Roblox Undertale Crazy Multiverse Timeline Codes for January 2023: Free souls and cores

Roblox Undertale Crazy Multiverse Timeline is an anime-inspired fighting game that allows players to take on various enemies in a series of battles. The game has a central spawn area where players are given the option to select from a variety of characters.

Once a character is chosen, players can embark on their journey and earn “Souls” as they progress. These souls can then be used to purchase additional characters, each of whom has unique abilities when in battle.

The game is based on the popular Undertale series, where players take on the role of a human or a monster. The game has several characters to pick from and numerous personalization possibilities, making it accessible to players of all skill levels. Players can also battle against each other in multiplayer mode or against the computer in single-player mode.

Undertale Crazy Multiverse Timeline has a current list of codes players may use to get more souls and cores. Check out the list below for all the active and inactive codes.

Utilize these Roblox Undertale Crazy Multiverse Timeline codes to get free souls and cores in January 2023.

List of Active codes in Roblox Undertale Crazy Multiverse Timeline

Here is a list of all the Undertale Crazy Multiverse Timeline codes currently working, giving away free souls and cores. You should redeem them as soon as possible because they won't remain active for long and can stop working anytime.

givesoul - Use this code to obtain 2000 Souls

- Use this code to obtain 2000 Souls givecore - Use this code to obtain 2000 Cores

List of Inactive codes in Roblox Undertale Crazy Multiverse Timeline

The codes listed below are no longer valid for use with Undertale Crazy Multiverse Timeline. There is no harm in trying them out, so players can try using them if they are still redeemable for that specific account.

moresoul - Use this code to obtain 2000 Souls

- Use this code to obtain 2000 Souls happynewyear - Use this code to obtain 4000 Soul

- Use this code to obtain 4000 Soul thxfor8mvisits - Use this code to obtain 2000 Souls

- Use this code to obtain 2000 Souls thxfor7mvisits - Use this code to obtain 2000 Souls

How to use Roblox Undertale Crazy Multiverse Timeline codes

Players may easily redeem Roblox Undertale Crazy Multiverse Timeline codes. By taking the simple actions described below, they can swiftly redeem every active one:

Start the game and click the Code button on the screen's left side.

Each functional code can be entered into the text box in a new window that will open.

Click "Confirm" to get your free gift.

Enjoy your reward

Players will immediately receive their points after redeeming their coupons. However, some Roblox codes are case-sensitive. One must double-check them before hitting the enter key. The codes mentioned above should be copied and pasted into the redemption process.

More on Roblox Undertale Crazy Multiverse Timeline

In terms of gameplay, Undertale Crazy Multiverse Timeline offers various combat styles. Players can battle in one-on-one fights or groups of four or more players.

In addition, players can also choose to battle in the tournament mode, where they must defeat all other players to win. The game also features various game modes, such as the “Free For All” mode, which allows players to battle against various enemies in a single-player setting.

