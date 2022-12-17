Roblox Ultimate Driving codes (December 2022)

In Roblox Ultimate Driving, players can collect up to 400 cars and drive them around to explore realistic highways, back roads, and trails. They can also drive big rigs, cargo ships, buses, and taxis if they want to work. The game functions as a simulation game for players who want to work in the virtual world and a racing game for Need for Speed fans.

Roblox Ultimate Driving codes can be redeemed for a lot of credits and car skins. Credits are used to buy various vehicles, and skins are used to customize and personalize the vehicles. Players can join the official private Discord server and Roblox group for more codes and the latest game updates.

All the free active and expired codes in Roblox Ultimate Driving

Active codes in Roblox Ultimate Driving

Here are the active codes in the game:

BOOM - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive Chroma Shade skin

boomdye - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive Exotic Carboom skin

carbon - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive Black Carbon skin

Carboom - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 10,000 credits

catm - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive Nightshade skin

GALAXY - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive Space Race skin

GLITTERATI - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive Glitterati skin

heartless - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 10,000 credits

Matrix - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive 10,000 credits

nothing - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive literally nothing

HALLOWEEN2022 - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive Halloween goodies

SCHOOLISCOOL - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

UDHUB - This active code can be redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

Expired codes in Roblox Ultimate Driving

Here are the codes that don't work in the game anymore:

2020 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive 2020 grad skin

2SDAY - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

BFSALE - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive 10,000 credits

BYE2020 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive 15,000 credits

Custom - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

DARKCAT - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive 5,000 credits

Faster - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

Fuel - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

HUB5MIL - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

MONROEHYPE - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive 10,000 credits

Navdd - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive 10,000 credits

something - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive 1 credit

Speed - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive free rewards

super - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive 10,000 credits

USA - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to receive 10,000 credits

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Ultimate Driving

Roblox gamers can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Start the game and wait for it to load. Once it loads, you will spawn with a car.

Click on the yellow icon with the dollar sign. It can be found on the left side of the screen.

Next, select the option that says social media codes.

A text box will appear.

Copy and paste the code in the text box and hit the redeem button to complete the process.

You can also type in the code, but it's best to avoid doing so since you'll receive an error message if you enter it incorrectly.

