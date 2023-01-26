Roblox Vampire Fighters codes for January 2023: Free coins and boosts

Roblox Vampire Fighters is a thrilling, vampire-themed fighting game that’s taking the world by storm. In it, players take on the role of the undead and fight against other vampires in intense, adrenaline-filled melee combat.

Unlike other fighting games, this title is played at night, and thus players must be careful to avoid exposure to the sun to avoid becoming weak.

There’s no need to fear the night, however, as gamers slowly transform into a powerful vampiric bat and fly above the map to join the fray. With experience, they rise through the ranks, becoming Roblox’s top vampire in no time.

Codes for Vampire Fighters are a helpful way to earn bonuses and free coins. If players wish to try them out, this article contains a list of all the current and expired codes that they can go through. Continue reading to learn how to redeem them as well as how to collect all of the freebies quickly.

New Roblox Vampire Fighters codes to get free coins and boosts in January 2023

List of active codes in Roblox Vampire Fighters

The following list of active codes, as of January 2023, will give players free coins and boosts. Since they may expire at any time without prior warning, players are urged to redeem them as soon as they can:

HEADSHOT - Use this code to obtain 1,000 coins

- Use this code to obtain 1,000 coins FEED - Use this code to obtain five minutes of 2x coins boost

List of inactive codes in Roblox Vampire Fighters

Sadly, the codes listed below are no longer valid for Vampire Fighters. Users can still try to redeem them to see if any are still valid for their specific account:

PAYDAY15 - Use this code to obtain 500 Coins and five minutes of coin boosts

- Use this code to obtain 500 Coins and five minutes of coin boosts STAKE - Use this code to obtain 1,000 coins and ten minutes of XP boosts

- Use this code to obtain 1,000 coins and ten minutes of XP boosts FANGS - Use this code to obtain1250 Coins

- Use this code to obtain1250 Coins BATTY - Use this code to obtain 1000 Coins

- Use this code to obtain 1000 Coins 1000LIKES - Use this code to obtain 750 Coins

How to use the active codes in Roblox Vampire Fighters

Players can easily redeem Roblox Vampire Fighters codes. They can quickly obtain the active rewards by following the straightforward steps listed below:

Open Vampire Fighters on your computer or smartphone. On the bottom of the main screen, click the Codes button. Take a code from our list and paste it into the appropriate field. Click Submit to receive your reward. Enjoy your reward.

After redeeming the codes, players will immediately earn points. Some Roblox codes, nevertheless, are case-sensitive. Before pressing the Enter key, one must double-check them. It is recommended to copy and paste the codes from the list above into the box as this will allow for an easier redemption process.

More on Roblox Vampire Fighters

To start playing, players need to select their vampire class. There are three to choose from: Vampire Knight, Vampire Queen, and Vampire Prince.

Each class has its own unique abilities and stats, so players need to choose carefully. Once they make their selection, they’ll be thrown into the world of Vampire Fighters, ready to take on any and all challengers.

The main goal of the game is to defeat opponents and become the ultimate vampire master. To do this, players must use a combination of agility, strategy, and skill to outplay their opponents.

They will be able to equip a variety of weapons and armor, as well as use unique vampire skills to gain the upper hand. As players progress, they will be able to unlock new abilities and upgrades, making them even more formidable in the arena.

