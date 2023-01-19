Roblox Xeno Online 2 codes (January 2023): Free Spins

With a wide variety of Dragon Ball Z-based Roblox titles available in the metaverse, Xeno Online 2 stands out from the crowd thanks to its immersive gameplay experience. Players in Xeno Online 2 must become the game's finest fighters to thrive in its harsh environment.

They are free to explore the mysterious map, engage in all kinds of battles, and improve their movesets. Unfortunately, gamers may encounter difficulties if they select the wrong race in Xeno Online 2. In such situations, they can consider using the free codes featured in this article.

Redeeming these codes will provide free Spins as rewards, which can be used to change a character's in-game race. Players who want to embark on a DBZ-based adventure with a brand new race can definitely make use of the codes provided below.

Active codes in Roblox Xeno Online 2

Listed below are all of the game's active codes:

30klikes —Redeem this code for Spins (Latest code) (This code was published on the Discord server)

—Redeem this code for Spins (This code was published on the Discord server) wait —Redeem this code for 500 Spins

—Redeem this code for 500 Spins moonlit —Redeem this code for 200 Spins

—Redeem this code for 200 Spins top —Redeem this code for 90 Spins

—Redeem this code for 90 Spins GOD —Redeem this code for 150 Spins

—Redeem this code for 150 Spins DATAWIPEONLINE —Redeem this code for 200 Spins

—Redeem this code for 200 Spins AREYOUREADY —Redeem this code for 50 Spins

—Redeem this code for 50 Spins HALLOWEENV2 —Redeem this code for 40 spins

—Redeem this code for 40 spins MORESPINS —Redeem this code for 60 Spins

—Redeem this code for 60 Spins HAPPYHALLOWEEN —Redeem this code for 100 Spins

—Redeem this code for 100 Spins sorry —Redeem this code for 50 Spins

—Redeem this code for 50 Spins PART1 —Redeem this code for 20 Spins

—Redeem this code for 20 Spins 30SPINUPDATESOON —Redeem this code for 30 Spins

—Redeem this code for 30 Spins 5KSUBS —Redeem this code for 50 Spins

—Redeem this code for 50 Spins 25KLIKES —Redeem this code for 25 Spins

—Redeem this code for 25 Spins 30SPINEXTINCTION —Redeem this code for 30 Spins

—Redeem this code for 30 Spins 10KLIKES—Redeem this code code for 30 Spins

It should be noted that the older active codes in Roblox Xeno Online 2 will expire at a faster rate, which is why players are advised to redeem all of these codes as soon as possible.

Inactive codes in Roblox Xeno Online 2

Unfortunately, the codes listed below have already expired and cannot be redeemed anymore:

10SPINS —This code was redeemable for 10 spins

—This code was redeemable for 10 spins 20KLIKES —This code was redeemable for 20 spins

—This code was redeemable for 20 spins 40SPINCODE —This code was redeemable for 40 Spins

—This code was redeemable for 40 Spins THANKYOUSOMUCH —This code was redeemable for 15 Spins

—This code was redeemable for 15 Spins 30SPINSUPDATE —This code was redeemable for 30 Spins

—This code was redeemable for 30 Spins 20KFAVORITES —This code was redeemable for 15 Spins

—This code was redeemable for 15 Spins 13KLIKES —This code was redeemable for 30 Spins

—This code was redeemable for 30 Spins 1milapology —This code was redeemable for 100 Spins

—This code was redeemable for 100 Spins SORRYFORYOURLOSS —This code was redeemable for 30 Spins

—This code was redeemable for 30 Spins THANKYOUFOR1MIL —This code was redeemablee for 100 Spins

—This code was redeemablee for 100 Spins 2KPLAYERSCONCURRENT —This code was redeemable for 20 Spins

—This code was redeemable for 20 Spins 7KLIKES —This code was redeemable for 15 Spins

—This code was redeemable for 15 Spins 15SPINSGETREADY —This code was redeemable for 15 Spins

—This code was redeemable for 15 Spins FREE5SPINS —This code was redeemable for 5 Spins

—This code was redeemable for 5 Spins BPBUGFIXED —This code was redeemable for 15 Spins

—This code was redeemable for 15 Spins 10SPINCITY —This code was redeemable for 10 Spins

—This code was redeemable for 10 Spins 20SPINSORRY —This code was redeemable for 20 Spins

—This code was redeemable for 20 Spins UPDATEULTIMATE —This code was redeemable for 40 Spins

—This code was redeemable for 40 Spins 3500LIKES —This code was redeemable for 10 Spins

—This code was redeemable for 10 Spins BIGUPDATE —This code was redeemable for 20 Spins

—This code was redeemable for 20 Spins 30SPINSLIKES —This code was redeemable for 30 Spins

—This code was redeemable for 30 Spins 20SPINS —This code was redeemable for 20 Spins

—This code was redeemable for 20 Spins THEBALANCEUPDATE —This code was redeemable for 5 Spins

—This code was redeemable for 5 Spins TOPEARNINGCELEBRATION —This code was redeemable for 15 Spins

—This code was redeemable for 15 Spins THEJOKERBANKROBBERY —This code was redeemable for 10k Zenis

—This code was redeemable for 10k Zenis BUGABUSERS —This code was redeemable for 3 Spins

—This code was redeemable for 3 Spins SORRY! —This code was redeemable for 2 Spins

—This code was redeemable for 2 Spins 1KLIKES —This code was redeemable for 5 Spins

—This code was redeemable for 5 Spins 3xFREERACEROLLS—This code was redeemable for 3 Race rerolls

How to redeem codes in Roblox Xeno Online 2

Players can easily redeem active codes in Roblox Xeno Online 2 by following the simple steps given below:

Launch the Roblox title, but don't enter the game's server

You must click on the Reroll Menu option that's located under the Play button in the main menu

A blue-themed interface will pop up on the screen

You can see a small code redemption interface titled 'CODE:' located on the bottom left side

Copy an active code from the list above and paste it into that empty text box

You must now press the Enter key to receive your free reward

You can find all of the claimed rewards in your in-game inventory.

