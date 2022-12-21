Roblox Treasure Quest codes (December 2022): Free Potions, weapons, and more 

Roblox Treasure Quest offers Robloxians a full-fledged RPG experience. Players must become the finest adventurers on the server by defeating the most powerful enemies. They can also participate in various quests, customize their characters, and go treasure hunting.

Nosniy @NosniyRBLX ☃️



Treasure Pass Season 3, New Dungeon, Candy Currency, New Event Shop, Winter Lobby, New Teamwork System, New Contribution System, and A LOT MORE!



Use code "WINTER2022" for a Speed Potion!



Play now: The Winter 2022 Event is here in #TreasureQuest ☃️Treasure Pass Season 3, New Dungeon, Candy Currency, New Event Shop, Winter Lobby, New Teamwork System, New Contribution System, and A LOT MORE!Use code "WINTER2022" for a Speed Potion!Play now: rblx.co/treasure-quest The Winter 2022 Event is here in #TreasureQuest! 🎄☃️Treasure Pass Season 3, New Dungeon, Candy Currency, New Event Shop, Winter Lobby, New Teamwork System, New Contribution System, and A LOT MORE! 🎉Use code "WINTER2022" for a Speed Potion!Play now: rblx.co/treasure-quest https://t.co/s5XPoYFznK

However, players will require some assistance to become the best on the map. This is when they must consider using the promo codes provided by the developers.

These codes are simple to use and grant players access to boost potions, chests, and weapons. Newbies can use the XP potion to level up and establish themselves on the server quickly. Learn more about the codes via this article.

Active codes in Roblox Treasure Quest

The following are the active Roblox codes in Treasure Quest:

WINTER2022 —Redeem for a Speed Potion (New)

—Redeem for a Speed Potion HYPERFROSTS REVENGE —Redeem for a Luck Potion (New)

—Redeem for a Luck Potion SPOOKYTIME —Redeem for Skin Chest

—Redeem for Skin Chest FALL2022 —Redeem for a Speed Potion

—Redeem for a Speed Potion GHOULPLASMRETURNS —Redeem for a Jump Potion

—Redeem for a Jump Potion thx_for300klikes —Redeem for an XP Potion

—Redeem for an XP Potion SAUCE —Redeem for an XP Potion

—Redeem for an XP Potion RATIO —Redeem for a Gold Potion

—Redeem for a Gold Potion AMOGUS —Redeem for a Speed Potion

—Redeem for a Speed Potion QUIRKY —Redeem for a Lucky Potion

—Redeem for a Lucky Potion WHOASKED —Redeem for an XP Potion

—Redeem for an XP Potion BOOST —Redeem for a Gold Potion

—Redeem for a Gold Potion NOOB —Redeem for a Gold Potion

—Redeem for a Gold Potion ICYBOI —Redeem for an XP Potion

—Redeem for an XP Potion BOZO —Redeem for a Gold Potion

—Redeem for a Gold Potion STRONK —Redeem for a Damage Potion

—Redeem for a Damage Potion POG —Redeem for XP Potion

—Redeem for XP Potion WHAT —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion PAUSE —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion SECRET —Redeem for a Gold Potion

—Redeem for a Gold Potion blizmid —Redeem for an Avalanche weapon

—Redeem for an Avalanche weapon drip—Redeem for a Speed Potion

Robloxians are advised to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Treasure Quest, as they will expire soon.

Inactive codes in Roblox Treasure Quest

Unfortunately, many Roblox codes have gone inactive in Treasure Quest.

BRIGHT&SUNNY —Redeem for a Speed Potion

—Redeem for a Speed Potion verycoolcode —Redeem for a Gold Potion

—Redeem for a Gold Potion TQ3YEARS —Redeem for Three & Free

—Redeem for Three & Free PRIDE —Redeem for the Pride Flag

—Redeem for the Pride Flag GOODLUCKPLZ!!! —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion MONOLITHRETURNS —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion SPRING2022 —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion SMOGSANCTUM —Redeem for an XP Potion

—Redeem for an XP Potion NEWDUNGEONHYPE —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion PROLOBBY —Redeem for XP Potion

—Redeem for XP Potion anothaone —Redeem for a Reward

—Redeem for a Reward surpriseee —Redeem for a Reward

—Redeem for a Reward GHOULPLASM —Redeem for 10 Backpack Slots

—Redeem for 10 Backpack Slots SHOPUPDATE —Redeem for Speed Potion

—Redeem for Speed Potion RIPBRIGHTBEACH —Redeem for Luck Potion

—Redeem for Luck Potion VACATION —Redeem for Unique Potion

—Redeem for Unique Potion SUMMERTIME2021 —Redeem for XP Potion

—Redeem for XP Potion TQ2YEARS —Redeem for Two & Through

—Redeem for Two & Through 300MILLIONVISITS —Redeem for earn 10 Backpack Slots

—Redeem for earn 10 Backpack Slots SUPERSUNNY —Redeem for Luck Potion

—Redeem for Luck Potion MINESHAFT —Redeem for Hat Chest

—Redeem for Hat Chest UPDATEHYPE —Redeem for Color Chest

—Redeem for Color Chest LUCKYLUCKYLUCKY —Redeem for luck potion

—Redeem for luck potion HAPPYEASTER2021 —Redeem for XP potion

—Redeem for XP potion REWRITE3 —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion REWRITE2 —Redeem code for an XP Potion

—Redeem code for an XP Potion REWRITE1 —Redeem code for 10 Backpack slots (NEW)

—Redeem code for 10 Backpack slots (NEW) THANKSFOR250M_1 —Redeem code for 250 Million Effect

—Redeem code for 250 Million Effect THANKSFOR250M_2 —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion KNIGHTMARE —Redeem code for an XP Potion

—Redeem code for an XP Potion POISONPRISON —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion BOSSFIGHT —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion SPOOKY —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion HAUNTED —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion FRANKENSTEIN —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion ABYSS —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion DOMINUSGRIND —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion samurai —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion 2hourluck —Redeem code for Luck Potions

—Redeem code for Luck Potions area51 —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion plzgivemythical —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion summerishere —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion luckluckluck —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion ultimaterarity —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion mythicalplz —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion imfeelinglucky —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion halloweenupdate —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion NEWLOBBYHYPE —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion brightbeachisback —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion shoprevamp —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion PROTECTOR —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion FIERYFORTRESS —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion SCROLLSHYPE —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion BIGBOOST —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion omgrobots —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion coralrevamp —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion sewersrevamp —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion naughty —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion nice —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion update14 —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion luckfordays —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion spookyseason —Redeem for a Luck Potion

—Redeem for a Luck Potion HYPERFROST —Redeem code for a Luck Potion

—Redeem code for a Luck Potion COCONUT —Redeem code for an XP Potion

—Redeem code for an XP Potion PALMTREES —Redeem code for an XP Potion

—Redeem code for an XP Potion GHOUL —Redeem code for an XP Potion

—Redeem code for an XP Potion ZOMBIE —Redeem code for an XP Potion

—Redeem code for an XP Potion DANGERDEPTHS —Redeem code for an XP Potion

—Redeem code for an XP Potion NEWGAMEMODE —Redeem code for an XP Potion

—Redeem code for an XP Potion ENDLESSUNCAPPED —Redeem code for an XP Potion

—Redeem code for an XP Potion XPPOTION —Redeem code for an XP Potion

—Redeem code for an XP Potion update10 —Redeem code for an XP Potion

—Redeem code for an XP Potion update11 —Redeem code for an XP Potion

—Redeem code for an XP Potion 2hourexp —Redeem code for XP Potions

—Redeem code for XP Potions ufo —Redeem code for an XP Potion

—Redeem code for an XP Potion update9 —Redeem code for an XP Potion

—Redeem code for an XP Potion newdungeonhype —Redeem code for an XP Potion

—Redeem code for an XP Potion ilovexp —Redeem code for an XP Potion

—Redeem code for an XP Potion METEORBLAST —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion shellgrind —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion summertime —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion 2NEWABILITIES —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion UPDATE22 —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion UPDATE21 —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion EGGHUNT2020 —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion UPDATE20 —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion hi —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion update19 —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion UPDATE18 —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion junglerevamp —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion icecold —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion update16 —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion winterishere —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion peppermints —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion update15 —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion evenmorexp —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion autumn —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion experienceboost2 —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion experienceboost —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion pumpkincarving —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion update12 —Redeem for a XP Potion

—Redeem for a XP Potion SUNSHINE —Redeem code for an XP Potion

—Redeem code for an XP Potion FEDERATIONGRIND —Redeem code for a Luck Effect

—Redeem code for a Luck Effect localization —Redeem code for a Random Effect

—Redeem code for a Random Effect blackbelt —Redeem code for a Random Effect

—Redeem code for a Random Effect givemelevels —Redeem code for a Random Effect

—Redeem code for a Random Effect happy4thofjuly —Redeem code for a Random Effect

—Redeem code for a Random Effect update7 —Redeem code for a Random Effect

—Redeem code for a Random Effect reepotion —Redeem code for a Random Effect

—Redeem code for a Random Effect endlessmode —Redeem code for a Random Effect

—Redeem code for a Random Effect i<3effects —Redeem code for a Random Effect

—Redeem code for a Random Effect randomeffect —Redeem code for a Random Effect

—Redeem code for a Random Effect anothereffect —Redeem code for a Random Effect

—Redeem code for a Random Effect hypehype —Redeem code for a Random Effect

—Redeem code for a Random Effect pearlhunt —Redeem for Random Effect

—Redeem for Random Effect ranoutofideas —Redeem for Random Effect

—Redeem for Random Effect king —Redeem code for Lightshow Effect

—Redeem code for Lightshow Effect cavesrevamp —Redeem for an Effect Potion

—Redeem for an Effect Potion newmonstershype—Redeem for a Random Reward

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Treasure Quest?

Follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem the Roblox code within no time:

Launch the Roblox title and get into the server

Once inside the server, select the blue Twitter logo button located on the bottom right-hand side of the screen

A new code redemption interface will pop up on the screen

Copy the required code from our list above and paste it into the text box that says "Enter Code Here"

Hit the green colored tick button to get the free rewards right away!

Readers are advised to bookmark our page for quick access to the active Roblox Treasure Quest codes.

Poll : 0 votes