Sonic Speed Simulator codes in Roblox: Free chaos, rewards, and boost (August 2022)

Players in the Sonic Speed Simulator on Roblox must keep raising their top speed to be the quickest in the game. To level up, they must gather resources like cash and orbs.

The game also has numerous Sonic the Hedgehog-inspired characters and environments. In this simulator title, users can compete in races as they get quicker to see if they can beat others' times.

On the other hand, pets come in various Chao, monsters from the Sonic the Hedgehog video games. Gamers are limited to keeping twenty Chaos in their inventory by default.

They can add Robux to more areas and level up Chao by accumulating Experience Points. Chao's traits will improve as it advances in level.

Use free codes in Sonic Speed Simulator on Roblox to earn more money and become fastest avatar

Active codes

There is no expiration date on the codes. In addition, the creators haven't provided any information, so no one is sure.

Players must use these active codes as soon as possible and act immediately. They shouldn't worry because gifts and bonuses because they won't disappear even after the codes cease to work.

The following are the free and active codes in the game:

25k - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

40kThankYou - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

Amazing35 - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

soniccentral - Redeem this code in the game to get the Amy Chao

thankyouchao - Redeem this code in the game to get a Gratitude Chao (New)

thumbsup - Redeem this code in the game to get a Bloxian Chao (New)

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes

This code does not work in the game anymore:

RIDERS - Redeem this code in the game to get Sonic Riders Skin

Steps to redeem codes

Readers can follow these uncomplicated steps to redeem the code in the game:

Login to the Roblox platform.

Enter the game's name into the search field to find it on the homepage. Start Roblox Anime adventures once they see it.

Let the title finish loading. Like with all the other Roblox games, it takes a little longer, so players must have patience.

Search for the Shop button on the side of the screen after the game has fully launched. Users are welcome to click on it.

To redeem the codes, the following process must be flawless. Copy and paste an active code from the list on the "Code here" page.

Once gamers have entered the code, the promised benefits will be applied to their accounts.

The code should be copied and pasted rather than typed because doing so will help them avoid making mistakes.

More codes

The developers are constantly inspired to distribute free coupons when the game reaches a new milestone. The number of visits and likes the game receives will be used to determine the milestones. It currently has over 465.8 million visitors and over 1,000,000 likes.

Players can also follow the creators on their official Twitter account and Discord server, where they will be the first to learn about new codes and receive the most recent information on events and games.

Usually, games on Roblox have YouTube and Roblox groups, but the title is yet to explore these realms.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far