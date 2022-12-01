Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure codes (December 2022): Free Arrows, Rokakaka, and more 

Roblox is a gaming platform that is home to a plethora of anime-inspired titles, including Your Bizarre Adventure (YBA).

The player's objective in the game, which is based on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, is to master their Stance (magical power-up) and become the best in the world.

Players can explore the map and pick fights with strong opponents to earn in-game money. The map is populated with a variety of NPCs that offer quests and in-game items.

Since the release of Your Bizarre Adventure, the game's developers have been giving away codes that are redeemable for free resources and rewards. Veteran players can use these codes to increase their strength in the game, while newbies can use them to get a decent start to their adventure.

Active codes in Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure

YummersOneMillionLikes - Redeem for Mysterious Arrows

- Redeem for Mysterious Arrows HUGE - Redeem for DEO's Diary, Green Baby, Heart of the Saint's Corpse, Left Arm of the Saint's Corpse, Mysterious Arrow, Pelvis of the Saint's Corpse, Pure Rokakaka, Requiem Arrow, Rib Cage of the Saint's Corpse, Rokakaka

- Redeem for DEO's Diary, Green Baby, Heart of the Saint's Corpse, Left Arm of the Saint's Corpse, Mysterious Arrow, Pelvis of the Saint's Corpse, Pure Rokakaka, Requiem Arrow, Rib Cage of the Saint's Corpse, Rokakaka YareYareDawa - Redeem for Lucky Arrow

Players are urged to redeem the active codes in Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure as soon as possible. This is because they can expire at any time.

Inactive codes in Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure

Listed below are all the codes that no longer work in Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure:

SorryAboutYourQuests - Was redeemable for Lucky Arrow

- Was redeemable for Lucky Arrow ily - Was redeemable for a free reward

- Was redeemable for a free reward OMG700KLIKES - Was redeemable for a free reward

- Was redeemable for a free reward 600kLikesFTW - Was redeemable for Redeemed Pure Rokakaka, Redeemed Ribcage, Redeemed Heart

- Was redeemable for Redeemed Pure Rokakaka, Redeemed Ribcage, Redeemed Heart 200kLikesBruh - Was redeemable for four Redeemed Rokakaka, four Arrows

- Was redeemable for four Redeemed Rokakaka, four Arrows 100kSubsLesGOO - Was redeemable for Requiem Arrow and Rokakaka

- Was redeemable for Requiem Arrow and Rokakaka YES150kSubs - Was redeemable for Rib Cage and Left Arm

- Was redeemable for Rib Cage and Left Arm LUCKY_420k_LIKES - Was redeemable for Lucky Arrow

- Was redeemable for Lucky Arrow 80kSubTHX! - Was redeemable for four Rokakaka and four Mysterious Arrow

- Was redeemable for four Rokakaka and four Mysterious Arrow ThanksFor50k+Subs!!! - Was redeemable for Requiem Arrow, Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow

- Was redeemable for Requiem Arrow, Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow 344k_Likes - Was redeemable for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow

- Was redeemable for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow ThxFor30kSubs – Was redeemable for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrows

– Was redeemable for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrows 325k_LIKES_DUB - Was redeemable for Lucky Arrow

- Was redeemable for Lucky Arrow SubToUzuForMoreCodes!! - Was redeemable for two Redeemed Rokakaka, two Redeemed Mysterious Arrow

- Was redeemable for two Redeemed Rokakaka, two Redeemed Mysterious Arrow 262kStand - Was redeemable for a reward

- Was redeemable for a reward Yay251k - Was redeemable for two Pure Rokakaka, three Rokakaka

- Was redeemable for two Pure Rokakaka, three Rokakaka Yay242k - Was redeemable for Ribcage of the Saints Corpse, two Rokakaka, three Mysterious Arrow [Prestige 3+ Required]

- Was redeemable for Ribcage of the Saints Corpse, two Rokakaka, three Mysterious Arrow Yay237k - Was redeemable for two Redeemed Ribcage of Saints Corpse, two Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow

- Was redeemable for two Redeemed Ribcage of Saints Corpse, two Redeemed Rokakaka, and Redeemed Mysterious Arrow EXP4 - Was redeemable for 2x EXP for 25 minutes

- Was redeemable for 2x EXP for 25 minutes Le225kDub - Was redeemable for Pure Rokakaka, Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Rokakaka, Mysterious Arrow

- Was redeemable for Pure Rokakaka, Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Rokakaka, Mysterious Arrow EXP3 - Was redeemable for 2x EXP for 25 minutes

- Was redeemable for 2x EXP for 25 minutes sryForLeShutdownz - Was redeemable for five Redeemed Rokakakas, five Redeemed Mysterious Arrows

- Was redeemable for five Redeemed Rokakakas, five Redeemed Mysterious Arrows SorryForShutdowns - Was redeemable for a reward

- Was redeemable for a reward EXP2 - Was redeemable for x2 EXP for 25 minutes

- Was redeemable for x2 EXP for 25 minutes ThxVeryDelicious - Was redeemable for a reward

- Was redeemable for a reward ThxFor200k - Was redeemable for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow

- Was redeemable for Pure Roka, Roka, and Arrow EXP1 - Was redeemable for EXP

- Was redeemable for EXP ThxFor188k - Was redeemable for Roka, Arrows, and 2x EXP Boost

- Was redeemable for Roka, Arrows, and 2x EXP Boost GIMMETUSK - Was redeemable for Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Redeemed Pelvis of The Saints Corpse

- Was redeemable for Ribcage of The Saints Corpse, Redeemed Pelvis of The Saints Corpse ThxFor185k - Was redeemable for Pure Roka, three Redeemed Arrows, and 2X EXP Boost

- Was redeemable for Pure Roka, three Redeemed Arrows, and 2X EXP Boost GiveMeSixPistols - Was redeemable for a reward

- Was redeemable for a reward Nostalgic - Was redeemable for a reward

- Was redeemable for a reward Test - Was redeemable for a free reward

- Was redeemable for a free reward Star Code Infernasu - Was redeemable for Rokakaka, Arrow, and 20 minutes of x2 EXP

- Was redeemable for Rokakaka, Arrow, and 20 minutes of x2 EXP THIS UPDATE WAS MADE IN HEAVEN - Was redeemable for Pure Rakakaka and Arrow

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure

Follow the simple steps listed below to redeem codes in Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure:

Start Roblox Your Bizarre Adventure and enter the server.

Press the menu button located at the bottom-right corner of the screen. A new user interface will pop up.

Copy an active code from our list and paste it into the "Enter a code to redeem here" text box.

Hit the "Redeem" button to claim free rewards instantly.

All the redeemed rewards can be found in one's in-game inventory.

Poll : 0 votes