Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator codes (January 2023): Free Qi, Boosts, and more 

The Roblox metaverse is home to several titles with distinctive gameplay mechanisms. Weapon Fighting Simulator falls under this category, as players must master spells, weapons, and martial arts to thrive on the server.
Furthermore, to deal a lot of damage, players must obtain the best weapons and spells. They are also tasked with defeating different bosses and unlocking new worlds to progress in-game.
Players must consider using the codes provided in this article to enhance their in-game characters. These codes are pretty easy to redeem and offer different types of boosts and eggs.
Active codes in Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator
Players can redeem the following active Roblox codes within a few minutes:
- map31—Redeem this code for All Boosts (New)
- oneyear—Redeem this code for All Boosts
- gear—Redeem this code for All Boosts
- map30—Redeem this code for 20 minutes of x1.5 DMG and x2 Qi
- xmas—Redeem for All Boosts
- map29—Redeem for All Boosts
- sonic—Redeem for All Boosts
- clever—Redeem for All Boosts
- serverboss2—Redeem for All Boosts
- map27—Redeem for All Boosts
- serverboss—Redeem for All Boosts
- map26—Redeem for All Boosts
- candy3—Redeem for All Boosts
- candy2—Redeem for All Boosts
- halloween—Redeem for All Boosts
- jack—Redeem for All Boosts
- candy—Redeem for All Boosts
- map25—Redeem for All Boosts
- newpet—Redeem for a New Pet Egg
- like350—Redeem for All Boosts
- map24—Redeem for 30 minutes All Boosts
- town—Redeem for 1 Hour All Boosts
- map23—Redeem for All Boosts
- hardtrail—Redeem for All Boosts
- map22—Redeem for All Boosts
- visits250m—Redeem for All Boosts
- newbuff—Redeem for Boss Key and Boosts
- map21—Redeem for a Qi Boost and several other Boosts
- l325k—Redeem code for Luck Boost
- popsicle—Redeem code for Damage Boost
- map20—Redeem for Boots
- timetrial—Redeem for Boosts
- map19—Redeem for Boosts
- skin—Redeem for Boosts
- lk300k—Redeem for Boosts
- map18—Redeem for Boosts
- batoidea—Redeem for Boosts
- map17—Redeem for Boosts
- likes275k—Redeem for Boosts
- fighting—Redeem for Boosts
- RAMPHobbies—Redeem for Boosts
- Worrybear—Redeem for Boosts
- Sub2RoboSlothGaming—Redeem for Boosts
- Carbon—Redeem for Boosts
- sisterguard—Redeem for Boosts
- Skull—Redeem for Boosts
- funrix—Redeem for Boosts
- Kingkade—Redeem for Boosts
- CodeNex—Redeem for Boosts
- JazonGaming—Redeem for Boosts
- WFS—Redeem for Boosts
- hardmode—Redeem for Boosts
- defense—Redeem for 2x Spirit and 2x Spell Drop Boost
- welcome—Redeem for 1x Spirit Stone Boost
- weaponfighting—Redeem for 1x Damage Boost
- happyday—Redeem for 1x Qi Boost
- goodluck—Redeem for 1x Lucky Boost
Inactive codes in Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator
- banshies—Free Boosts
- map16—Free Boosts
- map15—Free Boosts
- sword—Free Boosts
- tradespar—Free Boosts
- spellroll—Free Boosts
- map14—Free Boosts
- Likes200K—Free Boosts
- likes_225K—Free Boosts
- map13—Free Boosts
- easter—Free Boosts
- map12—Free Boosts
- likes180k—2x Spirit and 2x Qi Boosts
- map11—2x Spirit and 2x Luck Boosts
- silver—Free Silver Coins
- likes120k—2x Qi Boost and 2x Spirit Stone Boost
- likes_140K—Free Boosts
- wheel—2x Luck and 2x Qi Boosts
- map10— 2x Damage Boost and 2x Spell Drop Boost
- jade—2x Spirit and 2x Qi Boost
- lk160k—2x Spirit and 2x Qi Boost
- compensation—Free Boosts
- map9— 2x Spirit Stone Boost and 2x Spell Drop Chance
- tower—Free Boosts
- map8—Free Boost
- Likes100K—20 minute 2x Qi Boost, 20 minute 2x Spirit Stone Boost
- likes75k—Spirit Stone Boost
- trade—Free Boost
- enchant—Qi Boost
- likes50000—20m Qi Boost
- WFS—20m Qi Boost and 20m Spirit Stone Boost
- likes30K—Spell Drop Boost
- likes20K— 20m Spirit Stone Boost
- likes10000—10m Luck Boost
- likes5k—Free Boost
- lunarnewyear—All Boosts
- world6—Qi Boost and Attack Boost
- achievement—10m Spell Drop Boost
- bounty—20m Qi Boost
- mount—10m Spell Drop Boost
How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator?
Follow the simple steps listed below to redeem the Roblox codes:
- Launch the Roblox title and get into the server
- Open the settings gear button located on the left-hand side of the screen
- A new interface titled "Settings" will open up
- Copy the required code from the above list and paste it into the textbox "Code."
- Hit the blue-coloured enter logo next to the textbox to claim the freebies.
Players can find the claimed rewards in their in-game inventories.