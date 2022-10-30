Ultimate Driving codes in Roblox: Free credits, skins, and more (November 2022)

Roblox Ultimate Driving is a fun driving simulator game by @TwentyTwoPilots. Published on June 25, 2011, its visit count sits at 302.9 million, with 685k likes. The game is all about vehicles and adding them to one's personal collection. Besides casually driving around and racing with friends, players can work as truck drivers, firefighters, and more. They are paid to take these jobs.
With the recent update, players can kill zombies by shooting, running over, or burning them. They need to trade their brains for credits. To get even more credit and other useful rewards, players can use the active Roblox codes mentioned here.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Ultimate Driving
Active codes in Roblox Ultimate Driving
Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:
- BOOM - Players can redeem this code to receive chroma shade skin
- boomdye - Players can redeem this code to receive exotic carboom skin
- carbon - Players can redeem this code to receive black carbon skin
- Carboom - Players can redeem this code to receive 10,000 credits
- catm - Players can redeem this code to receive nightshade skin
- GALAXY - Players can redeem this code to receive space race skin
- GLITTERATI - Players can redeem this code to receive glitterati skin
- heartless - Players can redeem this code to receive 10,000 credits
- Matrix - Players can redeem this code to receive 10,000 credits
- nothing - Players can redeem this code to receive literally nothing
- SorryBacon - Players can redeem this code to receive glitter purple skin
- TASTYTREAT - Players can redeem this code to receive the hut, out pizza'd skin
- Unexpected - Players can redeem this code to receive unexpected wrap skin
- DONK - Players can redeem this code to receive 20,000 cash
- Hooray50k - Players can redeem this code to receive 30,000 credits
- MAPLESYRUP2022 - Players can redeem this code to receive free rewards
- SCHOOLISCOOL - Players can redeem this code to receive free rewards
- UDHUB - Players can redeem this code to receive free rewards
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Ultimate Driving
These codes don't work in the game anymore:
- 2020 - Players can redeem this for 2020 grad skin
- BFSALE - Players can redeem this for 10,000 credits
- BYE2020 - Players can redeem this for 15,000 credits
- DARKCAT - Players can redeem this for 5,000 credits
- MONROEHYPE - Players can redeem this for 10,000 credits
- Navdd - Players can redeem this for 10,000 credits
- POG - Players can redeem this for 15,000 credits
- RACE - Players can redeem this for 10,000 credits
- SAFETYISCOOL - Players can redeem this for15,000 credits
- something - Players can redeem this for 1 credit
- super - Players can redeem this for 10,000 credits
- USA - Players can redeem this for 10,000 credits
- XMAS - Players can redeem this for 10,000 credits
- Zap - Players can redeem this for 5,000 credits
- 2SDAY - Players can redeem this for free rewards
- Custom - Players can redeem this for free rewards
- Faster - Players can redeem this for free rewards
- Fuel - Players can redeem this for free rewards
- HUB5MIL - Players can redeem this for free rewards
- MEMORIALDAY2022 - Players can redeem this for free rewards
- play - Players can redeem this for free rewards
- Speed - Players can redeem this for free rewards
- VICTORY -Players can redeem this for free rewards
- VIVALAREVOLUTION - Players can redeem this for free rewards
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Ultimate Driving
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the Roblox code in the game:
- Launch the Roblox game.
- Click on the button with the dollar sign.
- Scroll down to Social Media Codes.
- Copy and paste an active code into the text box visible.
- Click on Redeem and that's it.
If the active code doesn't go through for the first time, players should restart the game and try again.