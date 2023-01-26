Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator codes (January 2023): Free Qi, Boosts, and more 

The Roblox metaverse is home to several titles with distinctive gameplay mechanisms. Weapon Fighting Simulator falls under this category, as players must master spells, weapons, and martial arts to thrive on the server.

Furthermore, to deal a lot of damage, players must obtain the best weapons and spells. They are also tasked with defeating different bosses and unlocking new worlds to progress in-game.

Players must consider using the codes provided in this article to enhance their in-game characters. These codes are pretty easy to redeem and offer different types of boosts and eggs.

Active codes in Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator

Players can redeem the following active Roblox codes within a few minutes:

map31 —Redeem this code for All Boosts (New)

—Redeem this code for All Boosts oneyear —Redeem this code for All Boosts

—Redeem this code for All Boosts gear —Redeem this code for All Boosts

—Redeem this code for All Boosts map30 —Redeem this code for 20 minutes of x1.5 DMG and x2 Qi

—Redeem this code for 20 minutes of x1.5 DMG and x2 Qi xmas —Redeem for All Boosts

—Redeem for All Boosts map29 —Redeem for All Boosts

—Redeem for All Boosts sonic —Redeem for All Boosts

—Redeem for All Boosts clever —Redeem for All Boosts

—Redeem for All Boosts serverboss2 —Redeem for All Boosts

—Redeem for All Boosts map27 —Redeem for All Boosts

—Redeem for All Boosts serverboss —Redeem for All Boosts

—Redeem for All Boosts map26 —Redeem for All Boosts

—Redeem for All Boosts candy3 —Redeem for All Boosts

—Redeem for All Boosts candy2 —Redeem for All Boosts

—Redeem for All Boosts halloween —Redeem for All Boosts

—Redeem for All Boosts jack —Redeem for All Boosts

—Redeem for All Boosts candy —Redeem for All Boosts

—Redeem for All Boosts map25 —Redeem for All Boosts

—Redeem for All Boosts newpet —Redeem for a New Pet Egg

—Redeem for a New Pet Egg like350 —Redeem for All Boosts

—Redeem for All Boosts map24 —Redeem for 30 minutes All Boosts

—Redeem for 30 minutes All Boosts town —Redeem for 1 Hour All Boosts

—Redeem for 1 Hour All Boosts map23 —Redeem for All Boosts

—Redeem for All Boosts hardtrail —Redeem for All Boosts

—Redeem for All Boosts map22 —Redeem for All Boosts

—Redeem for All Boosts visits250m —Redeem for All Boosts

—Redeem for All Boosts newbuff —Redeem for Boss Key and Boosts

—Redeem for Boss Key and Boosts map21 —Redeem for a Qi Boost and several other Boosts

—Redeem for a Qi Boost and several other Boosts l325k —Redeem code for Luck Boost

—Redeem code for Luck Boost popsicle —Redeem code for Damage Boost

—Redeem code for Damage Boost map20 —Redeem for Boots

—Redeem for Boots timetrial —Redeem for Boosts

—Redeem for Boosts map19 —Redeem for Boosts

—Redeem for Boosts skin —Redeem for Boosts

—Redeem for Boosts lk300k —Redeem for Boosts

—Redeem for Boosts map18 —Redeem for Boosts

—Redeem for Boosts batoidea —Redeem for Boosts

—Redeem for Boosts map17 —Redeem for Boosts

—Redeem for Boosts likes275k —Redeem for Boosts

—Redeem for Boosts fighting —Redeem for Boosts

—Redeem for Boosts RAMPHobbies —Redeem for Boosts

—Redeem for Boosts Worrybear —Redeem for Boosts

—Redeem for Boosts Sub2RoboSlothGaming —Redeem for Boosts

—Redeem for Boosts Carbon —Redeem for Boosts

—Redeem for Boosts sisterguard —Redeem for Boosts

—Redeem for Boosts Skull —Redeem for Boosts

—Redeem for Boosts funrix —Redeem for Boosts

—Redeem for Boosts Kingkade —Redeem for Boosts

—Redeem for Boosts CodeNex —Redeem for Boosts

—Redeem for Boosts JazonGaming —Redeem for Boosts

—Redeem for Boosts WFS —Redeem for Boosts

—Redeem for Boosts hardmode —Redeem for Boosts

—Redeem for Boosts defense —Redeem for 2x Spirit and 2x Spell Drop Boost

—Redeem for 2x Spirit and 2x Spell Drop Boost welcome —Redeem for 1x Spirit Stone Boost

—Redeem for 1x Spirit Stone Boost weaponfighting —Redeem for 1x Damage Boost

—Redeem for 1x Damage Boost happyday —Redeem for 1x Qi Boost

—Redeem for 1x Qi Boost goodluck—Redeem for 1x Lucky Boost

Inactive codes in Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator

banshies —Free Boosts

—Free Boosts map16 —Free Boosts

—Free Boosts map15 —Free Boosts

—Free Boosts sword —Free Boosts

—Free Boosts tradespar —Free Boosts

—Free Boosts spellroll —Free Boosts

—Free Boosts map14 —Free Boosts

—Free Boosts Likes200K —Free Boosts

—Free Boosts likes_225K —Free Boosts

—Free Boosts map13 —Free Boosts

—Free Boosts easter —Free Boosts

—Free Boosts map12 —Free Boosts

—Free Boosts likes180k —2x Spirit and 2x Qi Boosts

—2x Spirit and 2x Qi Boosts map11 —2x Spirit and 2x Luck Boosts

—2x Spirit and 2x Luck Boosts silver —Free Silver Coins

—Free Silver Coins likes120k —2x Qi Boost and 2x Spirit Stone Boost

—2x Qi Boost and 2x Spirit Stone Boost likes_140K —Free Boosts

—Free Boosts wheel —2x Luck and 2x Qi Boosts

—2x Luck and 2x Qi Boosts map10— 2x Damage Boost and 2x Spell Drop Boost

2x Damage Boost and 2x Spell Drop Boost jade —2x Spirit and 2x Qi Boost

—2x Spirit and 2x Qi Boost lk160k —2x Spirit and 2x Qi Boost

—2x Spirit and 2x Qi Boost compensation —Free Boosts

—Free Boosts map9 — 2x Spirit Stone Boost and 2x Spell Drop Chance

— 2x Spirit Stone Boost and 2x Spell Drop Chance tower —Free Boosts

—Free Boosts map8 —Free Boost

—Free Boost Likes100K —20 minute 2x Qi Boost, 20 minute 2x Spirit Stone Boost

—20 minute 2x Qi Boost, 20 minute 2x Spirit Stone Boost likes75k —Spirit Stone Boost

—Spirit Stone Boost trade —Free Boost

—Free Boost enchant —Qi Boost

—Qi Boost likes50000 —20m Qi Boost

—20m Qi Boost WFS —20m Qi Boost and 20m Spirit Stone Boost

—20m Qi Boost and 20m Spirit Stone Boost likes30K —Spell Drop Boost

—Spell Drop Boost likes20K — 20m Spirit Stone Boost

— 20m Spirit Stone Boost likes10000 —10m Luck Boost

—10m Luck Boost likes5k —Free Boost

—Free Boost lunarnewyear —All Boosts

—All Boosts world6 —Qi Boost and Attack Boost

—Qi Boost and Attack Boost achievement —10m Spell Drop Boost

—10m Spell Drop Boost bounty —20m Qi Boost

—20m Qi Boost mount—10m Spell Drop Boost

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator?

Follow the simple steps listed below to redeem the Roblox codes:

Launch the Roblox title and get into the server

Open the settings gear button located on the left-hand side of the screen

A new interface titled "Settings" will open up

Copy the required code from the above list and paste it into the textbox "Code."

Hit the blue-coloured enter logo next to the textbox to claim the freebies.

Players can find the claimed rewards in their in-game inventories.

