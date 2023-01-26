Roblox Training Simulator codes for January 2023: Free crystals

Roblox Training Simulator is an exciting new workout game that provides a fun and challenging way to build up one's strength and endurance. With its unique blend of interactive equipment, leaderboards, and exciting rewards, Training Simulator is the perfect way to make sure players stay in shape and stay motivated.

In it, players are presented with a variety of exercise equipment, including weights, bench presses, and other machines. The goal is to increase their strength and endurance by performing the exercises while gradually increasing the difficulty.

Gamers will gain access to additional levels and improvements as they go, enabling them to battle more difficult foes and gather crystals to pay for rewards.

Roblox Training Simulator also offers codes that gamers can use to instantly earn rewards. These codes can be found in this article and are a great way to jumpstart one's progress and give them an advantage over the competition.

Utilize these Roblox Training Simulator codes to get free crystals in January 2023

As of January 2023, the following codes are still valid and will give players the crystals they need to level up.

List of active codes in Roblox Training Simulator:

lift460k - Use this code to obtain 700 Strength and 300 Crystals

lift440k - Use this code to obtain 650 Strength and 2000 Crystals

420muscles - Use this code to obtain 500 Strength and 290 Crystals

410ktriceps - Use this code to obtain 700 Strength and 300 Crystals

fitness400 - Use this code to obtain 300 Strength and 140 Crystals

weight380 - Use this code to obtain 400 Strength and 390 Crystals

360ktriceps - Use this code to obtain 700 Strength and 300 Crystals

lift340k - Use this code to obtain free 650 Strength and 2000 Crystals

weight310 - Use this code to obtain 700 Strength and 300 Crystals

List of inactive codes in Roblox Training Simulator

The number of expired Training Simulator codes is quite large. The list below states the expired codes that may still be redeemed for some particular accounts.

weight260 - Use this code to obtain 400 Strength and 390 Crystals

240ktriceps - Use this code to obtain700 Strength and 300 Crystals

250muscles - Use this code to obtain 500 Strength and 390 Crystals

190ktriceps - Use this code to obtain 700 Strength and 300 Crystals

lavarise3 - Use this code to obtain the exclusive Lava Lord pet

fitness160

weight140 - Use this code to obtain 400 Strength and 390 Crystals

RELEASEDAY - Use this code to obtain the exclusive Evil Angel pet

lift10k - Use this code to obtain 2000 Crystals and 650 Strength

How to use all the active codes in Roblox Training Simulator

Gamers should use up their Training Simulator codes as quickly as possible because they might expire without warning. To redeem the active codes, just follow the simple steps given below:

Give the game page a like by clicking the thumbs-up first.

Press the game's codes button, represented by the icon on the right.

As indicated in the list above, type the code into the text field.

To enjoy your perks, click Confirm.

Enjoy your reward.

As soon as the codes are redeemed, the associated rewards are given to the players. They must double-check the code before pressing the enter key because Training Simulator codes are frequently case-sensitive. The codes from the lists above could be copied and pasted by players throughout the redemption process.

