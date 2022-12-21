Roblox Treasure Quest codes (December 2022): Free Potions, weapons, and more 

Roblox Treasure Quest offers Robloxians a full-fledged RPG experience. Players must become the finest adventurers on the server by defeating the most powerful enemies. They can also participate in various quests, customize their characters, and go treasure hunting.
However, players will require some assistance to become the best on the map. This is when they must consider using the promo codes provided by the developers.
These codes are simple to use and grant players access to boost potions, chests, and weapons. Newbies can use the XP potion to level up and establish themselves on the server quickly. Learn more about the codes via this article.
Active codes in Roblox Treasure Quest
The following are the active Roblox codes in Treasure Quest:
- WINTER2022—Redeem for a Speed Potion (New)
- HYPERFROSTS REVENGE—Redeem for a Luck Potion (New)
- SPOOKYTIME—Redeem for Skin Chest
- FALL2022—Redeem for a Speed Potion
- GHOULPLASMRETURNS—Redeem for a Jump Potion
- thx_for300klikes—Redeem for an XP Potion
- SAUCE—Redeem for an XP Potion
- RATIO—Redeem for a Gold Potion
- AMOGUS—Redeem for a Speed Potion
- QUIRKY—Redeem for a Lucky Potion
- WHOASKED—Redeem for an XP Potion
- BOOST—Redeem for a Gold Potion
- NOOB—Redeem for a Gold Potion
- ICYBOI—Redeem for an XP Potion
- BOZO—Redeem for a Gold Potion
- STRONK—Redeem for a Damage Potion
- POG—Redeem for XP Potion
- WHAT—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- PAUSE—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- SECRET—Redeem for a Gold Potion
- blizmid—Redeem for an Avalanche weapon
- drip—Redeem for a Speed Potion
Robloxians are advised to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Treasure Quest, as they will expire soon.
Inactive codes in Roblox Treasure Quest
Unfortunately, many Roblox codes have gone inactive in Treasure Quest.
- BRIGHT&SUNNY—Redeem for a Speed Potion
- verycoolcode—Redeem for a Gold Potion
- TQ3YEARS—Redeem for Three & Free
- PRIDE—Redeem for the Pride Flag
- GOODLUCKPLZ!!!—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- MONOLITHRETURNS—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- SPRING2022—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- SMOGSANCTUM—Redeem for an XP Potion
- NEWDUNGEONHYPE—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- PROLOBBY—Redeem for XP Potion
- anothaone—Redeem for a Reward
- surpriseee—Redeem for a Reward
- GHOULPLASM—Redeem for 10 Backpack Slots
- SHOPUPDATE—Redeem for Speed Potion
- RIPBRIGHTBEACH—Redeem for Luck Potion
- VACATION—Redeem for Unique Potion
- SUMMERTIME2021—Redeem for XP Potion
- TQ2YEARS—Redeem for Two & Through
- 300MILLIONVISITS—Redeem for earn 10 Backpack Slots
- SUPERSUNNY—Redeem for Luck Potion
- MINESHAFT—Redeem for Hat Chest
- UPDATEHYPE—Redeem for Color Chest
- LUCKYLUCKYLUCKY—Redeem for luck potion
- HAPPYEASTER2021—Redeem for XP potion
- REWRITE3—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- REWRITE2—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- REWRITE1—Redeem code for 10 Backpack slots (NEW)
- THANKSFOR250M_1—Redeem code for 250 Million Effect
- THANKSFOR250M_2—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- KNIGHTMARE—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- POISONPRISON—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- BOSSFIGHT—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- SPOOKY—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- HAUNTED—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- FRANKENSTEIN—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- ABYSS—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- DOMINUSGRIND—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- samurai—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- 2hourluck—Redeem code for Luck Potions
- area51—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- plzgivemythical—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- summerishere—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- luckluckluck—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- ultimaterarity—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- mythicalplz—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- imfeelinglucky—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- halloweenupdate—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- NEWLOBBYHYPE—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- brightbeachisback—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- shoprevamp—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- PROTECTOR—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- FIERYFORTRESS—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- SCROLLSHYPE—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- BIGBOOST—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- omgrobots—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- coralrevamp—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- sewersrevamp—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- naughty—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- nice—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- update14—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- luckfordays—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- spookyseason—Redeem for a Luck Potion
- HYPERFROST—Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- COCONUT—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- PALMTREES—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- GHOUL—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- ZOMBIE—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- DANGERDEPTHS—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- NEWGAMEMODE—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- ENDLESSUNCAPPED—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- XPPOTION—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- update10—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- update11—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- 2hourexp—Redeem code for XP Potions
- ufo—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- update9—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- newdungeonhype—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- ilovexp—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- METEORBLAST—Redeem for a XP Potion
- shellgrind—Redeem for a XP Potion
- summertime—Redeem for a XP Potion
- 2NEWABILITIES—Redeem for a XP Potion
- UPDATE22—Redeem for a XP Potion
- UPDATE21—Redeem for a XP Potion
- EGGHUNT2020—Redeem for a XP Potion
- UPDATE20—Redeem for a XP Potion
- hi—Redeem for a XP Potion
- update19—Redeem for a XP Potion
- UPDATE18—Redeem for a XP Potion
- junglerevamp—Redeem for a XP Potion
- icecold—Redeem for a XP Potion
- update16—Redeem for a XP Potion
- winterishere—Redeem for a XP Potion
- peppermints—Redeem for a XP Potion
- update15—Redeem for a XP Potion
- evenmorexp—Redeem for a XP Potion
- autumn—Redeem for a XP Potion
- experienceboost2—Redeem for a XP Potion
- experienceboost—Redeem for a XP Potion
- pumpkincarving—Redeem for a XP Potion
- update12—Redeem for a XP Potion
- SUNSHINE—Redeem code for an XP Potion
- FEDERATIONGRIND—Redeem code for a Luck Effect
- localization—Redeem code for a Random Effect
- blackbelt—Redeem code for a Random Effect
- givemelevels—Redeem code for a Random Effect
- happy4thofjuly—Redeem code for a Random Effect
- update7—Redeem code for a Random Effect
- reepotion—Redeem code for a Random Effect
- endlessmode—Redeem code for a Random Effect
- i<3effects—Redeem code for a Random Effect
- randomeffect—Redeem code for a Random Effect
- anothereffect—Redeem code for a Random Effect
- hypehype—Redeem code for a Random Effect
- pearlhunt—Redeem for Random Effect
- ranoutofideas—Redeem for Random Effect
- king—Redeem code for Lightshow Effect
- cavesrevamp—Redeem for an Effect Potion
- newmonstershype—Redeem for a Random Reward
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Treasure Quest?
Follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem the Roblox code within no time:
- Launch the Roblox title and get into the server
- Once inside the server, select the blue Twitter logo button located on the bottom right-hand side of the screen
- A new code redemption interface will pop up on the screen
- Copy the required code from our list above and paste it into the text box that says "Enter Code Here"
- Hit the green colored tick button to get the free rewards right away!
Readers are advised to bookmark our page for quick access to the active Roblox Treasure Quest codes.