Roblox Xeno Online 2 codes (January 2023): Free Spins

With a wide variety of Dragon Ball Z-based Roblox titles available in the metaverse, Xeno Online 2 stands out from the crowd thanks to its immersive gameplay experience. Players in Xeno Online 2 must become the game's finest fighters to thrive in its harsh environment.
They are free to explore the mysterious map, engage in all kinds of battles, and improve their movesets. Unfortunately, gamers may encounter difficulties if they select the wrong race in Xeno Online 2. In such situations, they can consider using the free codes featured in this article.
Redeeming these codes will provide free Spins as rewards, which can be used to change a character's in-game race. Players who want to embark on a DBZ-based adventure with a brand new race can definitely make use of the codes provided below.
Active codes in Roblox Xeno Online 2
Listed below are all of the game's active codes:
- 30klikes—Redeem this code for Spins (Latest code) (This code was published on the Discord server)
- wait—Redeem this code for 500 Spins
- moonlit—Redeem this code for 200 Spins
- top—Redeem this code for 90 Spins
- GOD—Redeem this code for 150 Spins
- DATAWIPEONLINE—Redeem this code for 200 Spins
- AREYOUREADY—Redeem this code for 50 Spins
- HALLOWEENV2—Redeem this code for 40 spins
- MORESPINS—Redeem this code for 60 Spins
- HAPPYHALLOWEEN—Redeem this code for 100 Spins
- sorry—Redeem this code for 50 Spins
- PART1—Redeem this code for 20 Spins
- 30SPINUPDATESOON—Redeem this code for 30 Spins
- 5KSUBS—Redeem this code for 50 Spins
- 25KLIKES—Redeem this code for 25 Spins
- 30SPINEXTINCTION—Redeem this code for 30 Spins
- 10KLIKES—Redeem this code code for 30 Spins
It should be noted that the older active codes in Roblox Xeno Online 2 will expire at a faster rate, which is why players are advised to redeem all of these codes as soon as possible.
Inactive codes in Roblox Xeno Online 2
Unfortunately, the codes listed below have already expired and cannot be redeemed anymore:
- 10SPINS—This code was redeemable for 10 spins
- 20KLIKES—This code was redeemable for 20 spins
- 40SPINCODE—This code was redeemable for 40 Spins
- THANKYOUSOMUCH—This code was redeemable for 15 Spins
- 30SPINSUPDATE—This code was redeemable for 30 Spins
- 20KFAVORITES—This code was redeemable for 15 Spins
- 13KLIKES—This code was redeemable for 30 Spins
- 1milapology—This code was redeemable for 100 Spins
- SORRYFORYOURLOSS—This code was redeemable for 30 Spins
- THANKYOUFOR1MIL—This code was redeemablee for 100 Spins
- 2KPLAYERSCONCURRENT—This code was redeemable for 20 Spins
- 7KLIKES—This code was redeemable for 15 Spins
- 15SPINSGETREADY—This code was redeemable for 15 Spins
- FREE5SPINS—This code was redeemable for 5 Spins
- BPBUGFIXED—This code was redeemable for 15 Spins
- 10SPINCITY—This code was redeemable for 10 Spins
- 20SPINSORRY—This code was redeemable for 20 Spins
- UPDATEULTIMATE—This code was redeemable for 40 Spins
- 3500LIKES—This code was redeemable for 10 Spins
- BIGUPDATE—This code was redeemable for 20 Spins
- 30SPINSLIKES—This code was redeemable for 30 Spins
- 20SPINS—This code was redeemable for 20 Spins
- THEBALANCEUPDATE—This code was redeemable for 5 Spins
- TOPEARNINGCELEBRATION—This code was redeemable for 15 Spins
- THEJOKERBANKROBBERY—This code was redeemable for 10k Zenis
- BUGABUSERS—This code was redeemable for 3 Spins
- SORRY!—This code was redeemable for 2 Spins
- 1KLIKES—This code was redeemable for 5 Spins
- 3xFREERACEROLLS—This code was redeemable for 3 Race rerolls
How to redeem codes in Roblox Xeno Online 2
Players can easily redeem active codes in Roblox Xeno Online 2 by following the simple steps given below:
- Launch the Roblox title, but don't enter the game's server
- You must click on the Reroll Menu option that's located under the Play button in the main menu
- A blue-themed interface will pop up on the screen
- You can see a small code redemption interface titled 'CODE:' located on the bottom left side
- Copy an active code from the list above and paste it into that empty text box
- You must now press the Enter key to receive your free reward
You can find all of the claimed rewards in your in-game inventory.