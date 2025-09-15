Roblox The Takeover: My Fishing Pier guide

My Fishing Pier is among the many experiences featured in Roblox The Takeover. As part of this platform-wide event, this simulator-style game has received a new area and a new currency called Graffiti. Anglers can now complete challenges by catching fish from the event pool, selling them for Graffiti, and then using the currency to purchase exclusive baits.

By completing any challenge tied to the event, you will receive Solo Creds and badges that mark your accomplishment. All the tasks are straightforward, yet are mentioned in detail in this guide.

The Takeover: How to start the challenges in My Fishing Pier

The in-game event teleporter (Image via Roblox)

You can begin The Takeover challenges through the event hub or directly from the My Fishing Pier experience. The latter offers the shortest route. Enter the game, step onto the event teleporter, and then take a challenge by interacting with the dome-shaped structure next to the pool.

If you prefer using the event hub, follow these instructions:

Launch The Takeover and wait for your character to spawn in Tagtown, the event hub.

Head over to the portal that leads to the Strat University district.

Upon entering the district, find the Dormitories Zone. You'll find the door to My Fishing Pier behind this specific zone.

Enter the door and then select a challenge from the pop-up menu.

Your character will be teleported into the game after a few seconds.

The Takeover will run till September 22, 2025. Thus, it is advised to complete its associated challenges and collect the event-related badges in My Fishing Pier as quickly as possible.

All challenges in My Fishing Pier

The Zap bait (Image via Roblox)

The Takeover has brought three challenges to My Fishing Pier, labelled as Noob, Pro, and Master, based on the increasing order of their difficulty. All challenges give double Solo Creds when completed for the first time. Additionally, their offered rewards can be increased on special days.

To unlock the Master challenge, you must complete the Noob and Pro missions. It is not possible to skip to the last task without completing the previous ones.

Here are the event challenges, their associated badges, and their respective Solo Cred rewards when affected by no bonuses:

Difficulty Challenge Reward Badge Noob Spend Graffiti at the event area to buy the "Zap" bait 1 Solo Cred Noob Pro Spend Graffiti at the event area to buy the "Skt8" bait 2 Solo Creds Pro Master Spend Graffiti at the event area to buy the "King" bait 3 Solo Creds Extreme

The Takeover area in My Fishing Pier features a large pool swarming with fish, a structure for viewing and taking the event challenges, and two NPCs related to the event. These NPCs only deal in Graffiti.

To get Graffiti, sell fish to the Graffiti Fisher NPC. You can sell a single fish by equipping it and choosing the "I want to sell this" option. Alternatively, you can sell all your catch by selecting the "I want to sell everything." Note that only the fish obtained from the event pool can be sold to this character.

After obtaining Graffiti, you can use the event currency to purchase the Zap, Skt8, and King baits. The Graffiti Merchant NPC has a limited stock of such baits, so you'll need to race with other players to acquire them during the event.

FAQs on The Takeover

Where is My Fishing Pier in Tagtown?

This fishing game is located in the Strat University district of Tagtown.

How do I catch fish from the event pool?

To catch fish, cast your reel close to the creatures in the pool. You can do so by holding and releasing the left mouse button after equipping the fishing rod.

How do I complete the Master challenge?

This challenge can be completed by purchasing the King bait from the Graffiti Merchant.

