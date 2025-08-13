Solar Token Prospecting: How to get and use

In Roblox Prospecting, prospectors of all levels can trigger the Solar Flare event by using a Solar Token. This particular item, usable at any time and location, creates zones in the deposit areas that offer players a higher mineral weight and modifier chance. Each token is a single-use item, but it is possible to hold many of them in the inventory.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about finding and using a Solar Token in Prospecting.

How to get Solar Token in Prospecting

Solar Token (Image via Roblox)

A Solar Token can be purchased from the Traveling Merchant once it appears in stock. It will either cost 500,000,000 Money or 600 Meteor Shards in a server.

Ad

Trending

The Traveling Merchant spawns every hour at the 45th minute mark. Although all players are notified about his arrival, he has multiple spawn points across major locations in the game. You will need to search for the merchant with other players.

The Traveling Merchant's stock received a few updates since his arrival. Formerly, the merchant had three Solar Tokens in stock, which were shared among players in a particular server. Now, the merchant has only a single Solar Token in stock, which is exclusively available to you.

Ad

Similar to other shopkeeper NPCs, the Traveling Merchant displays its stock on a carpet. To purchase a Solar Token, approach the item, press "View" to check its price and description, and then hit the green "Yes" button.

Also check: Prospecting Infernal Heart guide

How to use a Solar Token in Prospecting

Here's how you can use Solar Tokens (Image via Roblox)

Utilizing a Solar Token involves a straightforward process in Prospecting:

Ad

Press the backpack icon on the screen.

Type "Solar Token" in the search bar or simply scroll till you find the item.

Click the Solar Token in your inventory.

When used, the Solar Token will initiate the Solar Flare event for 15 minutes. Square-shaped zones will appear on deposit areas all over the map. Players who dig in these zones have a better chance of finding minerals with modifiers and a higher weight.

Ad

Unlike the Meteor Shower, the Solar Flare or items that trigger the particular event cannot be purchased with Robux.

Besides Solar Tokens, the Traveling Merchant's stock could contain the powerful Forceful Enchant Book. It gives the powerful Forceful Enchant, which you can learn more about in this guide.

FAQs on Roblox Prospecting

What is the price of a Solar Token?

A Solar Token can either cost $500,000,000 or 600 Shards.

Ad

What happens during the Solar Flare event?

During the event, square-shaped zones appear on deposit areas across the map. Digging in these zones will boost your chances of finding minerals with modifiers and a higher weight.

How long does the Solar Flare event last?

The Solar Flare lasts for 15 minutes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025