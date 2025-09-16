Roblox The Takeover Super League Soccer guide

Super League Soccer is among the many competitive experiences featured in Roblox The Takeover. As a part of the event, there are four challenges in the game, each offering Solo Creds and badge rewards upon completion. All of them require you to step onto the soccer field and make magic with the ball without fearing the result of the contest.

Let's take a look at all the event challenges in Super League Soccer.

The Takeover: How to begin the challenges in Super League Soccer

The portal to Competition Park (Image via Roblox)

There are two ways to access The Takeover challenges: directly through the Super League Soccer experience or from the event hub on Roblox. The hub, called Tagtown, includes all the games participating in the platform-wide event.

In Tagtown, enter the portal that leads to the Competition Park district. Go past the Street Ball Zone in that district to find the door to Super League Soccer. Upon entering this door, you can select a mission from the Challenges menu to get teleported to the game.

If you prefer the shorter route, open Super League Soccer and stay in the lobby. Notice the new button at the bottom of the screen named The Takeover. Click on this button to open the Challenges menu and then select any available task.

Remember to equip the challenge before stepping onto the soccer field. Otherwise, any action that you complete during a match won't be counted towards your challenge progression. You can invite your crewmates, but all players have to complete individual missions to earn Solo Creds and Crew Creds.

The Takeover challenges in Super League Soccer

Challenges in Super League Soccer (Image via Roblox)

The Takeover challenges are categorized into Noob, Pro, Master, and Extreme, based on the ascending order of their difficulty. Completing the Extreme challenge repeatedly will give you the best rewards.

The challenges need to be completed sequentially. For instance, the Master mission is unlocked after you finish the task associated with the Pro challenge. So, it is not possible to jump from Noob to Extreme difficulty.

Here are the four challenges in Super League Soccer, their base Solo Cred rewards, and their offered badges:

Difficulty Challenge Reward Badge Noob Get the ball 5 times 1 Solo Cred The Takeover - Noob Pro Achieve 5 assists 2 Solo Creds The Takeover - Pro Master Score 10 goals 3 Solo Creds The Takeover - Master Extreme Land 5 bicycle kicks 4 Solo Creds The Takeover - Extreme

Players earn double Solo Creds for completing a challenge for the first time. Moreover, such rewards can multiply during special sub-events.

All the event challenges are straightforward in Super League Soccer. Yet, the Master and the Extreme missions may require multiple attempts. Consider practicing the bicycle kicks in a private server to be able to execute them perfectly during soccer matches.

FAQs on The Takeover and Super League Soccer

Where is Super League Soccer in Tagtown?

This soccer game can be found in the Competition Park district of Tagtown.

How to perform a bicycle kick in Super League Soccer?

To perform a bicycle kick, hold the shoot button, press jump, and then release the shoot button.

Is it possible to play as a goalkeeper in Super League Soccer?

Yes, you can play as a GK in the game.

