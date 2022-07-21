Rumble in Roblox Blox Fruits: Price, moves, and more

Roblox Blox Fruits is a pirate-based adventure game available on the gaming platform. The game is based on the classic One Piece franchise and was released by creator Gamer Robot Inc. in January 2019. Since the game was published, it has attracted over 6.6 billion visits by players all over the globe and over four million have favorited it.
Like many other games on the platform, Blox Fruits plays on the concept of "Fruits" or "Devil Fruits" to evolve and empower its players in-game. Players can discover these Fruits while exploring the map of Blox Fruits or even purchase them directly using Beli (in-game currency) and Robux from the friendly fruit vendor.
Devil Fruits provides players with powers to better their gameplay, such as granting explosive attacks, teleportation capabilities, and more.
Cost of Rumble in Roblox Blox Fruits
The Rumble Fruit can be purchased by players using money at $2,100,000 (one of the five Blox Fruits currencies) and by using Robux (Roblox currency) at R$2,100 from the Blox Fruit Dealer.
Another way to obtain the Rumble Devil Fruit is from the Blox Fruit Dealer's Cousin.
Rumble in Blox Fruits has a chance of 2.25% to be in each stock and has an approximate chance of 2.31% to spawn in the game every single hour.
Movesets
The Rumble fruit in-game has a total of four moves and also has one movement ability. Upon being awakened, the movement ability previously mentioned makes use of something known as "charges" when using it. Every individual charge takes ten seconds to recharge. The player can, however, use teleportation instantaneously.
Given below are the Normal Movesets:
Below are the Awakened movesets:
Passive moveset - It's called the Elemental Reflex and makes the wielder immune to all physical attacks.
More about Rumble
The following are interesting facts about the Rumble Fruit in Roblox Blox Fruits:
- The Rumble Devil Fruit in Roblox Blox Fruits is an Elemental type of Devil Fruit.
- The Tier Rank of the Rumble Fruit is 'B' in the game.
- The Rumble Awakening as of Update 14.
- Rubber users are immune to all of any player's Rumble attacks because rubber is a natural electrical isolator in the game, just like in real life (excluding moves from the Thunder Gods and NPCs). Keep in mind that this also goes for Pole.
- The weapon representing Rumble are Pole in first form and Pole in Second Form.
- Players' main motive while fully awakening Rumble is to get to Pole 2nd form.
- Rumble, Shadow, Buddha V2, Magma V2 and Venom are the only devil fruits in the game that deal damage on their F skill.
- To awaken the Rumble fruit fully, one needs $14,500 (excluding Pole 2nd Form).
- Players can not use Rumble's X move in any place with a roof or cover over their avatar (such as Buildings, Magma Admiral's volcano, etc.).
Given below is the rating given to the Rumble fruit in Blox Fruits:
- Grind rating for Rumble: S
- Damage rating for Rumble: A+
- Travel/Mobility rating for Rumble: C+
- Stun rating for Rumble: S
- Durability rating for Rumble: A
- Difficulty rating for Rumble: S+
- PvP/ Bounty hunt rating for Rumble: S (because of rubber users)
- Range rating for Rumble: A+