen. Simply select an event task by clicking the blue arrow next to it, and then wait to be teleported to Murderers vs Sheriffs.

Alternatively, you can initiate the challenges after directly opening the game on Roblox. Launch Murderers vs Sheriffs, interact with the dome-shaped structure in the lobby, and select a challenge from the pop-up menu. The structure that lets you view and equip missions has "The Takeover" written on top of it.

Initially, you'll be able to choose the Noob challenge. Those of higher difficulty will be available after completing each subsequent task in the game.

A total of 48 games are participating in the ongoing event. You can find the names of all of them in this guide.

The Takeover challenges in Murderers vs Sheriffs

All event challenges in the game (Image via Roblox)

Murderers vs Sheriffs has three challenges classified into Noob, Pro, and Master. This is based on the ascending order of their difficulty. Each challenge can be finished multiple times, but upon the first completion, you'll receive double Solo Creds for purchasing items.

You must complete each challenge in a sequential order to unlock the next one. For instance, the Pro mission is unlocked after you complete the Noob-difficulty one. This prevents starters from taking the Master challenge at the very instant.

Here is the list of The Takeover challenges and their base Solo Cred rewards in Murderers vs Sheriffs:

Difficulty Challenge Reward Badge Noob Win a match with a gun kill, a knife kill, and a knife throw kill 1 Solo Cred The Takeover x MVSD Noob Pro Get MVP in a group match 2 Solo Creds The Takeover x MVSD Pro Master Win 2 group matches in a row 3 Solo Creds The Takeover x MVSD Master

Murderers vs Sheriffs is an intense fighting game. It divides players into two teams, Murderers and Sheriffs, and gives them knives and pistols to defeat their opponents. Both teams have to rely on movement, tactics, and skillful dodges to win the contests.

All the event tasks in this game are straightforward. That said, if you're struggling to complete the higher difficulty ones, consider inviting your crewmates on the server. All the players can work together to finish missions and earn Solo Creds as well as Crew Creds.

FAQs on The Takeover and Murderers vs Sheriffs

Where is Murderers vs Sheriffs in Tagtown?

This experience is in the Competition Park district of Tagtown.

What are Solo Creds?

Solo Creds are a type of currency. You can use them to buy cosmetics in Tagtown, which is the event hub.

How do I throw a knife in Murderers vs Sheriffs?

To throw a knife, press the 'E' key on PC and then left-click on the target.

