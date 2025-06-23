Scarlet Macaw Grow a Garden: How to get, drop rate, and traits

Scarlet Macaw is one of the five new Pets introduced by the Grow a Garden Summer Season update. This multicolored bird is in high demand because of its charming appearance and powerful passive ability, which applies a rare mutation to crops. However, obtaining it is extremely difficult as it has a low drop rate from an expensive egg. You may need billions of Sheckles to add the bird to your collection.

This guide will show you how you can get the coveted Scarlet Macaw in Roblox Grow a Garden..

How to get Scarlet Macaw in Grow a Garden

You can get Scarlet Macaw from the Paradise Egg (Image via Roblox)

Scarlet Macaw can be obtained from the Paradise Egg in Grow a Garden. This particular egg, found in the Pet Egg Store, can be purchased for a whopping 50 million Sheckles or 139 Robux. The ideal way to get the required amount of money is to play the game consistently and sell crops with valuable mutations like Disco, Heavenly, and Sundried.

The Paradise Egg requires 6 hours and 40 minutes to hatch. You can skip the time by spending Robux. That said, there is no guarantee that you'll find the particular red-feathered bird in the first egg itself.

Since the Scarlet Macaw belongs to Legendary rarity, you have a mere 8% chance of acquiring it from the Paradise Egg. This makes it a difficult find akin to the Raccoon, Dragonfly, and Mimic Octopus in this Roblox game.

Scarlet Macaw's passive ability explained

Scarlet Macaw is a Legendary Pet (Image via Roblox)

The Scarlet Macaw's passive, aptly titled Verdant Bird, provides it with a less than 16% chance of applying the Verdant Mutation to crops. The bird uses its skill every 12 minutes or fewer and is affected by the cooldown reductions offered by the Queen Bee and the Tarantula Hawk in Grow a Garden.

As of this writing, the Verdant Mutation can only be acquired from the Scarlet Macaw. There are no weather or admin-triggered events that offer the mutation.

The Verdant Mutation bestows a 4x value multiplier to a player's harvest. A Sunflower, whose minimum cost is 144,400 Sheckles, will have its value increased to 5,77,600 Sheckles. Although the provided multiplier is quite low, it is stackable and can affect any crop.

Scarlet Macaw truly shines when there are Queen Bees and Tarantula Hawks in one's garden. The latter two reduce the new Pet's cooldown, causing it to make Verdant crops frequently. Moreover, the macaw pairs well with the Disco Bee as the two can keep increasing the value of the harvests.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get the Scarlet Macaw Pet?

You can get the Scarlet Macaw from the Paradise Egg, which is purchasable from the Pet Egg Store.

What is the drop rate of Scarlet Macaw?

The Scarlet Macaw has an 8% drop rate from the Paradise Egg.

What is the rarity of the Scarlet Macaw?

This bird falls under the Legendary rarity.

What is the mutation applied by the Scarlet Macaw?

The Scarlet Macaw applies the Verdant Mutation to crops. However, it is chance-based, meaning that it might fail to apply the mutation after its cooldown.

