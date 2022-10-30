Ultimate Driving codes in Roblox: Free credits, skins, and more (November 2022)

Roblox Ultimate Driving is a fun driving simulator game by @TwentyTwoPilots. Published on June 25, 2011, its visit count sits at 302.9 million, with 685k likes. The game is all about vehicles and adding them to one's personal collection. Besides casually driving around and racing with friends, players can work as truck drivers, firefighters, and more. They are paid to take these jobs.

With the recent update, players can kill zombies by shooting, running over, or burning them. They need to trade their brains for credits. To get even more credit and other useful rewards, players can use the active Roblox codes mentioned here.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Ultimate Driving

Active codes in Roblox Ultimate Driving

Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:

BOOM - Players can redeem this code to receive chroma shade skin

boomdye - Players can redeem this code to receive exotic carboom skin

carbon - Players can redeem this code to receive black carbon skin

Carboom - Players can redeem this code to receive 10,000 credits

catm - Players can redeem this code to receive nightshade skin

GALAXY - Players can redeem this code to receive space race skin

GLITTERATI - Players can redeem this code to receive glitterati skin

heartless - Players can redeem this code to receive 10,000 credits

Matrix - Players can redeem this code to receive 10,000 credits

nothing - Players can redeem this code to receive literally nothing

SorryBacon - Players can redeem this code to receive glitter purple skin

TASTYTREAT - Players can redeem this code to receive the hut, out pizza'd skin

Unexpected - Players can redeem this code to receive unexpected wrap skin

DONK - Players can redeem this code to receive 20,000 cash

Hooray50k - Players can redeem this code to receive 30,000 credits

MAPLESYRUP2022 - Players can redeem this code to receive free rewards

SCHOOLISCOOL - Players can redeem this code to receive free rewards

UDHUB - Players can redeem this code to receive free rewards

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Ultimate Driving

These codes don't work in the game anymore:

2020 - Players can redeem this for 2020 grad skin

BFSALE - Players can redeem this for 10,000 credits

BYE2020 - Players can redeem this for 15,000 credits

DARKCAT - Players can redeem this for 5,000 credits

MONROEHYPE - Players can redeem this for 10,000 credits

Navdd - Players can redeem this for 10,000 credits

POG - Players can redeem this for 15,000 credits

RACE - Players can redeem this for 10,000 credits

SAFETYISCOOL - Players can redeem this for15,000 credits

something - Players can redeem this for 1 credit

super - Players can redeem this for 10,000 credits

USA - Players can redeem this for 10,000 credits

XMAS - Players can redeem this for 10,000 credits

Zap - Players can redeem this for 5,000 credits

2SDAY - Players can redeem this for free rewards

Custom - Players can redeem this for free rewards

Faster - Players can redeem this for free rewards

Fuel - Players can redeem this for free rewards

HUB5MIL - Players can redeem this for free rewards

MEMORIALDAY2022 - Players can redeem this for free rewards

play - Players can redeem this for free rewards

Speed - Players can redeem this for free rewards

VICTORY -Players can redeem this for free rewards

VIVALAREVOLUTION - Players can redeem this for free rewards

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Ultimate Driving

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the Roblox code in the game:

Launch the Roblox game.

Click on the button with the dollar sign.

Scroll down to Social Media Codes.

Copy and paste an active code into the text box visible.

Click on Redeem and that's it.

If the active code doesn't go through for the first time, players should restart the game and try again.

