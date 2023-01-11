Roblox Ultimate Magnet Simulator codes for January 2023: Free coins and potions

Ultimate Magnet Simulator is the latest Roblox release, presenting a polished and fun experience. Bura UMS came up with the game in November 2022 and has since accrued more than 840,000 users. Bearing no age restrictions, Ultimate Magnet Simulator boasts a wide playerbase.

As they explore the forest and use their magnets to collect scrap metal to sell, players in this game can get their environmental jam on. The most thrilling aspects of the game are completing tasks, gathering Coins to use on pets, and using hoverboards to get around the maps.

Using Roblox Ultimate Magnet Simulator codes, players can get boosts to the number of Coins they gain while collecting scrap metal. This can be used to gain more pets and subsequently expand their collection.

Utilize Roblox Ultimate Magnet Simulator codes to get free coins and potions in January 2023

List of active codes in Ultimate Magnet Simulator

Currently, there are only a few working codes for Ultimate Magnet Simulator, as the game is still new. Below is a list of all the working codes as of January 2023 that will grant the much-needed boosts for a kickstart:

Thanksgiving - Redeem this code for a Boost Potion

- Redeem this code for a Boost Potion Release - Redeem this code for 30 minutes of x1.5 Coins

List of inactive codes in Ultimate Magnet Simulator

There are currently no inactive codes for Roblox Ultimate Magnet Simulator as of January 2023. However, players are advised to quickly redeem all those active codes before they expire.

How to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Ultimate Magnet Simulator

The process of redeeming codes in Ultimate Magnet Simulator is pretty easy. Players can follow the steps given below to redeem the active codes and collect the rewards associated with them:

Launch the Ultimate Magnet Simulator on Roblox.

Press the yellow Store button on the screen to open the Roblox Store window.

Scroll down to the bottom of the store, where it says "Redeem Twitter Codes."

Insert an active code into that gray text box that says Release.

Hit the green "Redeem" button under the textbox to claim the reward.

Players should reopen the game in a few minutes if a fresh code doesn't work. Users might be moved to an updated server, where, hopefully, the code will function.

More on Ultimate Magnet Simulator

Users of Ultimate Magnet Simulator need to collect and sell items to gain in-game money. It is advised that they upgrade and buy more potent new magnets using that coin. As they gather pets, they can even uncover magical and enigmatic worlds.

Players must begin gathering objects scattered across the globe map. They can sell them for better magnets and upgraded items. After completing the first task, players will also receive a hoverboard that can be used to navigate the world map.

Anyone can own a pet to increase the productivity of their work. This game has a lot to accomplish, and it all involves acquiring additional resources and selling them.

