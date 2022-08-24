Sorcerer Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox: Free gems and more (August 2022)

Sorcerer Fighting Simulator is a Roblox game where players train at a distinguished magic academy to become the strongest sorcerer. It expertly integrates magic, combat, and parkour to provide players with an amazing gameplay experience.
Players in Sorcerer Fighting Simulator have to invest a lot of time and effort in ranking up their character. They can do so by completing quests and other tasks.
However, players can also use certain codes in the game to strengthen their characters with little effort. These codes offer players immediate access to resources like Mana and Gems or improve their rate of resource acquisition in the game.
Active codes in Roblox Sorcerer Fighting Simulator
Here are the active codes in Sorcerer Fighting Simulator as of August 2022:
- alargefamily - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 hours of Mana per minute
- amazing25klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get 30 minutes of Mana per minute
- anawesome85klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get a 10k Gems
- bigupdate - Redeem this code in the game to get 10000 Gems (New)
- happynewyear - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- hypership - Redeem this code in the game to get 2.5k Gems
- onehundredkmembers - Redeem this code in the game to get 5k gems
- reached65klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get 600 Mana
- reaching200kfavorites - Redeem this code in the game to get 120x Mana Per Min (New)
- reaching50klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 hours of Mana per minute
- sub2carbonmeister - Redeem this code in the game to get 1k Gems
- sub2hyperdjano - Redeem this code in the game to get 1k Gems
- sub2kgts - Redeem this code in the game to get 1k gems
- Sub2PlanetMilo - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- sub2rfg - Redeem this code in the game to get 1k Gems
- thanks4the50k - Redeem this code in the game to get 30x Mana per minute
- thankyou4the100k - Redeem this code in the game to get 240x Mana Per Min (New)
- ty4twentymil - Redeem this code in the game to get 1 hour of Mana per minute
- tyforthe75klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get 10k gems
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Sorcerer Fighting Simulator
Listed below are the codes that do not work in the game anymore:
- awesome5mil - Redeem this code in the game to get 30 minutes of Mana per minute
- halfamilvisits - Redeem this code in the game to get 1500 gems
- merrychristmas - Redeem this code in the game to get free Mana
- release - Redeem this code in the game to get 200 Mana
- secretcode - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Mana
- tenkaylikes - Redeem this code in the game to get 15 minutes of Mana per minute
- thanksfor10milvisits - Redeem this code in the game to get 5000 gems
- thankyou1 - Redeem this code in the game to get free Mana
- thankyou2 - Redeem this code in the game to get 5000 gems
- tyfor1klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 gems
- welcome - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 gems
Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Sorcerer Fighting Simulator
Players can follow the easy steps given below to redeem codes in Roblox Sorcerer Fighting Simulator:
- To enter the Roblox platform, use your created username and password.
- Launch the Roblox Sorcerer Fighting Simulator by typing the game's name into the homepage search bar.
- Once the game has fully loaded, look for the Twitter button on the side of the screen and click it.
- An active code can then be copied and pasted in the space in the pop-up window.
- The promised prizes will be sent to the player's account after the code has been submitted.
To get more codes, players should follow the game's official Twitter account. A lot of new codes and special game-related information are posted there. Players can anticipate quite a few new codes during the game's special occasions or updates.
Players can also sign up for the dedicated Roblox Sorcerer Fighting Simulator Discord server, where fresh codes are routinely posted. By joining the server, players can also stay connected to the vibrant community of the game.