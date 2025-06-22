Mimic Octopus Grow a Garden: How to get and traits

Grow a Garden offers a plethora of pets you can obtain through various means. While some of the lower rarity pets don't offer any useful traits, others, like the Mimic Octopus, are highly sought after due to their rarity and passive ability. However, this also makes getting the desired pet quite a bit of a challenge.

This article offers a complete guide to help you obtain the Mimic Octopus and its ability.

How to get the Mimic Octopus in Grow a Garden

You can get this pet from the Paradise Egg (Image via Roblox)

Currently, the only way to get your hands on a Mimic Octopus naturally is by hatching the Paradise Egg. You can purchase this egg from the Pet Egg Store at the other end of the map. Note that you must spend a whopping 50 million Sheckles to get this egg and then wait 6 hours and 40 minutes for it to hatch.

Once done, you only have a mere 1% chance of hatching the Mimic Octopus from the Paradise Egg, making it an extremely rare pet to obtain. However, being a Divine rarity pet and one with an incredible passive, it is worth spending the money and time on.

Mimic Octopus' passive ability

It takes quite some time for the egg to hatch (Image via Roblox)

Mimic Octopus has one of the best pet abilities in the game. Every 19.56 minutes, the pet mimics and copies the shape and abilities of a random pet and performs its abilities. This means the octopus can give you the benefits of multiple pets without you having to own them or set them free in your garden.

This is also a great opportunity since you can only have three active pets in your garden at a time. However, with the Mimic Octopus, you can bypass this limitation in a way. Combined with pets that reduce the cooldown of other pets' passive abilities, you can trigger Mimic Octopus' abilities often to reap great rewards.

List of all other pets you can get from the Paradise Egg

Ostrich has the highest drop chance from the Paradise Egg (Image via Roblox)

While Mimic Octopus is the best pet to arrive with the Summer Update of the game, there are a few more creatures you can hatch. Note that the lower the rarity of a pet, the higher its chance of hatching. Below, we have the complete list of pets you can get from this egg.

Ostrich - 40% drop chance

40% drop chance Peacock - 30% drop chance

30% drop chance Capybara - 21% drop chance

21% drop chance Scarlet Macaw - 8% drop chance

8% drop chance Mimic Octopus - 1% drop chance

Apart from Mimic Octopus, only Scarlet Macaw and Capybara are worth obtaining. Capybara's passive ensures that all the pets near it don't lose hunger and also gain an additional 3.48 XP every second. Scarlet Macaw's trait has a 15.95% chance of applying the Verdant Mutation to nearby plants every 11.51 minutes.

FAQs about Grow a Garden

How much does the Paradise Egg cost?

The egg costs 50 million Sheckles.

What is the rarity of Mimic Octopus in Grow a Garden?

The pet falls under the Mythical rarity.

What is the drop chance of Mimic Octopus in Grow a Garden?

The pet has a drop chance of 1%.

