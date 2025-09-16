  • home icon
Roblox The Takeover: Redcliff City RP guide

By Spandan Chatterjee
Modified Sep 16, 2025 08:34 GMT
Redcliff City RP loading screen
Redcliff City RP on Roblox The Takeover (Image via Roblox)

Redcliff City RP features a most engaging set of The Takeover challenges. All the tasks require you to drive around the in-game world either to complete deliveries or to collect graffiti. When finished, they give you Solo Creds for buying items from the event hub as well as limited badges that highlight your accomplishments.

Let's take a look at the three challenges in Redcliff City RP introduced by Roblox The Takeover.

The Takeover: How to begin the event challenges in Redcliff City RP

Redcliff City RP in Tagtown (Image via Roblox)
Redcliff City RP in Tagtown (Image via Roblox)

The Takeover challenges for Redcliff City RP can be taken from the event hub called Tagtown. After spawning in the hub, enter the portal that leads to the Artists Alley district. You'll then need to find the door to Redcliff City RP, which is beyond the Metro Stop Zone in that particular district.

Once you enter the door, the Challenges Menu will appear on the screen. Selecting any mission from this menu will teleport you to the game. Initially, only the Noob challenge can be selected, but more will unlock as you progress.

An alternative to using the event hub is to open Redcliff City RP directly on Roblox. When you spawn into the virtual world, you'll notice a dome-shaped structure with an NPC next to it. Interact with this NPC and then select "Yes" from the dialogue box when he asks whether you would like to start a challenge.

Interacting with this NPC will open the Challenges Menu. Note that you can speak to this character at any time to switch or reset a mission.

Interact with the NPC to take challenges (Image via Roblox)
Interact with the NPC to take challenges (Image via Roblox)

While challenges can be completed multiple times, you'll get double Solo Creds only upon the first completion of a mission.

Use this guide to learn about every game participating in The Takeover, including their contained challenges and rewards.

All challenges in Redcliff City RP

All challenges in Redcliff City RP (Image via Roblox)
All challenges in Redcliff City RP (Image via Roblox)

The Takeover missions in Redcliff City RP are classified into Noob, Pro, and Master, in increasing order of their difficulty. As aforementioned, they need to be completed sequentially. You cannot take the Master challenge without completing the requirements for the Noob and Pro ones.

Below are the event challenges, their base rewards, and their associated badges in Redcliff City RP.

DifficultyChallengeRewardBadge
NoobPick up and deliver to locations around downtown of Redcliff City1 Solo Cred
The Takeover: Noob
ProDrive all over Redcliff City to collect all the graffiti as fast as possible2 Solo CredsThe Takeover: Pro
MasterPick up and deliver to locations all over Redcliff City3 Solo Creds
The Takeover: Master
The moment you start any challenge in this role-playing experience, arrows will appear on screen, guiding you to your destination/objective. A timer will also appear on the top, but it won't affect your rewards or progression in any way.

To collect graffiti or complete deliveries quickly, drive around with a vehicle in the game. You can spawn a two-wheeler or four-wheeler after pressing the Vehicles button on the right side of the screen.

Also check: List of all Roblox The Takeover event games

FAQs on The Takeover and Redcliff City RP

Where is Redcliff City RP in Tagtown?

This game is part of the Artists Alley district in Tagtown.

How many badges can be earned in Redcliff City RP?

A total of 11 badges can currently be acquired in Redcliff City RP, three of which are associated with the ongoing event.

How many event challenges can be taken at a time?

You can complete a single challenge at a time. However, you can replay them as many times as you like.

Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.

Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.

In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction.

